11 Products That Are Cheaper If You Buy Them With Amazon Instead Of Costco & Walmart
A lot of groceries and everyday essentials are less expensive!
You've probably compared grocery prices at discount retailers like Costco and Walmart along with other grocery stores in Canada to figure out where you can get the most bang for your buck.
But have you ever thought about getting groceries through Amazon and wondered how much items cost? Well, we've got you covered.
The online retailer offers many grocery and everyday household essentials including snacks, candy, chocolate, coffee, tea, soft drinks, canned and packaged food, soups, vegetables, meat and seafood, cereal, rice, baking supplies, breads, pasta, noodles, and more.
"When you buy your groceries online, you save yourself a trip to the store," Amazon said in the grocery section of its site.
"You can check items off your weekly shopping list, add them to your cart, and have them delivered."
Not only can you buy groceries online and get those products delivered through Amazon, but you can also shop online to get groceries from Costco and Walmart as well.
So, we compared grocery essentials and everyday household items at these three retailers to find out what cheap groceries you could save money on when buying online through Amazon instead of Costco and Walmart.
Not every product is less expensive through the online retailer — which is to be expected — but here are almost a dozen groceries and household essentials that you can get for cheaper with Amazon.
Kraft peanut butter
If you're looking to save money on pantry staples like peanut butter, you can get it for cheaper through Amazon rather than wholesale retailer Costco.
With Amazon, it costs $10.47 for a two-kilogram jar of Kraft Smooth Peanut Butter.
When shopping online with Costco, a two-kilogram jar of Kraft Smooth Peanut Butter costs $13.99.
McCafé coffee
You can also save money on coffee and tea products through the online retailer, including this McCafé ground coffee.
The 950-gram canister of McCafé Premium Medium Dark Roast Ground Coffee costs $22.99 with Amazon which works out to $2.42 per 100 grams.
It costs $23.97 for that same 950-gram canister of McCafé Premium Medium Dark Roast Ground Coffee at Walmart. That works out to $2.52 per 100 grams.
Nescafé instant coffee
If you'd rather buy instant coffee than ground coffee you have to brew in a coffee maker, Amazon has a 475-gram canister of Nescafé Rich, instant coffee available for $14.97.
That same 475-gram canister of Nescafé Rich instant coffee costs $15.99 through Costco's online grocery store.
Froot Loops cereal
When it comes to cereal, there are a lot of options to choose from at all three stores. But if you want to save a bit of money with Amazon, here's what's cheaper when shopping through the online retailer.
You can get an 825-gram box of Froot Loops cereal from Amazon for $8.99 which works out to $1.089 per 100 grams.
At Costco, a 1.1-kilogram box of Froot Loops costs $12.99 which is $1.18 per 100 grams.
Also, at Walmart, a family-size 480-gram box of Froot Loops cereal is $6.97 which works out to $1.45 per 100 grams.
Royale facial tissues
You can also save on everyday household essentials with Amazon, including facial tissues.
Through Amazon, six boxes of Royale Original two-ply facial tissue — with 126 tissues per box — is available for $8.99.
That same six-box pack of Royale Original two-ply facial tissues — with 126 tissues in each box — costs $9.97 at Walmart.
Hazelnut spread with cocoa
If you always have Nutella or hazelnut spreads on your grocery list but want to save a bit of money, you could get it from Amazon instead.
When shopping with Costco, you can get a pack of two one-kilogram jars of Kirkland Signature Hazelnut Spread with Cocoa costs $16.99.
That breaks down to $0.84 per 100 grams.
But Amazon has a 725-gram jar of Kraft Hazelnut Spread with Cocoa for $5.77 which works out to $0.79 per 100 grams.
Clif Bar energy bars
Your grocery shop wouldn't be complete without some snacks, right?
Amazon has a box of 12 white chocolate macadamia nut-flavoured Clif Bar energy bars — that are each 68 grams — for a regular price of $22.99.
Breaking it down, the cost works out to $2.81 per 100 grams.
Walmart has a box of six 68-gram white chocolate macadamia nut-flavoured Clif Bar energy bars for $11.97. That's $2.93 per 100 grams.
So, not only do you get more when buying through Amazon instead of Walmart but you also save some money!
Cottonelle toilet paper
If you're looking to save on everyday household essentials, you can also save on toilet paper.
When shopping with Amazon, a pack of Cottonelle Ultra Clean Toilet Paper that comes with 36 mega rolls and 312 sheets per roll costs $43.49.
At Walmart, a pack of Cottonelle Ultra Comfort Toilet Paper that comes with 24 mega rolls and 268 sheets per roll costs $44.16.
You get more rolls with the pack from Amazon and you don't have to pay as much as you would when shopping at Walmart.
Hellmann's mayonnaise
You can get a 1.42-litre jar of Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise for $9.79 through Amazon. That breaks down to $0.68 per 100 millilitres.
At Costco, you can get a 1.8-litre jar of Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise but it costs more money — $13.99.
That works out to $0.77 per 100 millilitres.
Heinz ketchup
Ketchup is also a product that you can find cheaper through Amazon if you always have it on your grocery shopping list.
Amazon has a 1.5-litre bottle of Heinz Tomato Ketchup for $6.97 — $0.46 per 100 millilitres.
While Costco has a two-pack of 1.25-litre bottles of Heinz Ketchup, it's more expensive and costs $12.99 which works out to $0.51 per 100 millilitres.
Earth's Own oat milk
If you like to use oat milk in your cereal, coffee, tea and more, you can save money buying it through Amazon rather than getting it from Walmart.
At Walmart, a 946-millilitre carton of Earth's Own Barista Oat milk costs $5.97
That same 946-millilitre carton of Earth's Own Barista Oat milk costs just $4.99 with Amazon.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.