18 Of The Best Advent Calendars For Adults You Can Buy In Canada Right Now (PHOTOS)
So many incredible options!
Christmas may seem a ways away, but that doesn't mean you can't start preparing for the festive season a bit early.
If an advent calendar is on your holiday wish list this year, you'll be happy to know plenty of options are already available in Canada.
There are so many incredible advent calendars on the market right now and it may be a wise choice to get your hands on one before your favourite sells out.
Whether you're into beauty, coffee, tea or running, we've rounded up some of the best advent calendars you can find in Canada right now.
Sephora Favourites Advent Calendar
Price: $140
Details: From creams to toners and several make-up items, the Sephora Favourites Advent Calendar is packed with 25 skincare products. The limited edition item features an assortment of well-known brands like Ilia, Summer Fridays, Milk and Lancôme.
The Body Shop Big Advent of Change Calendar
Price: $140
Details: The Big Advent of Change calendar from The Body Shop is valued at $223 with the 25 goodies it has inside, including shower creams, sheet masks, body butters and body scrubs.
LOOKFANTASTIC Men's Grooming Advent Calendar 2023
Price: $150
Details: This advent calendar from LOOKFANTASTIC has 26 male grooming essentials, including 13 full-sized products from brands like Rituals, Bulldog and ELEMIS.
DAVIDsTea 24 Trips With Tea Advent Calendar
Price: $55
Details: If you're a tea lover then the DAVIDsTEA 24 Trips with Tea may be the perfect advent calendar for you. The calendar is packed with 24 different loose-leaf teas inspired by flavours from around the world. From a cup of Japanese Sencha to North African Mint, there are so many exciting variations to try!
Yawn's Coffee Advent Calendar
Price: Between $69 - $79 (depending on which customization you choose)
Details: Yawn's advent calendar is the ultimate treat for coffee lovers. The calendar comes with 24 sachets of coffee that have been sourced from regions all around the world, including Kenya, Costa Rica, Colombia, Mexico and Tanzania. You can also customize your order by choosing whole or ground coffee beans and you can also add on a coffee cup or french press.
Lovehoney X Womanizer Sex Toy Advent Calendar
Price: $249
Details: For couples who are eager to try new things together in the bedroom, Lovehoney's advent calendar is filled with a variety of sex toys for him, her and both individuals to use together. The calendar includes a product called the Womanizer Classic 2, which is worth $149.95 on its own.
PetSmart All Natural Dog Treats
Price: $19.99
Details: This advent calendar is a holiday countdown for your furry friend. It features 25 natural peanut butter biscuit treats.
PetSmart Lazy Kitty Cat Treat Advent Calendar
Price: $19.99
Details: Cat owners may want to treat their kitties with this advent calendar which is filled with treats that are made up of three different flavours.
National Geographic Gemstone Advent Calendar
Price: $39.99
Details: If you love gemstones, or know someone who does, then National Geographic's advent calendar may be the perfect way to countdown to December 25. Over the course of December you'll find 24 different gemstones including agate, green aventurine and tiger's eye.
Revolve Advent Calendar
Price: $205.15
Details: Valued at over $650, Revolve's 2023 advent calendar features 24 skincare essentials that will pamper your skin all month long. Some of the beauty products included in the calendar are JLo Glow Serum, Tower28 mascara, and the Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask.
Voluspa 12 Day Advent Calendar
Price: $105
Details: Voluspa's candle advent calendar includes 12 of its bestselling fragrances including seasonal ones like spiced pumpkin latte and baltic amber and then the classics like French cade and lavender and Tahitian coconut vanilla.
Bimble and Bolt's Runners Advent Calendar
Price: $96.56
Details: Bimble and Bolt's advent calendar is designed for "keen runners, avid joggers and the occasional bimbler," according to its Etsy page. It contains 24 treats that have been hand-picked by runners and include items like energy gels, protein bars and socks.
Body & Earth Bath Spa Set
Price: $61.99
Details: If you're in need of an at-home spa day then this advent calendar found on Amazon is packed with the essentials you'll need. It comes with 24-holiday-themed items like fuzzy socks, a scented candle, hand creams and bath bombs.
Ferrero Collection Chocolate Advent Calendar
Price: $38.99
Details: Ferrero's advent calendar is perfect for anyone with a sweet tooth. It comes with 25 individually wrapped chocolates and includes all three of the Ferrero classics: Rondnoir, Rocher, and Raffaello.
LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar
Price: $59.99
Details: This LEGO advent calendar is designed for Harry Potter fans. Over 24 days you'll find six Harry Potter minifigures, including Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley. It also has 18 Hogsmeade village mini builds like the Three Broomsticks Inn and Honeydukes candy store.
Yawn's Hot Chocolate Advent Calendar
Price: $60.60
Details: Yawn doesn't just have a coffee and tea advent calendar, but one specifically designed for anyone who loves a cup of hot chocolate. Their 2023 Hot Cocoa Advent Calendar is filled with specially crafted blends that contain real flakes of chocolate. You can also choose between milk chocolate and dark chocolate. For a bit of extra cash you can also add on a mug and marshmallows.
Fishing Tackle advent Calendar
Price: $125
Details: Falvai Creative has curated an advent calendar for fresh water fishing enthusiasts. The calendar comes with 23 compartments that have high quality fishing gear perfect for catching bass, trout, panfish and more. The products are also salt water friendly.
Cadbury Heroes Christmas Adventure Advent Calendar
Price: $21
Details: Cadbury's advent calendar comes with 24 delicious chocolates, including creme eggs, dairy milk caramel and Cadbury chocolate eclairs.
