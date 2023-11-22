advent calendar

14 Stunning 2023 Beauty Advent Calendars For Makeup, Skincare & Fragrance Lovers

A daily dose of beauty. 💄

A red box with three layers on a red background. Right: A white box with multiple compartments on a snowy surface with a green background.
Editor

The Body Shop 2023 advent calendar. Right: Yves Rocher 2023 advent calendar.

@thebodyshop | Instagram, @yvesrochercanada | Instagram

December is just around the corner which means it's time to get your hands on advent calendars!

If you celebrate Christmas (or like getting into the festive spirit), now is a great time to think about buying advent calendars as they're going to start flying off the shelves shortly.

For beauty lovers, there are loads of options out there, from the classics like the Sephora advent calendar and The Bay's Holiday Beauty Calendar to pricey options like the super luxe Jo Malone offering.

Take a look below at some of the options out there for those who love all things makeup, skincare and fragrance.

Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's Editorial team just for you.

The Body Shop

What's In It: The Body Shop's The Big Advent of Change calendar promises to pamper you with 25 of their "body-loving best bits" that'll treat you from head to toe.

"Perhaps you'll find a couple of our silky shower creams, a buffing body scrub, or even a mask or two," they tease.

Some of their fan-favourite products you'll find are their Shea Hand Balm, Coconut Lip Butter, Almond Milk Body Butter and Aloe Sheet Mask.

Price: $140 (valued at approximately $223)

Get it at The Body Shop

The Bay

@sarah.rohoman

The Bay's 2023 Holiday Beauty Calendar unboxing #unboxwithme #unboxing #unbox #beautytok #unboxbeauty #beautyunboxing #thebay #hbc #hudsonsbay

What's In It: The Bay's 2023 Holiday Beauty Calendar has all kinds of goodies in both full sizes and minis from beauty brands like Clinique, Clarins, Kiehl’s, Laura Mercier, Yves Saint Laurent and Bobbi Brown.

Price: $249 (valued at approximately $1,600)

Get it at The Bay

Yves Rocher

What's In It: Yves Rocher's advent calendar has 24 beauty surprises ranging from skincare, makeup, bath products and perfumes.

Some of the goodies you'll unwrap in the days leading up to Christmas are their Frozen Lychee Hand Cream, Meadow Flower & Heather Body Lotion and Spice Infusion Bath & Shower Gel.

Price: $75 (valued at approximately $151)

Get it at Yves Rocher

Sephora Collection

The Sephora Collection Advent Calendar.

The Sephora Collection Advent Calendar.

Sephora Canada

What's In It: The Sephora Collection Advent Calendar has 24 beauty essentials in makeup, skincare, bath, and accessories.

It includes their Cucumber Eye Masks to get you looking rested and refreshed for a night out, Face and Nail Rhinestones for some fun bling and Mini Hydrating Cleansing Wipes to get rid of all your makeup when you get home.

Price: $66 (valued at approximately $124)

Get it at Sephora Canada

Sephora Favourites

The Sephora Favorites Advent Calendar.

The Sephora Favorites Advent Calendar.

Sephora Canada

What's In It: The Sephora Favorites Advent Calendar features 25 products from some of the retailer's most-loved brands.

You'll find full and mini-sizes of popular products like Milk Makeup Mini Hydro Grip Primer, Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, Benefit Cosmetics 24-Hr Brow Setter and Farmacy Brighten Up 3% Txa Dark Spot Toner, among other goodies.

Price: $140 (valued at approximately $487)

Get it at Sephora Canada

Kiehl's

Kiehl\u2019s Limited Edition Holiday Advent Calendar.

Kiehl’s Limited Edition Holiday Advent Calendar

Kiehl's

What's In It: The Kiehl’s Limited Edition Holiday Advent Calendar has 24 of their "most iconic formulas" in full size as well as deluxe size, which is a treat.

Some of the popular products included are their Ultra Facial Toner, Calendula Serum-Infused Water Cream, Powerful-Strength Line-Reducing Concentrate with Vitamin C and the Ultimate Strength Hand Salve, which is perfect for dry skin in the winter.

Price: $165 (valued at approximately $397)

Get it at Kiehl's

L'Occitane

L'Occitane Classic Beauty Advent Calendar from Sephora.

L'Occitane Classic Beauty Advent Calendar Sephora.

Sephora Canada

What's in It: The L'Occitane Classic Beauty Advent Calendar has 24 items that'll help you "target wrinkles and radiance, nourish all over with shea butter, and savour nature-inspired scents such as verbena and cherry blossom."

Some of the products are seasonal and some are limited-edition and include treats like their Citrus & Verbena Body Lotion, Almond Milk Concentrate and Immortelle Precieuse Eye Contour.

