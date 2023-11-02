Ontario's Massive New Costco In Toronto Is Open Now & Here's A Look Inside (PHOTOS)
Get ready shoppers, Costco has just opened another warehouse in Ontario!
If you aren't able to shop at the new Costco in Toronto yet or want to see what the massive warehouse looks like, here's everything you need to know about it — plus a look inside the store.
The wholesale retailer's new Etobicoke location at Islington and the 401 officially opened to shoppers on Thursday, November 2, 2023.
You can find the store in Rexdale, located at 2260 Islington Avenue.
It's open between 9 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday and then 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. from Saturday to Sunday.
Costco's northwest Toronto location is a huge 164,162-square-foot warehouse.
There are more than a thousand parking spots in a multi-level underground parking garage with elevator access. That's a first for any Costco in eastern Canada.
Front of the new costco in Etobicoke.Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
You can find products as soon as you go into the new warehouse including tech items like TVs, laptops and cellphones.
Also, there are giant teddy bears stacked almost to the ceiling available for you to buy right at the entrance of this Costco.
Giant teddy bears at the entrance of the new Costco.Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
Costco's new location features wide aisles and an extensive selection of food, snacks, household items, beauty products and more.
Plus, there are free sample stations throughout the warehouse!
You can shop for products in the aisles but also in Costco's specialty departments like bakery, fresh meat, and produce. There is also a rotisserie chicken section.
Costco croissants at the new warehouse in Toronto.Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
Like all other Costco warehouses, this northwest Toronto location offers more than 3,800 high-quality items to shoppers that are often cheaper than at grocery stores.
Inside of Costco's new northwest Toronto location. Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
You can find seasonal items at the Etobicoke location as well including massive Christmas trees, ornaments, wreaths, holiday lights and more.
Seasonal products available for the holidays at the new Costco location in Etobicoke.Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
There is a huge clothing section right in the middle of the new warehouse in Toronto that has shirts, pants, socks sweaters, shoes, and more available for shoppers.
You can also find cheap winter gear like jackets and boots for sale right now.
People shopping at the new Costco warehouse.Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
There is a pharmacy, an optical centre with an on-site independent optometrist, a hearing aid centre, a tire centre with five bays, and a huge food court.
When you're finished shopping, you can go to either one of the 12 checkout registers or the new self-checkout section with nine stations.
Also, this location has a Costco gas station with 24 pumps.
Gas station hours are 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.
New Costco warehouse in Rexdale.Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
The new Costco location in Toronto is having a grand opening sale with dozens of products at discounted prices in-store.
More than $650 in savings are available to shoppers but the deals will only be valid from Thursday, November 2 to Sunday, November 12, 2023.
You can get discounts on Samsung 55-in. 4K UHD TVs, La-Z-Boy manager chairs, GreenPan 11-piece cookware sets, Tim Hortons original blend fine ground coffee, Webber Naturals All Greens superfood powder, Kirkland Signature tuxedo cake, and more!