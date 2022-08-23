NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

11 Brand-Name Beauty Products You Probably Didn't Know You Could Buy At Dollarama

Everything is $5 or less!

Trending Staff Writer
A Dollarama store. Right: Simple Eye Make-Up Remover.​

Kevinbrine | Dreamstime, Katherine Caspersz | Narcity

If you're looking for a great deal on beauty products in Canada, you might want to check out your local Dollarama.

It turns out that you can find tons of brand-name products at the dollar store for way cheaper than they would be online or at other stores.

You can find things like makeup, skincare, hair products and even facial tools, with so many items ringing up at under $5.

To give you an idea of the deals you can find, here are 11 brand-name beauty products you can find at Dollarama right now.

Phyto Color Locker

\u200bPhyto Phytomillesime Color Locker Pre-shampoo.

Katherine Caspersz | Narcity

Price: $4

Details: This pre-shampoo treatment is a great find when you consider that this brand was once sold in Sephora stores for a much higher price. Now, you can compare the Dollarama price to the $11.97 cost on Amazon Canada.

The product promises "anti-color stripping action," which is meant to help preserve your hair colour.

COVERGIRL Quad Palette

COVERGIRL Quad Palette.

Katherine Caspersz | Narcity

Price: $4

Details: This quad of smoky eyeshadow essentials by COVERGIRL is being sold on Walmart.ca for $29.73, making this a seriously impressive deal.

Lori Gua Sha Massage Tool

Lori Gua Sha Massage Tool.

Katherine Caspersz | Narcity

Price: $4

Details: While this isn't technically a brand-name product, this rose quartz gua sha tool is a great price when you consider that similar products made of the same material sell for upwards of $30 at Sephora Canada.

Simple Eye Make-Up Remover

\u200bSimple Eye Make-Up Remover.

Katherine Caspersz | Narcity

Price: $4

Details: Dollarama's price of $4 for Simple Eye Make-Up Remover is a great deal when you compare it to a price of $21.06 on Amazon Canada.

The brand's makeup-removing products have been praised by Allure for being good for sensitive skin.

Wet 'N' Wild H2O Proof Liquid Eyeliner

Wet N' Wild H2O Proof Liquid Eyeliner.

Katherine Caspersz | Narcity

Price: $3.50

Details: This eyeliner from the popular brand Wet 'N' Wild is a great buy at $3.50 when compared to a listing for the same product on Amazon Canada for $13.99.

The eyeliner promises to be smudge-proof, waterproof, and super long-lasting.

COVERGIRL Smoothers Pressed Powder

COVERGIRL Smoothers Pressed Powder.

Katherine Caspersz | Narcity

Price: $4.50

Details: This pressed powder compact is priced at $8.97 on Walmart.ca and $10.44 on Amazon Canada, making Dollarama's price of $4.50 a pretty good deal.

Formulated with chamomile, the powder is supposed to deliver a fresh, luminous look.

COVERGIRL Clean Fresh Skin Milk Foundation

COVERGIRL Clean Fresh Skin Milk Foundation.

Katherine Caspersz | Narcity

Price: $4

Details: You can save quite a bit if you buy this foundation infused with coconut milk and aloe from Dollarama rather than Amazon Canada, where the same shade is listed for $10.79.

Jergens Mild Soap

Jergens Mild Soap.

Katherine Caspersz | Narcity

Price: $1.75

Details: You can get a deal on a pack of three bars of soap when you consider that the same thing is listed on Amazon Canada for $12.

The soap is said to be great for cleansing while ensuring you're not stripping away the skin's essential moisture.

Revlon Colorsilk hair dye

Revlon Colorsilk hair dye.

Katherine Caspersz | Narcity

Price: $4

Details: You can save $4.55 when you compare the Dollarama price of this easy-to-use hair dye to the $8.55 price on Amazon Canada.

Biore Charcoal Pore Strips

Biore Charcoal Pore Strips.

Katherine Caspersz | Narcity

Price: $1.25

Details: You can save a few dollars if you buy these from Dollarama rather than looking elsewhere.

The charcoal strips, which are supposed to unclog pores and draw out excess oil, can be found on Amazon Canada for more than double the Dollarama price at $3.49.

Herbal Essences Honey & Vitamin B Shampoo

Herbal Essences Honey & Vitamin B Shampoo.

Katherine Caspersz | Narcity

Price: $4

Details: This Herbal Essences shampoo with honey and vitamin B costs $8.99 at Shoppers Drug Mart and $10.49 on Amazon Canada, making this price of $4 a pretty great buy.

