12 Of The Best Advent Calendars For Couples In Canada & They're Great For Date Nights
You and your loved one can countdown to Christmas together!
The holidays are a romantic time of year with the falling snow, cozy date nights and fun activities you can do outdoors.
While advent calendars have traditionally been an enjoyable way to individually countdown to Christmas, there are versions that you and your partner can enjoy together.
Whether you enjoy having a movie marathon, completing puzzles or challenges together or trying something fun in the bedroom, there are advent calendars that can help you spark some new ideas.
Here are 12 advent calendars designed for couples that you can buy in Canada.
Movie Marathon Advent Calendar
Movie Marathon Advent Calendar.
Details: If you enjoy watching movies with your partner, then why not enjoy a movie marathon through the month of December? This calendar contains 24 Christmas films you can watch together.
The box sleeve can also be personalized to include both of your names on it. The description on Etsy says that majority of the movies listed in the calendar are widely available on most streaming services.
Price: $23.36
Tingletouch Advent Calendar for Couples
Tingletouch Advent Calendar for Couples on Amazon.
Details: If you are in need of some inspiration for fun activities to enjoy with your partner then perhaps the Tingletouch Advent Calendar is right for you.
Over the course of the month, the two of you will be given a choice between three different activities every day, which will be either something fun, romantic or adventurous.
Price: $17.99
Tea for Two Advent Calendar
Tea for Two Advent Calendar on Etsy.
Details: Yawn Brew's advent calendar provides 24 different tea blends for two people to enjoy together.
The calendar comes with holiday-inspired tea blends like Gingerbread, Cocoa Candy Cane, Chocolate Orange and Cranberry Apple.
Price: $81.18
A Date A Day Advent Calendar
A Date A Day Couples Advent Calendar on Etsy.
Details: If you're craving more date nights with the person you're dating or married to then this advent calendar can help.
It comes with 24 date night tokens that are tucked away in numbered envelopes so that you two can countdown to December 25 with lots of fun activities along the way.
Price: $67.65
Lovehoney Dream Wand Sex Toy Advent Calendar (12 Piece)
Lovehoney Dream Wand Sex Toy Advent Calendar.
Details: This advent calendar is for those couples who want to spice things up in the bedroom with some new toys.
The Lovehoney calendar comes with items for him, her and for both of you to enjoy together.
It features a Lovehoney Dream Wand, which is worth $89.99 on its own.
Price: $159
The Escape Room Advent Calendar
The Escape Room Advent Calendar on Amazon.
Details: If you and your partner love puzzles and escape rooms then this may be the ideal advent calendar for you to enjoy together.
This calendar has 24 immersive riddles to solve with your smartphone. It's suitable for all levels and has more than 10 hours of play.
Price: $19.99
Sugarfina Yule Be Home For Christmas Advent Calendar
Sugarfina Yule Be Home for Christmas Advent Calendar.
Details: If you and your partner love sweets then this advent calendar was made for you. Sugarfina's Yule Be Home for Christmas calendar is filled with different types of candy and it comes in a two-pack so you don't have to share it with your loved one, but you can still enjoy it together!
Price: $136
Christmas Activities Advent Calendar
Christmas Activities Advent Calendar for couples on Etsy.
Details: This couple's advent calendar is a digital product so you can print it right at home.
The calendar will provide you with 25 fun and romantic activities that you can look forward to all December long. The activities range from random acts of kindness to making mulled wine.
Price: $9
Premium Christmas Holiday Themed Socks
Premium Christmas Holiday Themed Socks.
Details: If you and your partner love holiday-themed socks then you should check out these advent calendars with 12-days of premium socks inside.
You'll have to buy each one separately (one for you and one for you loved one) but it's worth it if you want to have some fun together!
Price: $64.99 each for men's and women's socks
Buy women's socks advent calendar on Amazon
Date Advent Calendar for Couples
Date Advent Calendar for Couples.
Details: This advent calendar is designed for couples to experience the countdown to the holidays in a special way. It includes 24 date ideas and challenges that will "strengthen and deepen" your relationship.
The Amazon description also notes that each page offers a space for a Polaroid photo so you can capture your adventures and keep the memory for years to come!
Price: $19.99
Adult Beer and Wine Advent Trees
Beer advent calendar on Etsy. Right: Wine advent calendar on Etsy.
Beer Advent Calendar | Etsy, Wine Advent Calendar | Etsy
Details: These handmade beer and wine advent calendars (sold separately) are great for couples who want to indulge in an alcoholic beverage every night. Although these calendars don't come with alcohol, you and your partner can fill the calendars up for each other and keep that element of surprise.
Price: 12-day beer and wine calendars $105 each, 24-day beer calendar $126
Adult Advent Calendar Activities Card Deck
Adult Advent Calendar Activities Card Deck on Etsy.
Details: This advent calendar for couples comes with 24-printed activity cards that you and your loved one can complete together.
It also comes with two blank cards so you can get creative and come up with some fun activities on your own.
Price: $28.25
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on October 13, 2023.