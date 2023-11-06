Amazon Canada's 2023 Black Friday Deals Will Be Even Better Than Last Year With Up To 74% Off
Get ready for deep discounts on big brands!
Get ready, bargain-hunters! If you're gearing up for a whole lot of spending ahead of Black Friday 2023, there's good news ahead. Amazon Canada has announced details of its Black Friday event and shoppers can expect deals and discounts that are even bigger than last year.
In an announcement on Monday, November 6, the online retailer revealed what types of deals savvy shoppers can expect during the 2023 Amazon Canada Black Friday event.
It said the shopping extravaganza will give customers "more days and more deals to shop than last year's event" and will feature some of the biggest price slashes of the year so far, with some products as much as 74% off.
Customers can expect price drops on products from popular brands like Samsung, KitchenAid, Shark, HP, Canon, Cuisinart and Garmin, to name a few.
If you've been eagerly awaiting Amazon's 2023 Black Friday deals, here's everything you need to know so you can get your hands on the best possible offers.
When is Black Friday?
The exact date of Black Friday varies from year to year, but it always follows American Thanksgiving.
This year, Thanksgiving in the U.S. falls on Thursday, November 23, which sets the stage for Black Friday on Friday, November 24.
When is Amazon's Black Friday event?
Amazon's 2023 Black Friday event will kick off a week early this year, with discounts and deals starting on Friday, November 17.
The online retailer says it will continue its seasonal savings throughout its Cyber Monday weekend event, which begins on Saturday, November 25, and runs through Monday, November 27.
This means savvy shoppers in Canada can expect non-stop deals for a whopping 10 days this month, with Amazon promising "deep discounts" across categories from electronics and toys to homeware, fashion, beauty and Amazon devices.
What are Amazon's Black Friday deals?
As part of Monday's announcement, Amazon revealed what types of deals and discounts shoppers can expect as part of its 2023 Black Friday event.
The online retailer says customers can expect "some of the lowest prices of the year so far on select products," including from big brands like Samsung, HP, ASUS, Dell, VTech, Canon, GoPro, Fujifilm, and Simple Modern.
During Cyber Monday weekend, shoppers will also be able to access "even more festive deals" from companies like Cosori, Ninja, Mattel, Hasbro, FitBit, and Wyze.
Here's a look at what types of deals Canadian shoppers can expect between November 17 and November 27:
- Save up to 31% on select Instant kitchen appliances
- Save up to 49% on select Oral-B electric toothbrushes
- Save up to 47% on select Nespresso appliances
- Save up to 27% on select HP computers
- Save up to 33% on select Philips coffee makers
- Save up to 35% on select Ninja appliances
- Save up to 44% on select ASUS laptops
- Save up to 50% on select Baleaf Sports apparel
- Save up to 26% on select Fujifilm cameras
- Save up to 30% on select Brita water filters
- Save up to 40% off on select Baffin footwear
- Save up to 46% on select Philips Sonicare toothbrushes
- Save up to 50% on select Rocketbook reusable notebooks
- Save up to 30% on select Simple Modern drinkware
- Save up to 30% on select Blueair air purifiers
- Save up to 44% on select AeroGarden indoor garden systems
- Save up to 40% on select Kamik footwear
Are there early Amazon Black Friday deals?
As Amazon's 2023 Black Friday event in Canada is kicking off a whole week ahead of Black Friday itself, there are plenty of early deals to be snapped up.
This includes 49% off select Vitamix blenders, up to 40% off select KitchenAid appliances, up to 35% off select Shark vacuums, up to 35% off select Bosch tools and accessories, and up to 35% off select Garmin products.
Throughout Cyber Monday weekend, customers will also be able to find discounts like up to 74% off select Cuisinart appliances, up to 40% off select electronics from Anker, up to 40% off select Delonghi products, up to 38% off select Hamilton Beach appliances and up to 30% off select Dremel tools.
Shoppers with an Amazon Prime account may be able to get early access to select Lightning Deals throughout the holiday season too, which means you'll be notified first about limited stock or additional savings.
If you want to make it even easier to find Amazon Black Friday deals and discounts that are likely to interest you, you can actually get your Alexa to do the hard work.
You can get personalized deal alerts from Alexa up to 24 hours in advance on discounted items in your Wish List, shopping cart, or Save for Later section. Just say, "Alexa, what are my deals?" to find out what offers could appeal to you. You can also ask Alexa to remind you when the deals go live, or buy something by saying, "Alexa, buy it for me."
Are there other early Black Friday deals?
Although Black Friday is still several weeks away, a number of big-name retailers have already confirmed that they'll be offering early Black Friday deals.
For example, Best Buy's early Black Friday sale has already started in Canada, with huge discounts on everything from TVs, laptops, tablets and headphones, to cell phones, video games consoles, kitchen appliances, and toys.
Although its sales are yet to begin, Walmart Canada has also shared details of its own Black Friday deals, promising three whole weeks of discounts. Shoppers can expect to see price cuts on items like coffee machines, air fryers, vacuums, smartwatches, and more.
More retailers are expected to announce details of their Black Friday events in the coming days, with many likely to drop early deals ahead of November 24.
Amazon's Black Friday event 2023
Amazon Canada's Black Friday sale begins on Friday, November 17 and concludes on Monday, November 27 – which means there are a whopping 10 days of savings in total this year.
If you want to make the most of the once-a-year shopping extravaganza, check out Narcity's Amazon Canada Black Friday tips and tricks to ensure you don't miss out on your must-have items or end up splurging unnecessarily ahead of the holidays.
Happy saving, shoppers!
