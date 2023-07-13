14 Beauty Products You Can Get At Costco Canada That Are Cheaper Than At Walmart (PHOTOS)
You can get more for less! 🛍️
If you've shopped at Costco before then you know you can save quite a bit of money on a variety of products.
That includes a wide range of beauty items like dry shampoo and face creams that can be quite expensive at other stores.
While some of these items are sold in bulk, when you calculate the money saved, stocking up can be worth it.
To compare how much money you can save, we decided to round up a few popular beauty items at Costco in Canada and compare their prices to those at Walmart Canada.
Aveeno positively radiant daily moisturizer with SPF 15
Aveeno positively radiant daily moisturizer.
Both Costco and Walmart sell the Aveeno positively radiant daily moisturizer in 120-millilitre bottles and the price difference is pretty significant per bottle.
The Costco two-pack sells for $29.99. That comes to about $14.99 per bottle.
Compare that to Walmart which sells each bottle for $23.47 and you're saving a bit of money if you decide to stock up.
Dove shampoo
Dove shampoo.
Dove's daily moisture shampoo typically sells for $9.99 for a 1.18-litre bottle at Costco when it's not on sale.
At Walmart, you can buy a smaller bottle (750 millilitres) for $9.97, which basically means you're paying the same price but you get more product if you buy it at Costco.
Dove men+care shampoo and conditioner
Dove men+care shampoo and conditioner.
Costco sells the Dove men+care shampoo and conditioner together in a pack for $19.99. Both the shampoo and conditioner come in 1.18-litre bottles. If you divide that price by two, it means each bottle sells for $9.99.
Walmart sells the shampoo and conditioner individually for $9.97 each and they come in 750-millilitre bottles.
So again, you can buy more product for less cash at Costco.
Batiste dry shampoo
Batiste dry shampoo.
Both Costco and Walmart sell Batiste's dry shampoo and pricing once again varies a bit.
At Costco, you can buy a two-pack of the product in 300-millilitre cans for $17.99, which comes to $8.99 per unit.
Then at Walmart, you can get one bottle of Batiste's dry shampoo in the 350-millilitre size for $15.97 or the 200-millilitre can for $11.27.
If you're comparing the bigger size product at Walmart to the Costco version then for an extra $2.02 you can get 600-millilitres of dry shampoo in total versus 350 millilitres that Walmart sells.
Neutrogena hydro boost gel cream
Neutrogena hydro boost gel cream.
Neutrogena's hydro boost gel cream is also sold by both retailers and the prices again are a bit different, but you can still save if you buy in bulk.
When it's not on sale, the cream sells for $32.99 for a two-pack at Costco. The price per cream comes to $16.49.
Walmart sells the cream (in the same 47-millilitre tub) for $22.47 each.
Hawaiian Tropic sunscreen
Hawaiian Tropic sunscreen.
We're in the middle of summer so sunscreen may be at the top of your shopping list.
Costco regularly sells a three-pack of Hawaiian Tropic sunscreen for $24.99. That comes to $8.33 per bottle.
Walmart, on the other hand, regularly sells the same size sunscreen (240 millilitres) for $12.97 per bottle. That means you can save $4.64 per bottle if you buy the three-pack at Costco.
EOS all-natural lip balm
EOS all natural lip balm.
EOS all-natural lip balm is another product you can save on if you're OK with stocking up.
Costco sells an eight-pack of the lip balms in four different scents for $12.97. That means you're spending about $1.62 per lip balm.
At Walmart you can get the same lip balms in a pack of three for $9.97, or $3.32 per lip balm.
Cetaphil daily facial moisturizer
Cetaphil daily facial moisturizer.
Another item sold by both retailers is the Cetaphil daily facial moisturizer with SPF 15.
At Costco, you can buy a two-pack of the cream for $18.99, which comes to $9.49 each.
Whereas at Walmart you can get the same exact product in the same size for $15.97 per unit.
CeraVe moisturizing cream
CeraVe moisturizing cream.
Both Costco and Walmart sell the CeraVe moisturizing cream, but the prices and sizes vary slightly.
At Costco, you can pick up a two-pack of the cream for $29.99. That comes to $14.99 for one unit that's 453 grams.
The tubs sold at Walmart are a bit bigger at 539 grams for $29.97 each.
However, if you compare how much you're getting in total at Costco (906 grams) versus 539 grams at Walmart for basically the same price (3-cent difference) then you're saving quite a bit at Costco.
Vaseline
Vaseline.
Vaseline is also sold by both retailers and like a lot of products, Costco sells it in bulk.
You can buy a three-pack at Costco for $10.99 or $3.66 each.
At Walmart, the exact same product sells for $4.47 each.
Olay body wash
Olay body wash.
Costco sells a two-pack of Olay's body wash with hyaluronic acid for $17.99, meaning each bottle is $8.99.
At Walmart, you can get the same product, albeit a smaller version at 591 millilitres versus the 768-millilitre bottle at Costco, for $10.97 each.
CeraVe hydrating cleanser
CeraVe hydrating cleanser.
You can find CeraVe's hydrating cleanser in a two-pack for $26.99 at Costco. That means you pay $13.49 per a 562-millilitre bottle.
The exact same-sized bottle sells for $19.97 at Walmart.
Dove deodorant with 0% aluminum
Dove deodorant.
Costco sells Dove's deodorant with 0% aluminum in a four-pack for $18.99 (when it's not on sale). That comes out to $4.75 per stick.
You can buy the same deodorant at Walmart for $7.97 each when it's not on Rollback.
Dove men + care antiperspirant spray
Dove men + care antiperspirant spray.
Just like the Dove deodorant sticks, Dove's men+care antiperspirant spray also comes in a multi-pack at Costco.
The retailer sells a three-pack of the spray in 107 gram bottles for $16.99. That comes to $5.66 per unit.
At Walmart, the exact same antiperspirant sells for $7.97 per unit.