13 Advent Calendars For Food-Lovers In 2023 That Are Delicious & Sure To Please
Who doesn't want a little treat everyday?
December is just around the corner meaning it's time to start thinking about advent calendars if you want to gift yourself or someone else some treats in the leadup to Christmas.
There's a wide variety of calendars out there for all kinds of niche interests, but one of the most delicious ones is advent calendars for foodies.
If you know someone who loves experimenting in the kitchen or someone who's just getting started on their culinary adventures, gifting them one of these advent calendars is likely going to be a delicious surprise.
And also — who doesn't love getting a little treat every day of the month?
Cococo 2023 Chocolate Advent Calendar
What It Is: Attention chocolate lovers — this award-winning Albertan brand offers a calendar of 24 of their customers' favourite items as well as a "few extra surprises" for fun.
"No solid chocolate shapes - just delicious, flavourful-filled bonbons," they say of their seasonal offering. Yum!
Price: $49
Bonne Maman
What It Is: With 24 spreads and one honey, this delicious advent calendar will seriously up your toast, scones and English muffins.
For every day leading up to Christmas, you'll open a door that leads to spreads in "new festive flavours" like caramel with cinnamon, cherry with pink peppercorn, peach with jasmine flower, raspberry with dark chocolate, sweet orange, mandarin and passion fruit.
Price: $54.99
La boîte à bonbons
What It Is: This Canadian company has a must-have calendar for those with a sweet tooth, offering 24 yummy candies throughout the month.
Price: $41.99
Sugarfina's Santa's Candy Shop Tasting Collection-24 Piece Advent Calendar
What It Is: "All we want for Christmas is candy!" says Sugarfina of this box, which is a whole mood.
Packed with 24 new gourmet gummies and chocolates from around the world, after you're done eating your treats you pull the drawer out and flip it around to reveal Santa's Candy Shop, so it's also fun for when you're done eating your treats as holiday decor.
Price: $55
Purdys
What It Is: Purdys, which is a Canadian chocolatier features Santa's Lodge and has a delicious surprise of milk or white chocolate made with sustainable cocoa in every slot.
Price: $27
Single Serve Coffee Discovery Advent Calendar, 24 Pack
What It Is: If you know someone who has a Keurig, this box of single-serve pods is a great way to try out new brews and maybe find their new favourite!
Each box has a mix of products including dark roasts, medium roasts, light roasts, flavoured coffees and a hot chocolate.
Price: $24.99
The Coffee Bean Advent Calendar
What It Is: Or if you know someone who appreciates grinding their own beans, you can gift them an advent calendar that has 25 bags of single-origin specialty coffees, with each bag equating to about six to 12 cups of coffee.
Perfect for that coffee snob who simply won't drink the coffee they serve at fast food chains!
Price: $111.87
Le Comptoir Colonial Spice Advent Calendar
What It Is: For the gourmand in your life, gift them with 24 premium spices made for vegetable, meat and fish dishes and two for desserts, which is super intriguing.
"It's a sophisticated alternative to traditional advent calendars & provides inspiration to try a range of global dishes during the holidays & beyond," says Williams Sonoma of this offering.
Price: $72.95
Lindt
What It Is: Whether it's for kids or adults, Lindt has a variety of chocolate advent calendars that are sure to please. A Lindor a day keeps the scaries away, or so the saying goes!
Price: $9.99+
Oliviers & Co, Advent Calendar
What It Is: A selection of 24 gourmet condiments from Oliviers & Co such as olive oil, vinegar, truffles, jam, honey and salts is a sure way to delight any foodie.
They'll receive luxe-sounding products such as Bergamot Olive Oil, Orange Blossom Honey and Green Olive Tapenade. Yum!
Price: $124
Williams Sonoma Holiday Advent Calendar: 24 Days of Baking Cookies
What It Is: For the baker in your life, give them the gift of everything they'll need to whip up a delicious set of holiday cookies with this calendar that has cookie cutters, spatulas, piping bags, gift bags, decorating tips and all kinds of fun goodies.
Price: $101.95
12 Days of Hot Cocoa Advent Calendar
What It Is: What's more delightful than getting snuggly with a cup of hot cocoa during the holidays? This exclusive Dutch-processed hot cocoa just needs some hot water and marshmallows, and you're all set to keep an eye out for Santa and his reindeer.
Or, if you like mochas, you can mix the cocoa into coffee for a little extra something in your morning java.
Price: $71.95
Walker's Shortbread Advent Calendar
What It Is: And lastly, who doesn't love shortbread? They'll get a bite-sized treat for 24 days of December with products such as their classic Shortbread Fingers to new additions like their Salted Caramel Shortbread Squares
Price: $34.99
Happy holidays, folks!
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.