Canada's Coach Outlet Has Early Black Friday Deals & You Can Get Over 60% Off The Disney Merch
It's not just Disney products that are part of the holiday sale!
If you've been waiting for Black Friday to get started on your Christmas shopping, you'll be happy to know many retailers are already offering mega deals, including Canada's Coach Outlet.
Even though Black Friday isn't until November 24, the retailer is offering major discounts on a wide variety of its products, including 60% off on many of its Coach x Disney collab pieces.
Not only are the purses, wristlets and T-shirts 60% off but some items are an additional 25% off if you buy two or more styles.
You can now get the Disney X Coach Canteen Crossbody With Mickey Mouse for $196, when it typically retails for $490.
If you need a larger bag, you can opt for the Disney X Coach Gallery Tote with the holiday print for $196, compared to its regular retail value of $490.
It's not just purses either, you can also get select Disney accessories for a fraction of the cost.
The Disney X Coach Grand Watch is super cute with a traditional Coach design strap and Mickey Mouse on the dial. It typically sells for $360, but is currently on sale for $144.
If you like the Disney style but prefer not to have any characters printed on the purse, there's the Disney X Coach Mickey Mouse Ear Bag that comes in both black and red. The bag is 49% off at $249.
Coach Outlet Canada also has Disney hoodies, T-shirts and jewelry available for major markdowns.
Aside from Disney merch, the retailer is selling many of its more traditional handbags and totes for a big discount.
Coach's Rowan File Bag is just $159, with a comparable value of $360 and the Mini Darcie Carryall is on sale for $229.
Happy shopping!
