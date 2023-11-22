14 Stunning 2023 Beauty Advent Calendars For Makeup, Skincare & Fragrance Lovers
A daily dose of beauty. 💄
December is just around the corner which means it's time to get your hands on advent calendars!
If you celebrate Christmas (or like getting into the festive spirit), now is a great time to think about buying advent calendars as they're going to start flying off the shelves shortly.
For beauty lovers, there are loads of options out there, from the classics like the Sephora advent calendar and The Bay's Holiday Beauty Calendar to pricey options like the super luxe Jo Malone offering.
Take a look below at some of the options out there for those who love all things makeup, skincare and fragrance.
Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's Editorial team just for you.
The Body Shop
What's In It: The Body Shop's The Big Advent of Change calendar promises to pamper you with 25 of their "body-loving best bits" that'll treat you from head to toe.
"Perhaps you'll find a couple of our silky shower creams, a buffing body scrub, or even a mask or two," they tease.
Some of their fan-favourite products you'll find are their Shea Hand Balm, Coconut Lip Butter, Almond Milk Body Butter and Aloe Sheet Mask.
Price: $140 (valued at approximately $223)
The Bay
@sarah.rohoman
The Bay's 2023 Holiday Beauty Calendar unboxing #unboxwithme #unboxing #unbox #beautytok #unboxbeauty #beautyunboxing #thebay #hbc #hudsonsbay
What's In It: The Bay's 2023 Holiday Beauty Calendar has all kinds of goodies in both full sizes and minis from beauty brands like Clinique, Clarins, Kiehl’s, Laura Mercier, Yves Saint Laurent and Bobbi Brown.
Price: $249 (valued at approximately $1,600)
Yves Rocher
What's In It: Yves Rocher's advent calendar has 24 beauty surprises ranging from skincare, makeup, bath products and perfumes.
Some of the goodies you'll unwrap in the days leading up to Christmas are their Frozen Lychee Hand Cream, Meadow Flower & Heather Body Lotion and Spice Infusion Bath & Shower Gel.
Price: $75 (valued at approximately $151)
Sephora Collection
The Sephora Collection Advent Calendar.
What's In It: The Sephora Collection Advent Calendar has 24 beauty essentials in makeup, skincare, bath, and accessories.
It includes their Cucumber Eye Masks to get you looking rested and refreshed for a night out, Face and Nail Rhinestones for some fun bling and Mini Hydrating Cleansing Wipes to get rid of all your makeup when you get home.
Price: $66 (valued at approximately $124)
Sephora Favourites
The Sephora Favorites Advent Calendar.
What's In It: The Sephora Favorites Advent Calendar features 25 products from some of the retailer's most-loved brands.
You'll find full and mini-sizes of popular products like Milk Makeup Mini Hydro Grip Primer, Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, Benefit Cosmetics 24-Hr Brow Setter and Farmacy Brighten Up 3% Txa Dark Spot Toner, among other goodies.
Price: $140 (valued at approximately $487)
Kiehl's
Kiehl’s Limited Edition Holiday Advent Calendar
What's In It: The Kiehl’s Limited Edition Holiday Advent Calendar has 24 of their "most iconic formulas" in full size as well as deluxe size, which is a treat.
Some of the popular products included are their Ultra Facial Toner, Calendula Serum-Infused Water Cream, Powerful-Strength Line-Reducing Concentrate with Vitamin C and the Ultimate Strength Hand Salve, which is perfect for dry skin in the winter.
Price: $165 (valued at approximately $397)
L'Occitane
L'Occitane Classic Beauty Advent Calendar Sephora.
What's in It: The L'Occitane Classic Beauty Advent Calendar has 24 items that'll help you "target wrinkles and radiance, nourish all over with shea butter, and savour nature-inspired scents such as verbena and cherry blossom."
Some of the products are seasonal and some are limited-edition and include treats like their Citrus & Verbena Body Lotion, Almond Milk Concentrate and Immortelle Precieuse Eye Contour.
Price: $90 (valued at approximately $135)
Jo Malone
Jo Malone's gingerbread-inspired Advent Calendar.
What's In It: Jo Malone's gingerbread-inspired Advent Calendar will let you discover "seasonal surprises hiding in every drawer, from Jo Malone London classics to festive fragrances, including colognes, bath & body miniatures, a full-sized scent and two Travel Candles."
Sounds like it'll smell very yummy!
Price: $635
MAC
MAC Cosmetics Frosty Frenzy Advent Calendar from Sephora.
What's In It: With a mix of full-size and mini-size products, MAC's Frosty Frenzy Advent Calendar has 24 treats to unbox in December, from bestsellers to new shades.
You'll find their Lipglass in Clear, Eye Shadow in Satin Taupe, Retro Matte Lipstick in All Fired Up and a limited edition mirror to slip into your purse to make sure your look is stunning all through the season.
Price: $325 (valued at approximately $661)
Lush
Lush Advent Calendar.
What's In It: Lush's Advent Calendar has 25 days of gifts to unwrap, including exclusives like All Is Full Of Love Fragrance, Boogie Woogie Soap and Christmas Eve Candle as well as retro classics.
Some of the tried and true favourites in the calendar include their Dream Cream Body Lotion, Snow Fairy Shower Gel, Sleepy Bubble Bar and more.
Price: $320
Lancôme
Lancôme Holiday Advent Calendar from The Bay.
What's In It: The Lancôme Advent Calendar has 24 of their best products that they say will make your skin shine, such as their Absolue Rose 80 Brightening Toning Lotion, Absolue Revitalizing Eye Cream and Absolu Soft Cream.
For cosmetics, you'll unbox their Lash Idôle Mascara, Absolu Rouge Matte Lipstick, Hypnôse Eyeshadow Palette and others.
Price: $225 (valued at approximately $790)
Lip Smacker
Hello Kitty Lip Smacker Holiday 12pc Advent Calendar from Amazon Canada.
What's In It: For kids, teens and adults alike, this 12-piece advent calendar with Hello Kitty-branded Lip Smacker products is perfect for the chapped lips that winter brings.
Price: $12.99
bareMinerals
bareMinerals advent calendar.
What It Is: bareMinerals' 12 Days of Joy Holiday Advent Calendar has 12 full and mini makeup and skincare essentials, including their "best-selling setting powder and fan-favourite bronzer in shade Warmth."
You'll also get their Full-Size Loose Eye Color in Queen Phyllis, Full-Size Loose Blush in Rose Radiance and other pretty favourites.
Price: $110 (valued at approximately $213)
Sephora After Advent
Sephora Collection After Advent Calendar.
What's In It: And once the holidays have passed, the Sephora Collection After Advent Calendar is around to fill the void in your heart from December 25 through December 31 once all your other calendars are done.
"This must-have gift for the holidays contains 11 hidden surprises in seven pop-up boxes," says Sephora. "Simply open them up each day to discover makeup, skincare, or accessory gifts. The bonus of this 100 percent beauty After Advent Calendar? All the products are full size so they’re even more of a treat."
Price: $40 (valued at approximately $92)
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.