Price: $90 (valued at approximately $135)

Get it at Sephora

Jo Malone

Jo Malone's gingerbread-inspired Advent Calendar.

Jo Malone's gingerbread-inspired Advent Calendar.

Jo Malone

What's In It: Jo Malone's gingerbread-inspired Advent Calendar will let you discover "seasonal surprises hiding in every drawer, from Jo Malone London classics to festive fragrances, including colognes, bath & body miniatures, a full-sized scent and two Travel Candles."

Sounds like it'll smell very yummy!

Price: $635

Get it at Jo Malone

MAC

MAC Cosmetics Frosty Frenzy Advent Calendar from Sephora.

MAC Cosmetics Frosty Frenzy Advent Calendar from Sephora.

Sephora Canada

What's In It: With a mix of full-size and mini-size products, MAC's Frosty Frenzy Advent Calendar has 24 treats to unbox in December, from bestsellers to new shades.

You'll find their Lipglass in Clear, Eye Shadow in Satin Taupe, Retro Matte Lipstick in All Fired Up and a limited edition mirror to slip into your purse to make sure your look is stunning all through the season.

Price: $325 (valued at approximately $661)

Get it at Sephora

Lush

Lush Advent Calendar.

Lush Advent Calendar.

Lush

What's In It: Lush's Advent Calendar has 25 days of gifts to unwrap, including exclusives like All Is Full Of Love Fragrance, Boogie Woogie Soap and Christmas Eve Candle as well as retro classics.

Some of the tried and true favourites in the calendar include their Dream Cream Body Lotion, Snow Fairy Shower Gel, Sleepy Bubble Bar and more.

Price: $320

Get it at Lush

Lancôme 

Lanc\u00f4me Holiday Advent Calendar from The Bay.

Lancôme Holiday Advent Calendar from The Bay.

The Bay

What's In It: The Lancôme Advent Calendar has 24 of their best products that they say will make your skin shine, such as their Absolue Rose 80 Brightening Toning Lotion, Absolue Revitalizing Eye Cream and Absolu Soft Cream.

For cosmetics, you'll unbox their Lash Idôle Mascara, Absolu Rouge Matte Lipstick, Hypnôse Eyeshadow Palette and others.

Price: $225 (valued at approximately $790)

Get it at The Bay

Lip Smacker

Hello Kitty Lip Smacker Holiday 12pc Advent Calendar from Amazon Canada.

Hello Kitty Lip Smacker Holiday 12pc Advent Calendar from Amazon Canada.

Amazon Canada

What's In It: For kids, teens and adults alike, this 12-piece advent calendar with Hello Kitty-branded Lip Smacker products is perfect for the chapped lips that winter brings.

Price: $12.99

Get it at Amazon Canada

bareMinerals

bareMinerals advent calendar.

bareMinerals advent calendar.

BareMinerals

What It Is: bareMinerals' 12 Days of Joy Holiday Advent Calendar has 12 full and mini makeup and skincare essentials, including their "best-selling setting powder and fan-favourite bronzer in shade Warmth."

You'll also get their Full-Size Loose Eye Color in Queen Phyllis, Full-Size Loose Blush in Rose Radiance and other pretty favourites.

Price: $110 (valued at approximately $213)

Get it at Bare Minerals

Sephora After Advent

Sephora Collection After Advent Calendar.

Sephora Collection After Advent Calendar.

Sephora Canada

What's In It: And once the holidays have passed, the Sephora Collection After Advent Calendar is around to fill the void in your heart from December 25 through December 31 once all your other calendars are done.

"This must-have gift for the holidays contains 11 hidden surprises in seven pop-up boxes," says Sephora. "Simply open them up each day to discover makeup, skincare, or accessory gifts. The bonus of this 100 percent beauty After Advent Calendar? All the products are full size so they’re even more of a treat."

Price: $40 (valued at approximately $92)

Get it at Sephora Canada

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

From Your Site Articles
Sarah Rohoman
Editor
Sarah Rohoman is an Editor for Narcity Media focused on Canadian celebrities and is based in Toronto, Ontario.

16 Limited-Edition Advent Calendars That You Should Order ASAP Before They're Gone (PHOTOS)

18 Of The Best Advent Calendars For Adults You Can Buy In Canada Right Now (PHOTOS)

13 Advent Calendars For Food-Lovers In 2023 That Are Delicious & Sure To Please

9 Of The Best Advent Calendars For Men In Canada That Keep On Giving Until Christmas 2023

17 des meilleurs calendriers de l'avent pour adultes si tu ne veux pas de chocolats cheaps

Loading...