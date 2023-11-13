costco

Costco's Black Friday Sale In Canada Has Early Deals & Some Products Are More Than $200 Off

You can get discounts on desks, office chairs, sofas, mattresses, bookcases, and more.

It's not Black Friday yet but Costco is already having a sale and some products are more than $200 off!

The wholesale retailer is offering a bunch of early deals for Black Friday in Canada right now that could save you money.

With Costco's Black Friday early deals, you can shop for discounts online if you have a Costco membership.

There are deals of $50, $100, $250, $350, $600 and even over $1,000 off that you can shop from November 13, 2023 to November 19, 2023.

Costco furniture is discounted with the sale which means you can get standing desks, bed frames, accent chairs, office chairs, recliners, storage benches, nightstands, electric fireplaces, coffee tables, mattresses, dining sets, bookcases, and more.

So, if you want to save money at the wholesale retailer, here are a few of the early Black Friday deals available with Costco right now.

The Cordella Fabric Accent Chair is regularly $499.99 but it has been discounted by $150 so it now costs $349.99 with the pre-Black Friday sale.

You can get the Loma Point Contemporary Nightstand — which regularly costs $469.99 — for $369.99, which is $100 off.

Also, the Bush Furniture Salinas Hall Tree with Storage Bench is $60 off with Costco's early Black Friday sale so it costs $239.99 now.

If you're looking for office furniture, the Motionwise Height Adjustable Standing Desk used to be $699.99 but it's $150 off now so you'll pay $549.99.

You can get the Albury Upholstered King Bed discounted by $200 so it's now $499.99, down from the regular price of $699.99.

With Costco's early Black Friday deals, this Bush Furniture Mayfield Six Cube Bookcase that regularly costs $259.99 is discounted to $199.99 which is $60 off.

Some bedroom sets, sofas and loveseats, and dining sets are more than $1,000 off with the sale.

For Black Friday in 2023, sales are happening throughout November, leading up to and on Black Friday which is November 24 this year.

That includes a bunch of early Black Friday deals being offered by Best Buy, Walmart, Canadian Tire, and more retailers in Canada.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

