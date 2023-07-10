Costco Is Offering Free Online Vouchers To Members & Here's How You Can Get The Money
Guess it really does pay to be a member!
Attention Costco shoppers, the wholesale retailer is offering free vouchers that you can use to save money when you're shopping online.
There are actually two ways that you can get vouchers which means you could end up getting close to $100 in free money!
Whether you already have a Costco membership or want to sign up for the first time, you're able to get in on the savings with these deals.
So, here's what you need to know about what the deals are and how to get the money from the wholesale retailer for your next shop.
You can get a $25 online voucher when you use any Mastercard, including the CIBC Costco Mastercard, to set up auto-renewal for your Costco membership before July 21, 2023.
This can only be done online so you need to sign in to your online Costco Canada account or create one with your membership number.
Then, you have to select "Renew Membership" from the "Account" drop-down menu.
Once you're in the "Set Up Auto Renew Payment" section, put in the last name and postal code that are associated with your membership.
Add your Mastercard credit or debit card details, select the "Use Card for Auto Renew" checkbox and hit "Submit."
The $25 online voucher will be sent to your email address within two to four business days of your auto-renewal enrollment process.
You have until August 20, 2023, to use the online voucher code on a single transaction that totals more than $100 before taxes, applicable fees and shipping when paying with a Mastercard.
Setting auto-renewal to get this deal doesn't charge your credit or debit card right away, the membership fee will still only be charged on your next renewal date.
If you want to get more free money from Costco to use when you're shopping, there is another way to get an online voucher worth either $25 or $50.
With Costco's Refer a Friend promotion, you need to bring someone you know to any membership counter at a warehouse location in Canada and have them sign up for a new membership.
You need to show the Refer a Friend page from the Costco site to the membership clerk so that both you and the person you brought with you to sign up for a membership can get an online voucher.
If they sign up for an Executive membership — which costs $120 a year — then you each get one $50 gift card to use when shopping online with Costco.
If the person you refer signs up for a Gold Star membership — which costs $60 per year — you will both get one $25 voucher.
This offer is available until September 3, 2023, and the person you bring with you has to be a new member or a member whose membership has been expired for 18 months or more.
Once you get the voucher, you have until October 1, 2023, to use it when shopping online with Costco.
The $50 voucher can only be used for online purchases of $150 before taxes, applicable fees and shipping in one transaction.
With the $25 voucher, it can only be used for online purchases that are $100 or more before taxes, applicable fees and shipping in a single transaction.
So, you can get $25 if you just do the auto-renewal promo, or just $25 or $50 — depending on the membership — with the Refer a Friend deal.
You can get even more money if you do both the auto-renewal and the Gold Star membership referral which works out to $50 in total.
Also, when you do the $25 auto-renewal promo and the $50 Refer a Friend promo you get $75 in vouchers!
If you're wondering whether or not the annual fee that the wholesale retailer charges shoppers is worthwhile, Narcity recently asked Canadians if paying for a Costco membership is worth it to have access to the warehouse and online shopping.
People revealed the pros of having a membership and the downsides of having to pay to shop there.
They even shared which Costco products have the biggest payoffs and which membership is better in the long run.
