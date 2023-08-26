costco

11 Costco Kirkland Products That Are Cheaper Than Name-Brand Versions At Other Stores

You can save money by getting Kirkland products at Costco instead of name-brand items at grocery stores!

Senior Creator
Kirkland hazelnut spread. Centre: Kirkland granola bars. Right: Kirkland coffee.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Whether you're a regular Costco shopper or are just thinking of getting a membership, there's a very simple way of shopping that can save you money at the wholesale retailer.

Many Kirkland products are just like the name-brand versions in grocery stores, but they cost less most of the time!

So, you can end up spending less when you shop by not getting name-brand products at other stores and instead adding Kirkland items to your cart at Costco.

If you didn't already know, Kirkland Signature is Costco's house-label brand and it was created to ensure better value and higher quality for its members, the wholesale retailer said.

This private label includes partnerships with well-known brands, which means members can also get even more savings on products made by some of their favourite brands.

So, here are just a few of the Kirkland products you can buy with a Costco membership that are cheaper than name-brand versions at grocery stores.

Water pitcher with filter

Kirkland Signature water filtration pitcher. Right: Brita filtered water pitcher at Walmart.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

If you like to drink filtered water and are looking for a Brita dupe, this Kirkland Signature water filtration pitcher at Costco has a 10-cup capacity and comes with two filter cartridges.

It costs $24.99.

A comparable name-brand Brita water pitcher with a 10-cup capacity and only one filter included costs $39.97 at Walmart.

So with the Kirkland version, you get more and it's cheaper! Plus, the Kirkland replacement filters are cheaper than the name-brand ones, saving you even more money over time.

Coffee

\u200bKirkland Signature house blend coffee at Costco. Right: Starbucks house blend coffee.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

The Kirkland Signature House Blend coffee is actually roasted by Starbucks, but it has Costco's private label on it because of a brand partnership.

At Costco, it costs $18.99 for a 907-gram bag of this coffee, which works out to $2.09 per 100 grams.

It costs $24.99 for a 793-gram bag of Starbucks House Blend coffee at Fortinos, which works out to $3.15 per 100 grams.

Hazelnut spread

Kirkland Signature hazelnut spread. Centre: Nutella at Fortinos. Right: Nutella at Walmart.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get this Kirkland Signature hazelnut spread, which is a Nutella dupe, at $12.99 for two 1-kilogram jars.

The price per 100 grams is $0.65 at Costco.

A pack of two 725-gram Nutella jars costs $12.99 at Fortinos and $12.97 at Walmart — about $0.89 per 100 grams in both stores.

So, there's a pretty big saving up for grabs if you don't care about getting name-brand products.

Maple syrup

\u200bKirkland Signature maple syrup. Right: Old Fashioned Maple Crest maple syrup.

Kirkland Signature maple syrup. Right: Old Fashioned Maple Crest maple syrup.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

This Kirkland Signature maple syrup costs $15.99 for a 1-litre bottle at Costco.

But the similar Old Fashioned Maple Crest maple syrup at Fortinos costs $17.99 for the same size bottle.

Laundry detergent

Kirkland Signature laundry detergent at Costco. Right: Tide laundry detergent.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Kirkland Signature laundry detergent, which looks just like Tide, costs $18.99 for a bottle with 146 washloads. That breaks down to $0.13 per washload.

Name-brand Tide laundry detergent at Walmart costs $20.97 for 107 washloads, so that means it's $0.20 per washload.

Canned tuna

\u200bKirkland Signature canned tuna. Centre: Ocean's tuna at Fortinos. Right: Ocean's tuna at Walmart.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Kirkland Signature canned solid white tuna costs you $15.99 for eight 184-gram cans at Costco which works out to a price per 100 grams of $1.09.

A 170-gram can of Ocean's solid white tuna is $3.99 at Fortinos and $3.97 at Walmart — $2.34 per 100 grams at both stores.

So, even though the price tag has a bigger number at Costco, you end up saving more with the Kirkland Signature product because of how much you get.

Olive oil

Kirkland Signature extra virgin olive oil. Right: Gallo extra virgin olive oil at Fortinos.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get a two-litre bottle of Kirkland Signature extra virgin olive oil for $21.99 when shopping at Costco. The price per litre is $10.99.

Meanwhile, at Fortinos, comparable brand-name Gallo extra virgin olive oil costs $12.99 for a 1-litre bottle.

Cream cheese

\u200bKirkland Signature cream cheese. Centre: Philadelphia cream cheese at Fortinos. Right: Philadelphia cream cheese at Walmart.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Kirkland Signature cream cheese, which looks just like Philadelphia cream cheese, is $9.49 for four 250-gram packs.

That works out to $0.95 per 100 grams.

Philadelphia cream cheese is $5.49 for a 250-gram pack — $2.20 per 100 grams — at Fortinos and $8 for two 250-gram packs — $1.60 per 100 grams — at Walmart.

Microwave popcorn

\u200bKirkland Signature microwave popcorn. Right: Orville Redenbacher microwave popcorn at Walmart.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

If you're looking to save money on snacks, Kirkland Signature microwave popcorn costs $19.99 for a 44-pack of 93-gram bags. That means the price per 100 grams is $0.49.

Orville Redenbacher microwave popcorn is $13.97 for a 24-pack of 99-gram bags at Walmart, and the price per 100 grams is $0.59.

Granola bars

Kirkland Signature chewy granola bars. Right: Quaker Chewy granola bars.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

You can get a 64-pack of Kirkland Signature chewy granola bars for $11.99 — $0.78 per 100 grams — at Costco.

You'll have to spend more money if you want the name-brand Quaker Chewy granola bars, even though they're basically the same product.

They'll cost you $14.49 for a pack of 40 bars — $1.51 per 100 grams (almost double!) — at Fortinos.

Ice cream bars

\u200bKirkland Signature ice cream bars. Right: Haagen-Dazs ice cream bars.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Kirkland Signature ice cream bars, which look a lot like Häagen-Dazs bars, cost $15.99 for a pack of 18 at Costco. That works out to $0.98 per 100 millilitres.

At Fortinos, actual Häagen-Dazs ice cream bars are $6.99 for a pack of three, which works out to $2.65 per 100 millilitres — almost triple the cost!

So, if you have a Costco membership, buying Kirkland Signature products instead of name-brand items from other stores could end up saving you some money.

It might even make having to pay for a membership worth it!

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

