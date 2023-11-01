Best Buy's Early Black Friday Sale Is On Now In Canada & You Can Save On TVs, Laptops & More
Attention shoppers! Best Buy is having an early Black Friday sale in Canada that you can shop online.
If you're looking to get a jump on Black Friday deals, whether you want to buy holiday gifts or treat yourself, there are savings all the way up to $400 off.
With this Best Buy Black Friday sale, deals are available on TVs, laptops, tablets, headphones and portable speakers, cell phones, video game consoles, vacuums, and kitchen appliances.
Toys and games, cameras, smart home devices, e‑scooters, health and fitness, bay and maternity, and holiday decor are also discounted products in the sale.
Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's Editorial team just for you.
You can save up to $500 on select smart TVs at Best Buy, including Samsung, Toshiba, LG, and Sony, during the early Black Friday sale.
That includes the LG NanoCell 65" 4K UHD HDR LED webOS Smart TV which is now $999.99, $400 off the original price.
There are also discounts on laptops like ASUS, Dell, Acer, HP, Chromebook, and more right now.
Regularly priced at $749.99, this Dell Inspiron 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop is $599.99 — a discount of $150.
Best Buy also has Black Friday savings of up to $80 on select tablets like iPads, Microsoft Surface Pros, Kobos, and Samsung Galaxy Tabs.
You can get the Apple iPad 10.2" 64 GB with Wi-Fi and Logitech Keyboard for $21 off. It's now priced at $568.98.
If you're looking to save on headphones and portable Bluetooth speakers, some products are up to 40% off with Best Buy's Black Friday sale.
Bose QuietComfort Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones are $299.99 which is reduced by $150, Sony On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones with Microphone are discounted by $40 to $59.99, and Apple AirPods Pro In-Ear Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earbuds are $299.97 which is $30 off.
Select wearable tech — including Fitbit, Garmin, Apple Watch, Google Pixel Watch, and Samsung Galaxy Watch — is on sale for up to $130 off.
The Fitbit Luxe Fitness Tracker with 24/7 Heart Rate and Sleep is now $129.99, which is a discount of $40.
Also, savings of up to $200 are available for Black Friday on select vacuums like Shark, Bissell, Hoover, Dyson, and more.
You can get the Dyson V8 Cordless Stick Vacuum for $549.98. That's $50 off.
If you're looking for deals on small kitchen appliances like coffee makers, espresso machines, air fryers, blenders, toasters and toaster ovens, mixers, slow cookers, kettles, and microwaves, select products are up to 40% off.
At Best Buy, the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker is $109.99 ($50 off) and the Smeg 50s Style Electric Kettle is $174.99 ($75 off).
Some of the top smart home deals include the Ring Wi-Fi Battery Doorbell Plus and Indoor Camera that's discounted by $65 to $249.99 now.
You might not know about Best Buy's Black Friday price guarantee but it ensures that Black Friday deals won't go any lower during the entire sale!
So, if you see a product with a "Black Friday Price Now" badge that means it'll be at that same price at the start of the Best Buy Black Friday sale or on Black Friday — November 24, 2023.
If Best Buy lowers the price during Black Friday deals, the retailer will refund you the difference. All you need to do is follow the "Requesting a Price Match" steps to ask for your money back.
