Walmart's Black Friday Sale Is On Now In Canada & These 11 Products Have Big Deals

Walmart's Black Friday deals for this year are available now across Canada and some discounts are more than $100 off!
Savings are being offered on many products including TVs, laptops, smartwatches, headphones, air fryers, coffee makers, and more.
Even though Black Friday is on November 24, 2023, Walmart is offering discounts throughout the month in Canada both in-store and online with a three-week sale.
Black Friday at Walmart starts on Wednesday, November 8 online and on Thursday, November 9 in-store.
Then, for the second week of the sale, a bunch of new deals are being added on Wednesday, November 15.
You'll be able to shop for more products since new deals are being added on Wednesday, November 22 for the third week of the sale.
Discounts continue with the Cyber Week sale at Walmart that's starting on Sunday, November 26.
Walmart's Black Friday sale this year is offering up to 45% off electronics, up to 50% off toys, up to 50% off video games, up to 40% off appliances, and up to 40% off TVs.
Also, deals of up to 30% off furniture, up to 40% off laptops and computers, up to 30% off clothing and shoes, up to 40% off personal care and more are available.
So, if you're looking to save money, here are almost a dozen products that are discounted with Walmart's sale for Black Friday in 2023!
Chefman TurboFry Touch Dual Air Fryer, Digital Display
Price: $89.98 (
$199.98)
Details: This Chefman TurboFry Touch Dual Air Fryer with a Digital Display can make meals in minutes.
With two 2.85-litre baskets, you can cook different foods at the same time and with the sync finish feature, foods with different cooking times to finish at the same time. Plus, there's a "Hi-Fry" button that adds an extra crispy finish.
You can get it discounted by $110 with Walmart's Black Friday sale!
Fitbit Versa 4
Price: $199.95 (
$259.98)
Details: This Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch lets you track exercises and get calls, texts and notifications right on your wrist.
It has a battery life of six days and is compatible with iPhone and Android devices.
You can get it for just over $60 off at Walmart now.
KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Price: $279.98 (
$369.98)
Details: This KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer features 10 speeds to gently knead, thoroughly mix and whip ingredients and can be used for so many recipes.
It comes with a coated flat beater, a coated dough hook, and a six-wire whip.
You can save $90 with the Black Friday sale since the mixer is discounted from $369.98 to $279.98.
Homylin Rustic Wood Writing Computer Desk with Storage Drawer
Price: $99.97 (
$169.97)
Details: You can get $70 off this home office desk at Walmart with this Black Friday deal.
The rustic-style Homylin Computer Desk has a light wood finish with matte black fixtures. It also has a 44-inch storage drawer.
Keurig K-Slim Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Price: $59.97 (
$149.97)
Details: If you're a coffee lover looking to save money during Black Friday sales, the Keurig K-Slim single-serve coffee maker with multi-stream technology is discounted at Walmart now.
It's available for $59.97 which is $90 off the original price.
This coffee maker is just 12 centimetres wide which means it can fit into tight countertop spaces.
It has the capacity to brew up to four cups before the water reservoir needs refilling. Also, it's compatible with hundreds of K-Cups including coffee, tea, cocoa, and more.
Hamilton Beach Sure-Crisp Air Fryer Toaster Oven
Price: $39.98 (
$94.98)
Details: This Hamilton Beach Sure-Crisp Air Fryer Toaster Oven has four settings that let you air fry, toast, bake or broil food.
It also includes a metal basket for air frying, a baking pan, a broil rack and a slide-out crumb tray.
You can get this air fryer toaster oven for $55 off with Walmart's Black Friday sale.
Samsung 65" Crystal UHD Smart 4K TV
Price: $798 (
$948)
Details: If you're looking to save money on a TV, this Samsung 65-inch Crystal UHD Smart 4K TV is $150 off at Walmart.
It features enhanced colour, depth and detail even for the darkest scenes, adaptive sound, and a boundless screen.
You can also access Smart Hub, Gaming Hub, Samsung TV Plus, Samsung Health, and Google Meet through the TV.
Sony Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones with Mic for Phone Calls and Voice Control
Price: $396.97 (
$515.55)
Details: Sony's wireless noise-cancelling headphones with premium sound have up to 30 hours of battery life with quick charging capabilities, an enhanced Smart Listening feature set, and a hands-free speak-to-chat feature.
Touch Sensor controls allow you to pause, play and skip tracks, control volume, activate your voice assistant, and answer phone calls without having to grab your device.
The headphones are now $118.58 off with this Black Friday deal.
PlayStation5 DualSense wireless controller
Price: $69.96 (
$89.96)
Details: You can get $20 off this PlayStation5 DualSense wireless controller with Walmart's Black Friday sale.
It offers immersive haptic feedback, dynamic adaptive triggers and a built-in microphone. Also, you can capture and broadcast your gaming moments with the controller's create button.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7" 32 GB WiFi + Cellular Android Tablet
Price: $154.99 (
$249)
Details: This Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite entertains on the go with premium speed and performance so you can run multiple applications smoothly.
It has 32 gigabytes of flash memory with up to 1000 gigabytes of microSD storage for apps, music, software, movies, and more.
Since it has Wi-Fi, 3G, 4G, and 4G LTE connectivity options, the tablet is browsing the internet, sending emails, streaming, making phone calls, and more.
It is also compatible with Google Play Store and Samsung Galaxy Store so there is access to unlimited apps.
You can save just more than $94 now that this tablet is discounted to $154.99 at Walmart!
HP Stream 14" HD Windows laptop
Price: $288.99 (
$399)
Details: With its thin and light design, this HP laptop can be taken on the go so you can work, game or go online from anywhere.
Along with an Intel processor and reliable flash-based storage, the battery can charge from 0% to 50% in just 45 minutes.
You can get $110.01 off this HP laptop with Walmart's Black Friday sale.
