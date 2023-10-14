21 Advent Calendars To Satisfy That Hard-To-Buy-For Person On Your Christmas List
There's something for everyone!
As you put together your Christmas shopping list, is there one person who always sticks out as a big question mark when it comes to a gift?
We all have them and finding the perfect present can be a struggle, but it doesn't have to be.
You may be able to find the perfect advent calendar that caters to their interests. Whether it's a beauty advent calendar or one that's designed for men or maybe you prefer a calendar that you can share with your partner, there are so many options to choose from.
From wine and hot sauce to baking and fishing, here are 21 advent calendars that are designed for a variety of hobbies and interests.
For stationery lovers
Stationery Advent Calendar on Etsy.
Details: If you love journaling and crafts, then this stationery advent calendar may be just what you need this holiday season. The Etsy description says the calendars are handmade and come with items like Washi Tapes, stickers and much more.
Price: $60.20 for a 12-day calendar, $112.87 for a 24-day calendar
For tea lovers
DAVIDsTEA 24 Days of Tea Advent Calendar.
Details: The DAVIDsTEA advent calendar is back again with 24 teas. The calendar comes with many of its bestsellers and some Christmas blends, including Hot Chocolate Tea, Salted Caramel Oolong Tea and Christmas Morning Tea Blend.
Price: $55
For coffee lovers
The Brew Company's Coffee Advent Calendar.
Details: The Brew Company's Coffee Advent Calendar is the perfect gift for anyone who loves to start their day with a caffeine kick. This calendar comes with 25 specially selected coffee blends from around the world.
Price: $57.50
For those in need of a little self-care
Self-Care Advent Calendar.
Details: If you're in need of some self-care, this advent calendar may be what you're looking for. The calendar offers 24 days of "soul-nurturing and spirit-lifting exercises" and the description online says it will "help you pave the way for a new year filled with hope and rejuvenation."
Price: $16.99
For those who like jewelry
Jewelry Advent Calendar.
Details: This 12-day jewelry advent calendar by Be Leudre on Etsy will help you count down to the holidays with beautiful jewelry, including earrings, rings and necklaces. Each jewelry item is packed in individual sachets that you can hang up on the tree.
Price: $61.19
For those in need of beard maintenance
Christmas Bear Oil Advent Calendar.
Details: This beard oil calendar is designed specifically for those who want to make their facial hair "smell and look amazing every single day of December." The Etsy description says each window in the calendar comes with a "new dose of love for your beard" in the form of 24-scented oils.
Price: $56.32
For those who love make-up and skincare products
Sephora Favourites Advent Calendar.
Details: Anyone who loves make-up and skincare products might be interested in Sephora's Favourites Advent Calendar. It comes with 25 beauty products and some of the brands included are Lancôme, ILIA, Sol de Janeiro and Milk.
Price: $140
For movie lovers
Movie marathon advent calendar.
Details: If you love a movie marathon, then why not have one all December long? This advent calendar is filled with 24 Christmas movie titles to watch during the holidays and also comes with a bit of trivia on each film.
Price: $22.79
For wine enthusiasts
A sparkling wine advent calendar.
Details: If you love wine, then LCBO's festive advent calendar is the perfect way to treat yourself this Christmas. The calendar comes with a mix of 24 mini 200-millilitre bottles of sparkling wines, including both white and rosé. Cheers!
Price: $174.95
For those who love candles
Voluspa 12-Day Advent Calendar.
Details: Voluspa's limited-edition advent calendar comes with 12 of its best-selling candles. The set includes their Goji and Tarocco Orange Candle and the White Cypress Candle.
Price: $105
For those who like to sew
Sewing advent calendar.
Details: This advent calendar is packed with 24 gifts for people who enjoy sewing, quilting or doing crafts. It comes with items like gold-plated embroidery scissors, sewing needles and other accessories.
Price: $69.99
For those who like to fish
Fishing Tackle Advent Calendar.
Details: This advent calendar is a great gift for anyone who loves to go freshwater fishing. The box comes with 23 compartments that are filled with high-quality fishing gear. The description says it's great for catching bass, trout and panfish.
Price: $125
For book worms
Book Advent Calendar.
Details: This book advent calendar found on Etsy comes with 24 books from the genre of your choice. You can also mix it up and ask for a mix of two or more genres.
Price: $120.39
For foodies
Spices Advent Calendar.
Details: William Sonoma's spices advent calendar was curated by Parisian spice specialist Le Comptoir Colonial and comes with 24 premium spices for vegetable, meat and fish dishes as well as spices for sweet recipes.
Price: $72.95
For hot sauce lovers
Chilli Advent Calendar.
Details: If you like your food spicy then how about a hot sauce advent calendar? This one comes with 12 tasty flavours (two units each) that will add a kick to all your meals.
Price: $54
For the brides
Pinch Provisions Wedding Advent Calendar.
Details: This Anthropologie advent calendar is the ideal gift for the brides in your life. It comes with seven surprises the bride can open as she gets closer to her big day.
Price: $60
For those who like puzzles
The New Yorker Puzzle Advent Calendar.
Details: This puzzle advent calendar is perfect for a date night or for you to enjoy on your own. It's packed with 24 mini holiday-themed puzzles that you can do over the course of December.
Price: $230
For the bakers
Williams Sonoma 24 Days of Baking Cookies Advent Calendar.
Details: From spatulas to cookie cutters, this advent calendar is made for bakers. It comes with 24 baking tools that make it a great gift for the baker in your life.
Price: $101.95
For vegan chocolate lovers
MooFree Brand Vegan Advent Calendar.
Details: This advent calendar is perfect for any vegan chocolate lovers in your life. It comes with 24 organic, dairy-free chocolates.
Price: $12.95
For Harry Potter fans
Harry Potter Advent Calendar.
Details: Williams Sonoma has an advent calendar that it says will take you "on a trip on the Hogwarts Express to spend this Christmas in the wizarding world." It comes with a bunch of treats that you may recognize from the Harry Potter books like Lemon Sherbets and Bertie Bott's Every Flavour Beans.
Price: $57.95
For Lego lovers
LEGO Star Wars 2023 Advent Calendar.
Details: If you're a Star Wars fan then this advent calendar may serve up some nostalgia as you open every compartment in the lead-up to December 25. It's packed with Star Wars characters, mini vehicle-building toys and other mini-builds like a turbo tank and Imperial Shuttle.
Price: $47.98
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.
Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's Editorial team just for you.