Amazon's Black Friday Sale In Canada Is On Now & You Can Get Huge Deals On These Products
So many items have discounts of more than 40% off!
If you're looking to save money with Black Friday sales and deals, Amazon is offering huge discounts that you can shop right now.
You can find savings on so many products including electronics, kitchen appliances, groceries, clothing, toys, video games, smartphones, wearable tech, furniture, office supplies, and more.
Amazon's sale for Black Friday in 2023 is starting early this year — a week before Black Friday — and that means you can shop for deals right now.
So, here are more than a dozen products that are on sale with Amazon Black Friday and have huge discounts all the way up to 55% off!
Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's Editorial team just for you.
Sony Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones
Sony Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones.
Price: $148 (
$249.99)
Details: You can 41% off the Sony Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones with the Black Friday sale.
These headphones have adjustable ambient sound mode and adaptive sound control features, up to 35 hours of battery life with quick charging, hands-free calling and voice assistant, and more features.
Garmin Venu Sq GPS Smartwatch
Garmin Venu Sq Smartwatch.
Price: $159.99 (
$279.99)
Details: If you're looking to save money on wearable fitness tech, the Garmin Venu Sq Smartwatch is 43% off now.
This smartwatch lets you monitor everything including energy levels, respiration, hydration, stress to sleep, menstrual cycles, heart rate, and more
It also has more than 20 sports apps and preloaded workouts like cardio, yoga, strength and Pilates.
You can pair the fitness tracker to your smartphone and take calls, read texts, and see social media alerts.
Echo Pop smart speaker with Alexa
Amazon Echo Pop smart speaker with Alexa.
Price: $24.99 (
$54.99)
Details: Amazon's Echo Pop smart speaker is 55% off for Black Friday.
This compact smart speaker with Alexa allows you to ask Alexa to play music, audiobooks, and podcasts from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, Sirius XM and more.
It also lets you control compatible smart home devices with your voice or through the Alexa App.
Bose Smart Soundbar Dolby Atmos with Alexa Bluetooth
Bose Smart Soundbar with Alexa and Bluetooth.
Price: $499 (
$609)
Details: You can get 18% off this Bose Smart Soundbar with Amazon's Black Friday deals for 2023.
It's a Dolby Atmos soundbar that also features TrueSpace technology and two upward-firing transducers for immersive sound.
Also, it has built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, and Chromecast built-in compatibility so you you stream content however you want. Amazon Alexa voice control is built in as well.
Super Mario Odyssey for Nintendo Switch
Super Mario Odyssey game for Nintendo Switch.
Price: $49.96 (
$79.99)
Details: If you're looking to save money on video games with Black Friday deals, this Super Mario Odyssey game for Nintendo Switch is 38% off.
In the game, you'll explore kingdoms like New Donk City, save Princess Peach from Bowser, and master new moves that Mario has with the new character Cappy.
Cuisinart Conical Burr Grind and Brew Single-Serve Coffee Maker
Cuisinart Conical Burr Grind and Brew Single-Serve Coffee Maker.
Price: $199 (
$349.99)
Details: This single-serve coffee maker from Cuisinart is now 43% off for Black Friday.
It has three serving sizes with push button control — eight ounces, 10 ounces or 12 ounces — and the machine is compatible with any brand of single cup pods like Keurig K-Cup.
With a conical burr mill, whole beans are automatically ground directly into the HomeBarista Reusable Filter Cup that holds 100 grams so you can brew fresh coffee.
Google Nest Wired Video Doorbell Camera
Google Nest Wired Video Doorbell Camera.
Price: $139.98 (
$239.99)
Details: You can get 42% off this Google Nest video doorbell camera to be able to see any activity at your door.
Since it's a wired doorbell, you don't have to recharge or replace batteries.
It has intelligent alerts that can tell the difference between a person, package, animal, and vehicle. Also, you can speak to whoever is at your door through the doorbell.
Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker
Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker.
Price: $98.95 (
$129.95)
Details: Fitbit's Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker is 24% off through Amazon for Black Friday.
It's a fitness tracker that doubles as an accessory. You can track your sleep, heart rate, breathing rate, activity and more with the smartwatch.
Also, it features up to five days of battery with a single charge.
T-Fal Air Fryer Essential, 3.2 Litres
T-Fal 3.2-litre Air Fryer Essential.
Price: $66.99 (
$93.99)
Details: The T-Fal Air Fryer Essential is 29% off through Amazon right now.
With hot air technology, it can air fry a wide variety of meals with little or no oil.
It has an easy-to-use adjustable thermostat and precise temperature control along with an automatic shut-off that has a 60-minute countdown timer.
Since this air fryer features multi-functional cooking, you can air fry, grill, roast or bake all in one unit. Its 3.2-litre capacity can serve up to three people.
Samsung 55-Inch Class Crystal UHD TV
Samsung 55-Inch Class Crystal UHD TV.
Price: $597.99 (
$748)
Details: You can save 20% on this 55-inch Samsung Crystal UHD TV with the Black Friday sale.
It offers a wider spectrum of colours than traditional RGB models, a 4K resolution, and a 3D surround sound.
Also, with the Samsung Smart TV Hub, movies, TV shows and games are all available on a home screen that's tailored to you.
Yeti Rambler 26-ounce Cup with Straw Lid
Yeti Rambler 26-ounce Cup with Straw Lid.
Price: $33.75 (
$45)
Details: This Yeti Rambler 26-ounce Cup with Straw Lid is discounted for Black Friday and you get 25% off the regular price.
It's a stainless steel, double-wall insulated cup that keeps your hot beverages warm and your cold drinks icy. Also, it has a straw lid and a built-in stopper to keep the reusable straw in place all the time.
Yeti's 26-ounce cups are sized to fit in standard-sized cup holders.
Burt's Bees Sensitive Hydrating Gentle Daily Face Cream Moisturizer
Burt's Bees Sensitive Hydrating Gentle Daily Face Cream Moisturizer.
Price: $19.98 (
$24.99)
Details: If you're looking to save money on skincare and beauty products, you can get this Burt's Bees Sensitive Hydrating Gentle Daily Face Cream Moisturizer for 20% off.
It's a gentle moisturizing cream that helps to smooth sensitive skin around your face without causing redness or irritation. Also, it's fragrance-free and infused with rice extracts and aloe.
Dyson Supersonic hair dryer
Dyson Supersonic hair dryer.
Price: $479.99 (
$579.99)
Details: If you want a Dyson hair dryer but don't want to pay full price, it's 17% off with Amazon's Black Friday sale in Canada.
This Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is ultra-fast drying and has heat control to protect hair from extreme heat damage. It comes with five attachments to style your hair, including the new Flyaway attachment.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.