21 Advent Calendars To Satisfy That Hard-To-Buy-For Person On Your Christmas List

There's something for everyone!

Fishing Tackle Advent Calendar. Right: Williams Sonoma 24 Days of Baking Cookies Advent Calendar.
Etsy, Williams Sonoma

As you put together your Christmas shopping list, is there one person who always sticks out as a big question mark when it comes to a gift?

We all have them and finding the perfect present can be a struggle, but it doesn't have to be.

You may be able to find the perfect advent calendar that caters to their interests. Whether it's a beauty advent calendar or one that's designed for men or maybe you prefer a calendar that you can share with your partner, there are so many options to choose from.

From wine and hot sauce to baking and fishing, here are 21 advent calendars that are designed for a variety of hobbies and interests.

For stationery lovers

Stationery Advent Calendar on Etsy.

Etsy

Details: If you love journaling and crafts, then this stationery advent calendar may be just what you need this holiday season. The Etsy description says the calendars are handmade and come with items like Washi Tapes, stickers and much more.

Price: $60.20 for a 12-day calendar, $112.87 for a 24-day calendar

Buy It

For tea lovers

DAVIDsTEA 24 Days of Tea Advent Calendar.

DAVIDsTEA

Details: The DAVIDsTEA advent calendar is back again with 24 teas. The calendar comes with many of its bestsellers and some Christmas blends, including Hot Chocolate Tea, Salted Caramel Oolong Tea and Christmas Morning Tea Blend.

Price: $55

Buy It

For coffee lovers

The Brew Company's Coffee Advent Calendar.

Etsy

Details: The Brew Company's Coffee Advent Calendar is the perfect gift for anyone who loves to start their day with a caffeine kick. This calendar comes with 25 specially selected coffee blends from around the world.

Price: $57.50

Buy It

For those in need of a little self-care

Self-Care Advent Calendar.

Amazon Canada

Details: If you're in need of some self-care, this advent calendar may be what you're looking for. The calendar offers 24 days of "soul-nurturing and spirit-lifting exercises" and the description online says it will "help you pave the way for a new year filled with hope and rejuvenation."

Price: $16.99

Buy It

For those who like jewelry

Jewelry Advent Calendar.

Etsy

Details: This 12-day jewelry advent calendar by Be Leudre on Etsy will help you count down to the holidays with beautiful jewelry, including earrings, rings and necklaces. Each jewelry item is packed in individual sachets that you can hang up on the tree.

Price: $61.19

Buy It

For those in need of beard maintenance

Christmas Bear Oil Advent Calendar.

Etsy

Details: This beard oil calendar is designed specifically for those who want to make their facial hair "smell and look amazing every single day of December." The Etsy description says each window in the calendar comes with a "new dose of love for your beard" in the form of 24-scented oils.

Price: $56.32

Buy It

For those who love make-up and skincare products

Sephora Favourites Advent Calendar.

Sephora Canada

Details: Anyone who loves make-up and skincare products might be interested in Sephora's Favourites Advent Calendar. It comes with 25 beauty products and some of the brands included are Lancôme, ILIA, Sol de Janeiro and Milk.

Price: $140

Buy It

For movie lovers

Movie marathon advent calendar.

Etsy

Details: If you love a movie marathon, then why not have one all December long? This advent calendar is filled with 24 Christmas movie titles to watch during the holidays and also comes with a bit of trivia on each film.

Price: $22.79

Buy It

For wine enthusiasts

A sparkling wine advent calendar.

LCBO

Details: If you love wine, then LCBO's festive advent calendar is the perfect way to treat yourself this Christmas. The calendar comes with a mix of 24 mini 200-millilitre bottles of sparkling wines, including both white and rosé. Cheers!

Price: $174.95

Buy It

For those who love candles

Voluspa 12-Day Advent Calendar.

Sephora

Details: Voluspa's limited-edition advent calendar comes with 12 of its best-selling candles. The set includes their Goji and Tarocco Orange Candle and the White Cypress Candle.

Price: $105

Buy It

For those who like to sew

Sewing advent calendar.

Amazon Canada

Details: This advent calendar is packed with 24 gifts for people who enjoy sewing, quilting or doing crafts. It comes with items like gold-plated embroidery scissors, sewing needles and other accessories.

Price: $69.99

Buy It

For those who like to fish

Fishing Tackle Advent Calendar.

Etsy

Details: This advent calendar is a great gift for anyone who loves to go freshwater fishing. The box comes with 23 compartments that are filled with high-quality fishing gear. The description says it's great for catching bass, trout and panfish.

Price: $125

Buy It

For book worms

Book Advent Calendar.

Etsy

Details: This book advent calendar found on Etsy comes with 24 books from the genre of your choice. You can also mix it up and ask for a mix of two or more genres.

Price: $120.39

Buy It

For foodies

Spices Advent Calendar.

Williams Sonoma

Details: William Sonoma's spices advent calendar was curated by Parisian spice specialist Le Comptoir Colonial and comes with 24 premium spices for vegetable, meat and fish dishes as well as spices for sweet recipes.

Price: $72.95

Buy It

For hot sauce lovers

Chilli Advent Calendar.

FreshCart

Details: If you like your food spicy then how about a hot sauce advent calendar? This one comes with 12 tasty flavours (two units each) that will add a kick to all your meals.

Price: $54

Buy It

For the brides

Pinch Provisions Wedding Advent Calendar.

Anthropologie

Details: This Anthropologie advent calendar is the ideal gift for the brides in your life. It comes with seven surprises the bride can open as she gets closer to her big day.

Price: $60

Buy It

For those who like puzzles

The New Yorker Puzzle Advent Calendar.

Anthropologie

Details: This puzzle advent calendar is perfect for a date night or for you to enjoy on your own. It's packed with 24 mini holiday-themed puzzles that you can do over the course of December.

Price: $230

Buy It

For the bakers

Williams Sonoma 24 Days of Baking Cookies Advent Calendar.

Williams Sonoma

Details: From spatulas to cookie cutters, this advent calendar is made for bakers. It comes with 24 baking tools that make it a great gift for the baker in your life.

Price: $101.95

Buy It

For vegan chocolate lovers

MooFree Brand Vegan Advent Calendar.

Amazon Canada

Details: This advent calendar is perfect for any vegan chocolate lovers in your life. It comes with 24 organic, dairy-free chocolates.

Price: $12.95

Buy It

For Harry Potter fans

Harry Potter Advent Calendar.

Williams Sonoma

Details: Williams Sonoma has an advent calendar that it says will take you "on a trip on the Hogwarts Express to spend this Christmas in the wizarding world." It comes with a bunch of treats that you may recognize from the Harry Potter books like Lemon Sherbets and Bertie Bott's Every Flavour Beans.

Price: $57.95

Buy It

For Lego lovers

LEGO Star Wars 2023 Advent Calendar.

Amazon Canada

Details: If you're a Star Wars fan then this advent calendar may serve up some nostalgia as you open every compartment in the lead-up to December 25. It's packed with Star Wars characters, mini vehicle-building toys and other mini-builds like a turbo tank and Imperial Shuttle.

Price: $47.98

Buy It

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

Asymina Kantorowicz
Associate Editor
Asymina Kantorowicz is an Associate Lifestyle Editor for Narcity Media focused on health and entertainment news and is based in Victoria, British Columbia.
