Costco's New Toronto Location Is Having A Grand Opening Sale & You Can Save On These Products
Deals are available on TVs, coffee, paper towels, laundry detergent, and more!
If you're a Costco shopper in the GTA and looking to save a bit of money, get ready!
The new Costco location in Toronto that's opening in November is having a grand opening sale with dozens of products at discounted prices.
This Costco is at Islington and the 401 in Etobicoke's Rexdale neighbourhood.
It has a gas station outside the warehouse and a pharmacy, hearing aid centre and optical centre inside the warehouse.
Costco's Rexdale opening date is Thursday, November 2, 2023, and it's located at 2260 Islington Avenue.
With the grand opening sale for the new Toronto warehouse, more than $650 in savings are available to shoppers.
Discounted prices will be valid from Thursday, November 2 to Sunday, November 12, 2023.
You can only get the deals by shopping at the new warehouse which means you need to have a Costco membership to get savings!
Samsung 55-in. CU8000 4K UHD TV
Price: $499.99 (
$699.99)
Details: You can save $200 on this Samsung 55-inch TV at the new Costco location in Toronto with the grand opening sale.
La-Z-Boy manager chair
Price: $199.99 (
$259.99)
Details: This La-Z-Boy office chair on wheels is being discounted so you can get it for $60 off.
GreenPan 11-piece cookware set
Price: $199.99 (
$249.99)
Details: This 11-piece cookware set from GreenPan is on sale at the new Toronto warehouse. You can save $50 with the sale.
There are three skillets, two saucepans, two saucepans with lids, one saute pan with a lid, one casserole pan with a lid and three pan protectors.
MON CHATEAU faux fur throw
Price: $39.99 (
$49.99)
Details: If you're looking for something to cozy up with this winter, the MON CHATEAU faux fur throw blanket is discounted. It's on sale for $10 off.
The faux fur throw blanket comes in three colours: brown, grey and light grey.
TuffStore NSF storage box
Price: $8.99 (
$11.99)
Details: You can get this 102-litre storage box for $8.99 at Costco which is reduced by $3.
Karbon unisex mitts
Price: $29.99 (
$39.99)
Details: These mittens are discounted by $10 and you can find sizes from extra small to extra large at the new Costco warehouse.
SPY Mainstay ski goggles
Price: $54.99 (
$69.99)
Details: If you're looking to do some skiing this winter season, shopping at the new warehouse means you can save $15 on these SPY Mainstay ski goggles.
They're available in a small or regular fit.
Wonder Sphere magic hover ball
Price: $19.99 (
$24.99)
Details: You can save $5 on the Wonder Sphere Magic Hover Balls which cost $19.99, down from $24.99.
The kid's toy comes in a two-pack that also includes USB chargers.
Sunice ladies' bonded fleece full zip jacket
Price: $16.99 (
$23.99)
Details: This fleece full zip jacket from Sunice is $7 off for the grand opening sale at the new Costco location in Toronto.
You can find sizes between small and extra extra large.
Caterpillar men's lined pants
Price: $18.99 (
$24.99)
Details: There are men's fleece-lined pants discounted by $6 to $18.99 which is down from $24.99.
It comes in two colours (beige and black) and in sizes 30 to 40.
Utah Truffles dark chocolate truffles
Price: $9.99 (
$13.99)
Details: If you have a sweet tooth, you can save $4 on these dark chocolate truffles.
The 454-gram bag of truffles is on sale for $9.99, down from $13.99.
OMG! almond toffee clusters
Price: $8.99 (
$12.99)
Details: You can save $4 on this 680-gram bag of almond toffee clusters with the grand opening sale at the new Costco in Rexdale.
Tim Hortons original blend fine ground coffee
Price: $14.99 (
$21.99)
Details: Tim Hortons original blend fine ground coffee, that's in a 1.36-kilogram canister, is discounted by $7.
It costs $14.99 which is reduced from $21.99 just for the warehouse opening.
Webber Naturals All Greens superfood powder
Price: $44.99 (
$64.99)
Details: If you're looking to save on health products, a 900-gram container of Webber Naturals All Greens superfood powder is $20 off with the Costco deal.
Rubicon Exotic juice drink variety pack
Price: $11.99 (
$15.99)
Details: You can save $4 on Rubicon Exotic juice drink variety packs at Costco.
This pack has 32 juice packs that are 200 millilitres and there are three flavours: guava, mango and lychee.
Alani Nu Cookies & Cream or Munchies protein shake
Price: $13.99 (
$19.99)
Details: Alani Nu protein shakes are discounted by $6 to $13.99 with this Costco sale.
You can find Cookies and Cream or Munchies flavours that come in a 12-pack of 355 millilitre bottles.
McLelland vintage Scottish 20-month cheddar cheese
Price: $9.99 (
$16.99)
Details: An 800-gram pack of McLelland cheddar cheese is on sale for $9.99 which is a discount of $7.
Saputo Deluxe pizza mozzarella
Price: $9.89 (
$14.89)
Details: You can also save $5 on a one-kilogram pack of Saputo mozzarella cheese.
Nature's Touch Chocofruit frozen chocolate-covered strawberries
Price: $7.99 (
$11.99)
Details: Nature's Touch Chocofruit frozen chocolate-covered strawberries are on sale at the new Toronto warehouse, down by $4.
You can get a 600-gram pack of these frozen chocolate-covered strawberries for $7.99.
Gold Label Naturals oven-roasted sliced turkey
Price: $11.99 (
$16.99)
Details: A three-pack of 300 grams of oven-roasted sliced turkey from Gold Label Naturals is also part of the grand opening sale.
It's available for $11.99 which is $5 off the regular in-warehouse price.
Highliner Motza Stix
Price: $11.99 (
$16.99)
Details: Highliner Motza Stix are $11.99 for a 1.47-kilogram pack. That's a saving of $5.
Janes whole wheat chicken strips
Price: $9.99 (
$15.99)
Details: You can save $6 on a two-kilogram box of Janes whole wheat chicken strips.
Kirkland Signature tuxedo cake
Price: $14.99 (
$18.99)
Details: If you're looking to save some money on dessert, Kirkland Signature tuxedo cake is discounted by $4.
This 1.24 kilogram cake is $14.99.
Sponge Towels Premium paper towels
Price: $14.99 (
$25.99)
Details: Sponge Towels paper towels are on sale for $14.99, down from $25.99 which is an $11 saving.
The pack comes with 12 rolls that have 106 sheets each.
Purex 4-in-1 + OXI laundry detergent
Price: $14.99 (
$24.99)
Details: This four-in-one Purex and OXI laundry detergent is discounted by $10 to $14.99.
There are detergent 145 pods that come in the pack.
Omron BP-7455 blood pressure monitor
Price: $49.99 (
$99.99)
Details: You can save $50 when buying this Omron blood pressure monitor.
It usually costs $99.99 in-warehouse but is discounted to $49.99 with the sale.
There are also more Costco deals that you can get with the grand opening sale at the new Toronto location.
Since there's an optical centre at the Rexdale warehouse, when you buy one complete pair of eyeglasses with prescription lenses plus a new frame you'll get $100 off the second pair.
You can save $30 on AAA whole striploin which is sold by the kilogram and save $9 on Kirkland Signature ginger beef stir fry which is sold by the kilogram.
Happy shopping!
