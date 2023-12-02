13 Holiday Gifts For The Beauty-Lover In Your Life Who Needs Some Pampering This Season
New makeup? Yes, please!
Christmas 2023 is just around the corner, and if you've got a beauty lover in your life, we've rounded up some of the best makeup, skincare and fragrance options out there so you don't have to go looking.
From deliciously-scented body products to cult-favourite Sephora items, buying a present for a beauty-obsessed person is actually pretty simple — if you know what's trendy.
Take a look below at 13 must-have items from Sephora, The Bay, Shoppers Drug Mart and more that'll pamper them and add a bit of luxe to their life, because they deserve it.
Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's Editorial team just for you.
Zingy & Zesty Satsuma Essentials Gift
Zingy & Zesty Satsuma Essentials Gift from The Body Shop.
There's nothing better than a citrus scent in the winter, and The Body Shop's Zingy & Zesty Satsuma Essentials Gift delivers on that.
It comes with a shower gel, soap, body butter and baby lily (like a loofah) that'll have them feeling deliciously clean and moisturized.
Price: $25
First Aid Beauty Hydration Wonderland – Full Face Routine Holiday Gift Set
First Aid Beauty Hydration Wonderland – Full Face Routine Holiday Gift Set from Sephora.
While winter is undoubtedly magical, it also can be pretty rough on the skin. This gift set from First Aid Beauty has four of their bestselling skincare items in travel and full-size they'll be reaching for to get that hydration in.
Price: $65
Charlotte Tilbury Iconic Mini Lip Trio
Charlotte Tilbury Iconic Mini Lip Trio from Sephora.
These three pretty mini latte lipsticks from Charlotte Tilbury are limited-edition, so you'll want to get your hands on it quickly.
It features three of the brand's most iconic shades that are perfect for the holiday season and beyond: Walk of No Shame, Stoned Rose, and, of course, Pillow Talk.
Price: $38
Quo Beauty Quick Hair Drying Set with Facial Roller
Quo Beauty Quick Hair Drying Set with Facial Roller from Shoppers.
For the person who likes to linger over their skincare routine, this set from Quo is perfect — it comes with a wrap and an absorbent scrunchie to hold their hair back from their face when they get out of the shower and a facial roller that'll help all their lotions and potions sink into their skin.
Price: $28
Quo Beauty Deluxe Lip Gloss Set
Quo Beauty Deluxe Lip Gloss Set from Shoppers.
What's better than one lipgloss? Eight lipglosses, of course! This deluxe set from Quo features eight colours that range from funky purply-pinks to neutrals to bold party colours.
Something for every occasion!
Price: $20
Nars Orgasm Thrills Lip Balm and Blush Set
For the beauty lover who's always on the go, this limited edition set from Nars featuring their fan-favourite Orgasm products are the perfect size to slip into a purse.
It comes with a full-sized Afterglow Lip Balm, a Mini Blush and a mini brush for touchups throughout the day.
Price: $67
Drunk Elephant The Littles 6.0
Drunk Elephant The Littles 6.0 from Sephora.
Or for the beauty lover who's always jetting off somewhere new, treat them to a limited edition "littles" set from Drunk Elephant.
It comes with their Beste No. 9 Jelly Cleanser, T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Resurfacing Night Serum, C-Firma Fresh Day Vitamin-C Serum, Protini Polypeptide Firming Moisturizer, Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil and Umbra Sheer Physical Daily Defense SPF 30.
Everything they'll need for their hotel or Airbnb, plus a cute little pouch to house everything!
Price: $95
Kate Spade New York Eau de Parfum 3-Piece Gift Set
Kate Spade New York Eau de Parfum 3-Piece Gift Set from The Bay.
The Bay
Who doesn't love a little spritz of perfume?
This 3-piece gift set from Kate Spade comes with three of their most famous fragrances: Kate Spade Sparkle Eau de Parfum (notes of black currant, pink pepper, purple peony, hawthorwn, crème brulee, vanilla, cedar), Kate Spade Eau de Parfum (wild strawberry, bergamot, rose essence, freesia, ambrox and cashmeran wood) and Kate Spade Chérie (raspberry, mandarin, sweat pea, jasmine, musks and white woods).
Price: $59
Argan & Rose Petals Hammam Body & Bath Giftset
Argan & Rose Petals Hammam Body & Bath Giftset from Yves Rocher.
Featuring a hand cream, body scrub, shower gel and body lotion, these floral-scented products come already in a pouch, so all you need to do is stick a bow on it and it's ready for gifting.
Price: $29.95 (on sale from $43.80)
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Mini Blush & Glow 4-Piece Set
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Mini Blush & Glow 4-Piece Set from Sephora.
For fans of Selena Gomez, her Rare Beaty makeup line has a limited-edition four-piece set featuring a Soft Pinch Liquid Blush and Positive Light Liquid Luminizer in new and fan-favourite shades, so they'll have a pretty flush and shine all season long.
Price: $46
NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss Beneath The Wreath Gift Set
NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss Beneath The Wreath Gift Set from Shoppers.
And lastly, this NYX butter gloss wreath is so freaking festive that it basically screams Christmas in beauty lovers' language.
"From tiramisu, cinnamon roll, to clear, and even a few of our limited edition butter gloss swirls, there's a shade for everyone!" says Shoppers of this product.
Price: $99
On top of these products, you might want to keep your eye on some of the beauty advent calendars available this year — they might just go on sale after December, which would make for quite a steal.
And don't forget to watch out for Boxing Day deals at Sephora and the other big beauty store to score some deals on makup, skincare or fragrances for yourself — you also deserve a treat!
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.