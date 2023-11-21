Sephora Canada Teased Its Black Friday Deals & The Early Sales Are Seriously Impressive
50% off? Yes, please!
If you're looking to stock up on makeup, skincare or just buy yourself a little treat, Sephora's Black Friday sale is just the spot to pick up some fancy goodies at seriously discounted prices.
Over on the Sephora app, the retailer is giving a peak at what's going to be going on sale on Friday, November 24, and some products will be on sale for up to 50% off.
Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's Editorial team just for you.
If you're in the market for a new eyeshadow, you can get Urban Decay's Naked3 Palette for $40, which usually costs $80, or Too Faced's Better Than Chocolate Eyeshadow Palette for $36.50, normally $73.
For skincare, First Aid Beauty's Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration will cost $27 rather than $65, Sunday Riley's Autocorrect Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream will cost $44 instead of $88, and Kielh's Since 1851 Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado will cost $40.50 rather than $81.
Other must-haves like Benefit's Gimme Brow+ Tinted Volumizing Eyebrow Gel will also be on sale for $17.50, Too Faced's Better Than Sex Mascara — Chocolate will cost $19.50 and Milk Makeup's Kush Mascara will be $19.
If you can't wait until Friday to start your shopping, there will be daily deals on brands in the lead-up to the big event.
Here's the schedule:
- November 21, 30% off Lancome
- November 22, 30% off tarte
- November 23, 30% off Sunday Riley
- November 24, 30% off Fenty
- November 25, 30% off Kiehl's
- November 26, 30% off Make Up For Ever
- November 27, 30% off MAC
On top of all of that, there are already deals available on fragrance, Sephora Collection products and other brands, with some items up to 50% off.
Happy shopping!
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.