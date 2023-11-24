Canada's Coach Outlet Black Friday Sale Is Here & Some Items Are Up To 75% Off
There are so many handbags to choose from!
Canada's Coach Outlet Black Friday sale is here and you can score major deals on handbags and accessories.
Coach Outlet is offering up to 75% off on many of its items as of November 24 and you even get an additional 25% off everything.
So whether you're shopping for yourself or have some Christmas gifts in mind, you have plenty to choose from.
If you've had your eye on a Coach tote bag, the City Tote in Signature Canvas is currently $196 compared to its regular price of $490.
If crossbody bags are more your style then you might like the Mini Rowan File Bag which ranges from $93 to $132 depending on the colour you choose.
Coach Outlet's Disney merch is also part of the Black Friday Sale. You can get the Disney X Coach Mickey Mouse Ear Bag for $196 rather than $490.
If you prefer something smaller for when you're on the go, the Large Corner Zip Wristlet in Signature Canvas is on sale for $60, rather than its regular price of $150.
If you're also in need of a new wallet, you can look through many of the retailer's designs. For instance, the Medium Corner Zip Wallet is currently $84 compared to its regular price of $240.
Coach also has deals on its shoes with the Reid Bootie on special for 50% off at $180, compared to $360. The Ziva Slipper is also available for $78.67 rather than $120.
If you want to continue your Black Friday shopping after checking out Coach Outlet, there are so many other stores offering great deals including Lululemon, Aritzia, Sephora, Indigo and Bath and Body Works.
