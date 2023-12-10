13 Cute Holiday Cards To Send For Christmas, Hannukah Or Just Because This Winter Season
There's a niche out there for everyone.
The holiday season is quickly approaching, and if you haven't picked up cards as yet there are still so many cute, pretty or meaningful stationery items you can pick up to send to the special people in your life.
Whether it's for Christmas, Hannukah or just as some season greetings, it's always nice to get a card in the mail, so why not show them you're thinking about them with something special?
Take a look below at some of the products you might want to pick up to show your friends, family, coworkers and anyone else in between those groups a little holiday love this season.
Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's Editorial team just for you.
Fluffy penguin card
A holiday greeting card from Indigo with a penguin and the words "It's a marshmallow world in the winter."
How sweet is this fluffy little penguin?
This eco-friendly, plastic-free set of 16 silver-foiled cards (two different designs) comes with 17 envelopes and is made by a Canadian greeting card company.
Price: $12.57 for 16 cards (normally $17.95)
Boxed Christmas Cards Assortment, Classic Grinch
Boxed Christmas Cards Assortment, Classic Grinch.
For that Grinch in your life, why not send them a festive card featuring the iconic Dr. Seuss character? Who knows, maybe it'll make their heart grow three times in size!
Price: $8.30 for 24 (normally $10.51)
The Lord of the Rings Gandalf Reindeer Fun Christmas Holiday Card
The Lord of the Rings Gandalf Reindeer Fun Christmas Holiday Card.
If you know a Lord Of The Rings fan out there, they'll surely get a kick from this card featuring Gandalf shouting, "Fly, you fools!" at some unimpressed-looking reindeer.
Holiday Boxed Cards, Santa Reaching For Star
A holiday greeting card from Indigo with a Santa reaching for the stars with woodland friends.
"Make their Hanukkah a little brighter with premium holiday boxed cards from Papyrus," says Indigo of this 20-card-box set.
"Twenty matching envelopes and gold Papyrus seals are included. Perfect for sending to friends, family, coworkers, teachers, care workers, rabbis, synagogue members, and more!"
Price: $13.97 for a pack of 20 (normally $19.95)
T Swift Christmas Card
T Swift Christmas Card on Etsy Canada.
2013 has undoubtedly been the year of Taylor Swift, so why not lean into it and send them a card featuring 12 hand-drawn pieces of artwork featuring her seasonal lyrics?
"Every piece is printed on cardstock paper and then hand detailed with touches of gold foil," says the seller. "Printed in a vibrant, sharp black."
After all, 'tis the damn season!
Price: 1 card for $4.00
Funny Bulk Holiday Box Set of 20 Cards
Funny Bulk Holiday Box Set of 20 cards from Amazon Canada.
Or for the person who's had a hard 2023 (haven't we all?), maybe send them one of these darkly funny cards from a set of 20 that features greetings such as, "Wishing you a festive meltdown," and, "If I was a partridge in a pair tree I know who I'd sh*t on."
Set Of 14 Boxed Cards, Sleigh Ride
Set Of 14 Boxed Cards, Sleigh Ride.
"Send friends and family some winter cheer and wish them well this holiday season by penning a festive card," says Indigo of this pretty card of a woman pulling a girl on a sled piled high with gifts.
"This boxed set of 14 cards comes with coordinating envelopes. Interior reads: Sending you warm wishes for a joyful season."
Price: $11.17 for 14 (normally $15.95)
Christmas Boxed Cards With Envelopes, Christmas Mantel, 14 Count
Christmas Boxed Cards With Envelopes, Christmas Mantel, 14 Count.
"Featuring a unique print of a Christmas tree embellished with garlands and decorations, this set of Christmas cards gets an extra dose of extravagance from the foil highlights that add sparkle and style," says Indigo of this set.
The inside says, "Sending special wishes for a very merry Christmas and a happy New Year," with plenty of room for your own words.
Price: $14.67 for 14 (normally $20.95)
Seasons Greetings Christmas Card
Seasons Greetings Christmas Card.
Or for the pun-loving friend (we all have one), send them this card featuring cute mayonnaise, oyster sauce, sesame oil, sriracha, fish sauce and soy sauce — "seasons" greetings, get it?
Price: $7 for 1
Snowflake Swirl Embossed Handmade Notecards in Various Colour Sets
Snowflake Swirl Embossed Handmade Notecards in Various Colour Sets on Etsy Canada.
If you prefer a more simplistic aesthetic, these hand-made snowflake swirl embossed cards are seriously dreamy.
There's no writing on the inside, so there's lots of room to write out a heartfelt message or sketch a fun picture.
Christmas with Santa in Dory, Lunenburg
Christmas with Santa in Dory, Lunenburg on Etsy Canada.
For that person from out east who now lives elsewhere, send them a little taste of home with this picturesque view of Dory, Lunenburg complete with Santa Clause rowing presents down the water.
Price: $8.50 for 1
Michael Scott - Office Christmas Card
Michael Scott - Office Christmas Card.
For the person on your list who's a sucker for a classic "That's what she said" joke, look no further than this funny card that's sure to land you in Dunder Mifflen's HR.
Price: $7.00+ for 1
Funny 2023 Christmas Card
Funny 2023 Christmas Card on Etsy.
And lastly, this literal dumpster fire of a holiday card is ideal for the person who's been going through it this year and needs the "Warmest wishes this holiday season."
Everything's fine, right? ...Right?
Price: $5.25+ for 1
If you still need to do some holiday shopping and know a beauty lover, we've rounded up some of the best makeup, skincare and fragrance must-haves that are sure to please.
Or if you know someone who likes a good tipple, why not give them the gift of booze this holiday season? From fancy wine to mini Fireball bottles, there's something for everyone who enjoys an adult beverage or two!
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.