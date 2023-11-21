black friday

Sephora Canada Teased Its Black Friday Deals & The Early Sales Are Seriously Impressive

50% off? Yes, please!

The exterior of a Sephora store with black and white signage.
Editor

The exterior of a Sephora.

Andreistanescu | Dreamstime

If you're looking to stock up on makeup, skincare or just buy yourself a little treat, Sephora's Black Friday sale is just the spot to pick up some fancy goodies at seriously discounted prices.

Over on the Sephora app, the retailer is giving a peak at what's going to be going on sale on Friday, November 24, and some products will be on sale for up to 50% off.

Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's Editorial team just for you.

If you're in the market for a new eyeshadow, you can get Urban Decay's Naked3 Palette for $40, which usually costs $80, or Too Faced's Better Than Chocolate Eyeshadow Palette for $36.50, normally $73.

For skincare, First Aid Beauty's Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration will cost $27 rather than $65, Sunday Riley's Autocorrect Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream will cost $44 instead of $88, and Kielh's Since 1851 Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado will cost $40.50 rather than $81.

Other must-haves like Benefit's Gimme Brow+ Tinted Volumizing Eyebrow Gel will also be on sale for $17.50, Too Faced's Better Than Sex Mascara — Chocolate will cost $19.50 and Milk Makeup's Kush Mascara will be $19.

If you can't wait until Friday to start your shopping, there will be daily deals on brands in the lead-up to the big event.

Here's the schedule:

On top of all of that, there are already deals available on fragrance, Sephora Collection products and other brands, with some items up to 50% off.

Happy shopping!

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

From Your Site Articles
Sarah Rohoman
Editor
Sarah Rohoman is an Editor for Narcity Media focused on Canadian celebrities and is based in Toronto, Ontario.

A Massive Sephora Canada Sale Is On Now & You Can Save Big On So Many Pricey Products

Sephora Canada Has Up To 50% Off On Highly-Rated Makeup Products & The Deals Are So Good

Sephora Canada Has Up To 50% Off On Brands Like Fenty, Olaplex & Here Are The Best Products

Sephora Canada's Huge Spring Sale Starts Tomorrow & Here Are The Deals You Can Expect

Walmart Canada's Black Friday Sale Has So Many Deals & Here's A Sneak Peek At Savings

Loading...