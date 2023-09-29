These Are 9 Costco Products That You Can Find For Cheaper In The US Compared To Canada
Does your Canadian Costco membership get you access to warehouses in the U.S.? 👀
Costco is known for offering many products at cheaper prices so that members can save money when shopping.
But if you shop at the wholesale retailer in this country, you might be wondering how prices compare between Canada and the U.S.
So, we decided to check out Costco's online shopping site in Canada and the U.S. to figure out which products are offered at a lower price south of the border.
While not every single item is less expensive in the U.S. when compared to prices in Canada, there are a lot of products that you can find for cheaper in America.
That includes a bunch of Costco Kirkland Signature products — which are part of the wholesaler's house-label brand to ensure better value for members — and everyday essentials like coffee, pasta, cereal and more.
Kirkland Signature items are often partnerships with well-known brands so members can get name-brand products for cheaper with Costco's house label.
Also, the wholesale retailer noted that some products you see online could be available in warehouses at a lower non-delivered price which means you could get more savings.
You might know not it but your Costco membership — both the Executive membership that costs $120 a year and the Gold Star membership that has an annual fee of $60 — actually gets you access to all locations worldwide.
That means you can use your Canadian Costco membership card to get into and shop at locations in the U.S.
So, if you want to do some Costco shopping in the U.S. or just want to know how prices compare to Canada, here are nine products that are cheaper south of the border!
Kirkland Signature coffee
Kirkland Signature House Blend Coffee at Costco in Canada.
This Kirkland Signature coffee has Costco's private label on it but is actually roasted by Starbucks.
In Canada, you can get a 907-gram bag of Kirkland Signature Roasted by Starbucks House Blend Coffee for CA$21.99 which works out to CA$2.42 per 100 grams.
But in the U.S., a 1.13-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature House Blend Coffee costs US$17.99, or CA$24.23.
That works out to CA$2.13 per 100 grams.
Ketchup
You can find a pack of two 1.25-litre bottles of Heinz ketchup for CA$13.49 which is CA$0.53 per 100 litres.
At Costco in the U.S., a pack of three 1.3-litre bottles of Heinz ketchup costs US$11.99, or CA$16.15.
That's CA$0.41 per 100 litres for the American version which means you get more — both in bottles and volume — and it's cheaper.
Pocky chocolate sticks
With Costco Canada, a 10-pack of Pocky chocolate sticks that's 1.4 ounces is CA$15.99 which works out to CA$1.59 per pack.
In the U.S., a 10-pack of Pocky chocolate sticks that's 1.41 ounces costs US$9.99 — CA$13.46 — which breaks down to CA$1.34 per pack.
Kirkland Signature microwave popcorn
Kirkland Signature Microwave Butter Popcorn at Costco in Canada.
If you're looking to save a bit of money on snacks, this microwave popcorn is an option.
Kirkland Signature Microwave Butter Popcorn comes with 44 bags and costs CA$23.49 at Costco in Canada. That's CA$0.53 per bag
Meanwhile, in the U.S., the same 44-bag Kirkland Signature Microwave Popcorn is US$16.99 which works out to CA$22.88 and CA$0.52 per bag.
Pasta
If you want to save money on a grocery staple like pasta, a six-pack of Garofalo organic pasta that's 500 grams each costs CA$21.99.
That works out to CA$0.73 per 100 grams.
Costco in the U.S. has the same six-pack of Garofalo organic pasta that's 499 grams each for US$12.99, or CA$17.56.
You'll end up paying CA$0.58 per 100 grams.
Also, when you're shopping online in Canada for this item, you have to buy two so you'd end up spending even more money!
M&M's
There is a 1.3-kilogram tub of peanut M&M's that will cost you CA$19.49 at Costco in Canada. That's CA$1.49 per 100 grams.
But in the U.S., you can get a 1.76-kilogram tub of peanut M&M's for US$18.99 which is CA$25.67.
That's CA$1.458 per 100 grams so you get more for less in the U.S.
Mr. Clean
Mr. Clean Magic Erasers pack at Costco in Canada.
Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
If you were wondering how cleaning supplies compare at Costco locations in both countries, savings are available in the U.S.
Costco Canada has an 11-pack of Mr. Clean Magic Erasers for CA$21.99 which breaks down to CA$1.99 per eraser.
But American Costco has a 15-pack of Mr. Clean Magic Erasers for US$17.99, or CA$24.32.
That works out to CA$1.62 per eraser.
So, you get more of the product in the U.S. and it costs less.
Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal
If you're wondering how much you could save on cereal between the two countries.
There is a "super jumbo" box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal that's 1.3 kilograms and costs CA$12.99 in Canada.
That breaks down to CA$1 per 100 grams.
You can find a 1.4-kilogram box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal for US$9.69, which is CA$13.08, in the neighbouring country.
That's CA$0.93 per 100 grams so you would get more cereal and pay less for it in the U.S.
Kirkland Signature honey
You can find a three-pack of Kirkland Signature pure liquid honey that's 750 grams each for CA$26.99 which works out to CA$1.20 per 100 grams.
At Costco in the U.S., Kirkland Signature raw honey comes in a three-pack with 680 grams in each bottle.
The cost is US$17.99 — CA$24.32 — which is also CA$1.19 per 100 grams.
Even though products are cheaper in the U.S., that might not be enough to make you get in your car and take a trip across the border to shop.
But that doesn't mean you can't save money when shopping at locations in this country.
You can still find savings at Costco in Canada with Kirkland Signature products that are cheaper than name-brand versions.
Also, there are beauty products, groceries, snacks, cleaning products and more items at Costco locations that are cheaper than grocery stores in this country.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.