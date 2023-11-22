Aritzia's Black Friday Sale Is On Now & You Can Get Up To 50% Off On So Many Items
Jackets, dresses, pants, accessories and more!
Aritzia's Black Friday sale is here and the retailer is offering a lot of its merchandise for up to 50% off.
Aritzia has launched its Black Fiveday Sale in Canada and that means the prices have been dropped on the majority of its jackets, pants, dresses, and accessories, both online and in-store.
So if you've been waiting for some of your favourite items to go on sale, now is the perfect opportunity to pick them up and save big.
You can now get the Wilfred Cloud Puff long jacket for $280 when it typically retails for $350.
If you're looking for a pair of vegan leather pants, the Melina Pant is currently on sale for $73.99 versus its usual price of $148. The Wilfred Rebel Pant is another option at $103.60. Those typically also sell for $148.
Several warm, thick dresses are also being sold at a major discount.
The Taylor Dress, which is made from merino wool and comes in both grey and a light brown, is currently on sale for $159.60, which is down from its usual price of $228.
It's not just clothing that's part of the Black Fiveday Sale, shoes and accessories are also included.
That means you can now get the Wilfred Classic Scarf, which is made from 100% wool, for $88.20, down from its original price of $98.
If you're wondering about Aritzia's Super Puff outwear, unfortunately, that line is not included in this major sale.
On its website, the retailer says the sale will be valid until November 27 at 11:59 pm PST.
