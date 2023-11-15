Costco Canada's Black Friday Sale For 2023 Is Offering Deals On Groceries & Household Items
Even toilet paper is on sale at Costco for Black Friday!
Black Friday is often your chance to get expensive products like electronics at discounted prices but you might also be looking to save money on everyday essentials.
So, Costco has Black Friday deals on products that you probably buy all the time including groceries and household items.
You can shop for these savings with the Costco Black Friday sale even though it's not November 24 yet — the actual date of Black Friday in 2023.
The wholesale retailer is offering discounts to Canadian shoppers on appliances, clothing, electronics, furniture and mattresses, groceries, health and beauty items, home and kitchen products, home improvement supplies, and sports and fitness items.
Now, if you want to save money on everyday essentials, let's get into the Costco Black Friday deals on grocery and household products.
You can get a three-kilogram Echelon Foods Bacon-Wrapped Turducken Roast with Italian Sausage Stuffing for $159.99 which is $40 off the regular price.
Also, a 1.3-kilogram pack of Mary Macleod's Shortbread Chocolate Crunch Cookies has been discounted by $20 and now costs $64.99.
There is a deal on the DOSE five-day Organic Cold-Pressed Juice Cleanse that comes in a pack of 40 bottles. It's priced at $159.99 after $40 off.
Also, the sale for Black Friday 2023 at Costco includes household items and everyday essentials like paper towels, toilet paper, cleaning supplies, and more.
You can get a four-pack of Ziploc Sandwich Bags — each with 150 bags — for $21.99 which is $4 off the regular price.
Bounty Plus Paper Towels are discounted by $5.50 to $27.49 and you get 12 rolls that each have 86 sheets of paper towel.
There is a discount of $3.30 on a four-pack of Lysol Advanced Toilet Bowl Cleaner so you'll pay $15.69.
Savings of $4 are available on the Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Variety Pack with 11 erasers which means it costs $17.99. Also, a 5.2-litre bottle of Mr. Clean All-Purpose Cleaner is now $14.49 after a $4.50 discount.
You'll pay $16.49 after $3.50 off for a four-pack of the Scrubbing Bubbles Mega Shower Foamer and Bathroom Cleaner Aerosol.
If you're looking to save money on laundry items, you can get discounts on so many products with Costco's Black Friday sale.
The 963-gram bottle of Downy Unstopables Lush In-wash Scent Booster Beads is now $22.49 (after $4.50 off) and the 1.06-kilogram bottle of Downy laundry beads is $23.49 (after $4.50 off).
Tide Hygienic Clean Heavy Duty Power PODS Laundry Detergent Pacs are $31.99 down from $38.99 and Tide Advanced Power Ultra Concentrated Liquid Laundry Detergent with Oxi is $27.49 — a discount of $5.50 — with the Black Friday sale.
Savings are also available on these products:
- Cascade Power Clean Dishwasher Detergent ActionPacs, 115 count — $22.49 (
$26.99)
- Philips Sonicare Optimal Clean Edition Two-Pack Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush — $144.99 (
$179.99)
- Air Wick Scented Oil Plug-in with two warmers and seven refills— $23.99 (
$28.99)
You can even save money on toilet paper at Costco because a 40-pack of Cashmere Premium Soft & Thick Toilet Paper has been discounted by $6 to $23.99 for Black Friday!
Costco's Black Friday deals are also available on furniture until November 19, 2023. You can get anywhere from $50 to over $1,000 off products with the sale.
If you want to do more shopping, early Black Friday sales in Canada are being offered by so many retailers and you can get savings with Best Buy, Walmart, Canadian Tire and more.
