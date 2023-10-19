IPSY: Here's All The Makeup & Skincare Goodies I Got In The October 2023 Glam Bag (PHOTOS)
The most exciting time of the month.
I just received my IPSY October 2023 Glam Bag and it's filled with so many fun new products to test and try out.
I subscribe to the company's cheapest monthly option which gets you "five personalized, deluxe-size beauty samples" as well as a cute makeup bag that arrives at my Toronto apartment roughly around the middle of every month.
For makeup, I tend to stick with what I know, so I like the option of having somewhat random products sent to me that suit my lifestyle, skin needs and makeup preferences, which the company quizzes you about before sending out their picks.
For this month, here's what IPSY sent me:
What's in IPSY's October 2023 bag?
Ace Beaute - Seal It Setting Spray, Bodyography - Eye Pencil, Laura Mercier - Caviar Stick Mini, This Works - Perfect Legs Body Butter and Rodial - Vit C Brightening Cleanser on a red and cobweb makeup bag.
In the IPSY October 2023 bag, there are five beauty and skincare items:
- Ace Beaute - Seal It Setting Spray, 15 ml, Deluxe Mini
- Bodyography - Eye Pencil, 1.1 g, Full Size
- Laura Mercier - Caviar Stick Mini, 0.03 oz, Deluxe Mini
- This Works - Perfect Legs Body Butter, 30 ml, Deluxe Mini
- Rodial - Vit C Brightening Cleanser, 20 ml, Deluxe Mini
The eye pencil also glides smoothly, and while I like the formula, the colour is a bit too light for my brown skin (it's sort of a dark walnut colour, it's a little matchy with my skin colour) so I'll pass this on to a friend.
I'm excited to see how the rest of the products work out!
How much does IPSY cost?
The subscription costs $13 USD per month, so when you factor in the currency conversion and shipping fee, the IPSY Glam Bag works out to about $25 Canadian per month.
