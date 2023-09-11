Elliot Page's New Movie Has So Many Scenes In Toronto & He Shared His Fav Spots In The City
His film Close To You just premiered at TIFF!
Elliot Page was in Toronto this weekend for the premiere of his new film Close To You at TIFF and he took some time to shout out a few of his favourite places in the city.
Narcity caught up with the Canadian actor on the red carpet where we asked what places he'd hit up if he could be incognito for the day.
"Oh goodness," said Page in response to the question. "I mean I love going to High Park and walking around. I love going to the island, you know."
While those are perhaps two locations you might be able to spot Page at in real life, you can also check him out in other parts of the city in Close To You, which he co-wrote and starred in.
The movie is about Sam, a man who lives in Toronto and is making the trip home to Cobourg for the first time since his transition.
Sam lives in a house in Kensington Market and if you're familiar with the area, you'll definitely see some locations you'll recognize. There are also scenes of him walking through Chinatown and shots of him at Union Station.
For those who are familiar with Cobourg, there are scenes of Sam at what appears to be the Via train station as well as a coffee shop and some of the downtown area.
While chatting with Narcity, Page opened up about what it was like to act in a film that shares some parallels to his personal life.
"I'd say all the challenges about [filming] were also what made it so beautiful and so meaningful," he shared.
"And it probably was healing in some way, getting some stuff out. I think for all of the actors... there was definitely an element of group therapy going on."
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.