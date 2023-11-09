Canadian Tire's 2023 Black Friday Sale Has Early Deals You Can Shop & Items Are Up To 50% Off
Even Christmas products are on sale!
It's that time of the year again which means Canadian Tire's Black Friday sale is starting across the country!
You can shop for these early Black Friday deals both in-store and online if you want to save money.
Canadian Tire's Black Friday flyer is offering sneak peeks at what's available during the sale each week so you can be ready for discounts.
Savings are available on quite a few products already including home, kitchen, outdoor living, automotive, tools, hardware, toys, recreation items and more.
So, if you want to save money, here are some of the early Black Friday deals that you can find at Canadian Tire.
The Ninja Air Fryer is now $89.99 which is 40% off the regular price of $159.99 so you save $70.
There are savings of $60 on the Outbound 2-Piece Hardside Spinner Wheel Travel Luggage Suitcase Set. It costs $99.99, down from $159.99.
Keurig's K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker that's travel mug friendly is now available for $69.99 — down from $109.99 — which means you'll save $40.
If you love to cook and bake, this Lagostina Ceramic Bakeware Set in assorted sizes is 40% off and discounted from $49.99 to $29.99.
Also, the Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is on sale for $799.99 — a saving of $200!
You can save on vacuums even if you don't want to push one around because the iRobot Roomba is 30% off with the Black Friday sale.
It costs $399.99 which is $200 off the regular price of $599.99.
Also, these Outbound Women's Cascade Insulated Water-Resistant Winter Snow Boots are discounted to $59.99, down from $119.99.
You'll save up to 50% which works out to up to $60 on the boots.
Since the retailer calls itself "Canada's Christmas Store," holiday items are also discounted during Canadian Tire's Black Friday sale — of course!
That includes Canadian Tire Christmas trees like the seven-foot NOMA Pre-Lit Dresden Christmas Tree with Tree Stand that costs $119.98.
It's regularly priced at $249.99 which means you get it for 50% off and save $130.
Also, the For Living Outdoor LED Lights in Warm White and Multicoloured are 30% off with this sale.
You'll pay $9.98, which is discounted from $14.99, for a box of 35 lights.
If you're looking to get more deals for Black Friday in 2023, there are sales you can shop in-store and online throughout November.
You can find Black Friday sales at Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon, Indigo and more retailers in Canada.
