Canada's Best Early Black Friday Sales To Shop If You Want To Get Deals Now

Even though it's not Black Friday yet, quite a few early deals are already available if you want to start shopping now.
If you don't already know, Black Friday is the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season so most retailers have sales that offer huge deals to shoppers.
While the date of Black Friday is different each year, it's always the Friday after Thanksgiving in the U.S.
Since American Thanksgiving is on Thursday, November 23 this year, Black Friday in 2023 is on Friday, November 24.
Retailers don't just offer Black Friday deals on that day though — sales are available throughout the month and you can find savings before November 24.
So, here are a bunch of Black Friday sales from retailers in Canada that are offering early deals if you want to start shopping now!
Best Buy
Best Buy's early Black Friday sale has deals on TVs, laptops, tablets, headphones and portable speakers, cell phones, video game consoles, vacuums, kitchen appliances and more.
You can save up to $500 on select smart TVs at Best Buy and savings of up to $80 are available on select tablets like iPads, Microsoft Surface Pros, Kobos, and Samsung Galaxy Tabs.
If you're looking to save on headphones and portable Bluetooth speakers, some of those products are up to 40% off with the early Black Friday sale.
Also, wearable tech — which includes Fitbit, Garmin, and Apple Watch — is discounted by up to $130 now.
Savings of up to $200 are available for Black Friday on select vacuums as well so you can get discounts on Shark, Bissell, Hoover, Dyson, and more brands.
If you're looking for deals on small kitchen appliances like coffee makers, air fryers, blenders, toasters and toaster ovens, mixers, slow cookers, kettles, and microwaves, those products are up to 40% off with Best Buy's early Black Friday sale.
Canadian Tire
You can shop for discounts at one of the country's most well-known retailers since Canadian Tire's Black Friday sale has early deals available now.
If you want to plan ahead and get ready for savings since the sale is happening over the next few weeks, Canadian Tire's Black Friday flyer has sneak peeks at what's available each week so you start making your list and checking it twice!
Savings are already available on quite a few products including home, kitchen, outdoor living, automotive, tools, hardware, toys, and recreation items.
You can get discounts on air fryers, luggage, coffee makers, bakeware sets, vacuums, boots and more.
Even Christmas trees and Christmas lights are discounted with the Black Friday sale since Canadian Tire calls itself "Canada's Christmas Store."
Walmart
Walmart Black's Friday sale is a three-week savings event which means discounts are available throughout November in Canada both in-store and online.
For 2023, the Black Friday sale at Walmart has up to 45% off electronics, up to 50% off toys, up to 50% off video games, up to 40% off appliances, and up to 40% off TVs.
Deals of up to 30% off furniture, up to 40% off laptops, up to 30% off clothing and shoes, up to 40% off personal care and more savings are available as well.
Since Black Friday at Walmart is a three-week sale, new deals are being added on Wednesday, November 15 and on Wednesday, November 22.
Amazon
Amazon's Black Friday sale in Canada starts a week before November 24 so you can get early savings whether you're shopping for yourself or looking to get discounts on gifts.
It features deals on popular brands like Samsung, KitchenAid, Philips, Vitamix, Shark, Ninja, Cuisinart, Hamilton Beach, Mattel, Hasbro, ASUS, HP, Garmin, Fitbit, GoPro, Fujifilm, and more.
You'll be able to save up to 31% on select Instant kitchen appliances, up to 49% on select Oral-B electric toothbrushes, up to 47% on select Nespresso appliances, up to 44% on select ASUS laptops, and up to 35% on select Ninja appliances.
Also, deals of up to 49% off select Vitamix blenders, up to 40% off select KitchenAid appliances, up to 35% off select Shark vacuums, and up to 35% off select Garmin products are being offered by Amazon.
Staples
The sale at Staples for Black Friday is on now and that means you can get so many early deals. Plus, there's a guarantee that prices won't go lower on November 24!
If you're looking to get discounts on tech, the Black Friday sale save up to $350 off laptops, up to $80 off iPads and tablets, up to $140 off printers, up to $140 off wearable tech, and up to $120 off cell phones and accessories.
Also, you can save up to 25% on gaming, up to 40% on cleaning supplies, up to 50% on luggage, and up to 40% on small appliances.
Discounts are available on HP and Acer laptops, Sony wireless headphones, Samsung Galaxy smartwatches, and more.
Even sticky notes are on sale at Staples!
Roots
If you're looking to save on clothing, you can shop the 2023 Roots early Black Friday sale in-store and online right now.
This sale is offering shoppers in Canada an extra 30% off sale items which include t-shirts, hats, socks, leather bags and purses, bike shorts, scrunchies, leggings, crewneck sweaters, hoodies, and more.
Kitchen Stuff Plus
With the Kitchen Stuff Plus pre-Black Friday sale, you can get so many housewares items at a discounted price and products are up to 80% off.
Also, the retailer is also offering "$5 Red Hot Deals" right now and that means select items are discounted to $5 which is up to 66% off.
Savings are available on air fryers, coffee makers, kettles, panini presses, Sodastream machines, cookware sets, towels, mugs, coasters, whiskey stones, candles, reusable water bottles, dishes, storage bins, cooling racks, and more!
Wayfair
Wayfair's early Black Friday sale has deals that are up to 70% off so you can save money before November 24 if you want to buy furniture and home decor.
Deals of up to 40% off bedroom furniture, up to 50% off living room seating, up to 50% off kitchen and dining furniture, and up to 50% off TV stands and living room tables are available.
Also, you can get up to 55% off home office furniture, up to 70% off area rugs, up to 40% off seasonal decor, up to 70% off wall art, and up to 55% off bedding.
This article will continue to be updated throughout November as more early Black Friday deals for 2023 are announced.
