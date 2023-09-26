6 Of My Fav Sephora Products For Medium Brown Skin That Actually Do Their Damn Job (PHOTOS)
Y'all already know Fenty is on the list. 💅🏽
Makeup has come a long way since I was a teenager, and companies now tend to offer a lot more products for people of colour than the token one or two darker foundations they used to have in their lines.
In the past, I've often had to mix a lighter colour of a product with a darker one to achieve the perfect shade for my medium-brown skin, which is annoying as hell.
Now, thankfully, there is so much diversity in the beauty world, and in my opinion, a lot of that is due to Rihanna and her Fenty line of makeup products. Queen RiRi's line of foundation currently has a whopping 51 shades available at Sephora and even more colours available in mini sizes.
Since Fenty changed the game back in 2017, so many other brands have stepped up, and while I wouldn't say there's true, 100% inclusivity in all collections, there are some products out there at Sephora that are slaying the game for my skin colour.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Eaze Drop Stick Blur + Smooth Tint Stick Foundation
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Eaze Drop Stick Blur + Smooth Tint Stick Foundation at Sephora.
Why You Need It: This Fenty product is a light coverage foundation that I actually use more like a concealer. I use the shade "Colour 6" and it perfectly matches my skin tone, which is lowkey thrilling.
Because it's less of a full-coverage product, I find it perfect for those days when I just want to cover up my blemishes or the bags under my eyes rather than putting on a full face. It helps me feel a little more confident while facing the day, particularly on video calls where my under-eye bags somehow look much, much worse.
Price: $47.50
Dior Forever Skin Glow Hydrating Foundation
Dior Forever Skin Glow Hydrating Foundation in 4N at Sephora.
Why You Need It: I never thought I'd be the girl who would swear by a pricey foundation, but honestly, the Dior Forever Skin Glow product is incredibly worth it.
I use the shade 4N and it has a medium coverage that can be layered to create a fuller coverage, which is what I prefer for my look. It honestly looks like a second skin and it blurs all of my imperfections and covers up the things I'm self-conscious of.
It also boasts that it lasts for 24 hours, and while I can't say it lasts that long, it has held up while I sweated my butt off while attending the red carpets at TIFF this year, and let me tell you, I was sweating. My face stayed in place while I chatted with Elliot Page, and if that isn't a testament to how great it is, nothing else will be.
Price: $74
MAC Cosmetics Powder Blush
MAC Cosmetics Powder Blush in Fleur Power at Sephora.
Why You Need It: Given that I tend to wear a full coverage foundation, I usually need to put some colour back into my face and I've often struggled with blushes actually showing up on me.
When I was younger, all the rage was the Nars Orgasm blush, but it never did anything for me, unfortunately. I was later introduced to MAC products, and I love how rich and pigmented they are.
The blush colour in Fleur Power is the prettiest pink and gives a good amount of saturation on the face without looking heavy-handed. I wear this blush when I'm going for a natural look, and it gives me a healthy-looking flush and warms my entire look up.
Price: $38
HUDA BEAUTY Cheeky Tint Cream Blush Stick
HUDA BEAUTY Cheeky Tint Cream Blush Stick in Coral Cutie at Sephora.
Why You Need It: When I'm looking for a bit of a more fun or zany look, this bright orangey-pink colour gives my cheeks a juicy glow that's super buildable.
One swipe gives me a pop of warmth while a few extra layers give me an over-the-top glow that I absolutely love. Pair it with a crisp black eyeliner and some funky jewelry, and it's definitely a statement!
Price: $34
Too Faced Born This Way Sunset Stripped Eyeshadow Palette
Too Faced Born This Way Sunset Stripped Eyeshadow Palette at Sephora.
Why You Need It: I love an outrageously sparkly eyeshadow and the pigment with Too Faced palettes never fails. I've had several of their products, including the lovely Better Than Chocolate set, and I'm currently obsessed with their Born This Way The Natural Nudes Eyeshadow Palette.
"This variety of modern nudes range from flattering mattes to enhance your skin’s undertones to metallic, shimmer, and sparkle shades for a sexy radiance," says the product description. "The shades are highly pigmented, have a creamy texture, are easy to blend, have one-swipe payoff, and have instant pickup with a brush."
I couldn't agree more!
Putting the matte shade on the lid first helps the shimmer to appear exactly as the colour you see in the palette, and I love that it doesn't look like a different colour when paired with my skin tone.
Price: $70
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color in Uncensored at Sephora.
Why You Need It: We started with Fenty and we're going to end with Fenty as it just feels right. This gorgeous red lippie in the shade Uncensored is a "perfect universal red" and it's so incredibly rare that there's a product that looks fabulous on everyone that I felt it deserved a spot on this list.
From the darkest of skin tones to the lightest and everyone in between, the Fenty Instagram page has shown so many different people wearing this colour looking fly as hell.
The product itself dries to a full matte and she does not budge. The doe foot applicator makes it easy to get smooth lines around the lips and it's probably the product I get most complimented on while I'm out and about.
Price: $38
