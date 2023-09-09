8 Costco Products That I Always Buy Even Though I Hate Shopping There (PHOTOS)
These are always my must-have items! 🛒
While I don't like shopping at Costco and don't go there every week to get groceries, there are still a few products that are go-tos for me.
These must-haves are items that I always buy whenever I shop at the wholesale retailer — not just because they're good, but also because they save money!
Earlier this year, I went to a Costco location in Canada for the first time in years and tagged along with my sister, who has a Costco membership, to try and figure out what all the hype is about.
After spending an hour pushing a cart around the warehouse while my sister and I browsed what seemed like neverending rows of aisles, I realized that I hated shopping there and still prefer a grocery store.
But it's not all bad though!
There is a silver lining because of the products that make it worth a trip, including Kirkland Signature which is Costco's house-label brand.
If you don't know what that means, the retailer has its own private label that includes partnerships with well-known brands so members get more savings on products.
These Kirkland dupes at Costco can also be way cheaper than at grocery stores which is a huge plus.
Whether you're a regular shopper at the wholesale retailer or are just curious about what products are available, you might be wondering what someone who doesn't like shopping at Costco always buys.
So, here are eight products at Costco — including a few Kirkland Signature items — that are must-haves for me even though I don't like shopping at the wholesaler.
Peanut butter
Kraft peanut butter at Costco.
Now, this two-kilogram jar of Kraft peanut butter is not a must-have for me because I can't live without it but because of how it can come in handy.
While I do wish it wasn't such a big size — a two-kilogram jar seems a bit excessive — it being so huge can actually help if I'm baking something that calls for peanut butter.
Then, in those cases, I don't end up using most or all of the tub so I'm not left with hardly any peanut butter and I don't have to go shopping for another one.
Muffins
Costco Kirkland Signature muffins.
Most people shout out the Costco croissants as being the wholesale retailer's best bakery item.
Of course, the croissants are tasty but those baked goods aren't my must-haves when going through the bakery section at Costco — the Kirkland Signature muffins are.
Since you have to buy two packs and not just one, you end up getting a dozen muffins for just $9.99 which works out to only $0.83 per muffin!
If you're looking for a flavour recommendation, the chocolate muffins and blueberry muffins are my go-to every time.
Laundry detergent
Tide laundry detergent at Costco.
While the sizes of some Costco products are truly baffling to me, this is one of the few items that actually makes sense to come in a bulk size.
This Tide laundry detergent with 131 washloads is a product that I stock up on at the wholesale retailer because unfortunately, you can't escape doing the laundry! Ah, adulthood.
Magazines
Magazine rack at Costco.
Even though I don't read magazines all the time, I still like to get a few issues of some of my favourites — especially ones about cooking, baking or home decor — a couple of times a year when I shop at Costco.
Something that I actually love about shopping for magazines at Costco is that members get 30% off the cover price!
So, not only do I get to buy something that I'll enjoy reading and can even continue to go back to for recipes or design inspiration, but I also get to save money.
Parchment paper
Kirkland Signature PaperChef Culinary Parchment Paper at Costco.
Whenever I'm shopping at Costco, I always look to see if the retailer has this Kirkland Signature PaperChef Culinary Parchment Paper in stock.
It comes in a two-pack with each roll having 205 square feet of parchment and it costs only $17.99 at the wholesaler.
The PaperChef Culinary Parchment Paper that's not Kirkland Signature is $69.59 on Amazon and you get less because it's only one roll with 123 square feet of parchment.
That means I save quite a lot of money for the exact same product just with the Kirkland label on it!
Sauce
Pack of Mutti passata jars at Costco.
This six-pack of Mutti passata is a definite must-have and something that I always buy when shopping at Costco.
If you don't know, passata is a tomato purée that's different than tomato sauce but you can use it as the base of your pasta or pizza sauce. That's what I do.
These jars are typically sold individually at grocery stores which means I'd have to buy a couple and the price per jar is usually more expensive too.
So, I haul this six-pack into my cart when shopping at Costco to save money.
Coffee
Kirkland Signature House Blend coffee at Costco.
Costco's Kirkland Signature House Blend coffee is roasted by Starbucks but it has the wholesale retailer's private label on it through a brand partnership.
So, when shopping at Costco, I always get a bag of this whole bean coffee because it's cheaper than the Starbucks branded version at grocery stores.
It costs $18.99 for a 907-gram bag — $2.09 per 100 grams — at the wholesaler and costs $24.99 for a 793-gram bag of Starbucks House Blend coffee — $3.15 per 100 grams — at Fortinos.
Peanut butter pretzels
Kirkland Signature peanut butter pretzels at Costco.
I'm a snacker so that's what makes these Kirkland Signature peanut butter pretzels a must-have on my shopping list.
It's another one of the retailer's most well-known products and after trying it once I totally get the hype.
Also, the combination of salty and sweet is top-notch!
What are your Costco must-haves?