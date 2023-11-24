9 Things Worth Buying From Aritzia's Black Friday Sale, According To A Lifelong Shopper
Get 'em while you can! 🛍
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
It's sale time! Aritzia's Back Friday sale is here, and there are so many great discounts you won't want to miss.
Aritzia's Black Fiveday Sale is on now and everything from Aritzia leggings to cargo pants and bodysuits are up to 50% off.
If you're not sure where to start, I'm here to give you the low down on what to pick up during the sale.
As someone who's been shopping at Aritzia for years (probably a decade), I've come to know which items from the brand are actually worth the money and which are probably worth passing on.
Here are nine of my tried-and-true picks to add to your cart during the Aritzia Black Friday sale.
Cozy Fleece Mega Cargo Sweatpant
Cozy Fleece Mega Cargo Sweatpant.
Price:
$85 $76.50
Details: If you want to be cozy but cool this winter, these Aritzia cargo pants are your best bet.
I love a good pair of sweatpants, but for when I want to look a little more put together, these are my go-to's. They're cargo-pants-meet-sweatpants that are both comfy and cute.
The pants feature an oversized fit, classic cargo pockets, and a cozy fleece lining that really keeps you warm. I would buy these at their regular price, so I definitely recommend grabbing them while they're on sale.
Bigfoot Polar ½ Snap Sweater
Bigfoot Polar ½ Snap Sweater.
Price:
$110 $99
Details: I'll forever sing the praises of Aritzia's polar fleece line. This oversized mockneck sweater is so cozy and warm, you'll never want to take it off.
The sweater is made from Aritizia's Polartec Thermal Pro fabric, a breathable 100% recycled polar fleece with a sherpa texture that delivers "weightless warmth and long-lasting comfort."
It features a mock neck with snap buttons and zip-closure pockets, and comes in a variety of colours. It's also very aprés ski if you ask me.
It's so good, you'll probably have a hard time not wearing it every day.
Contour Squareneck Longsleeve Bodysuit
Contour Squareneck Longsleeve Bodysuit.
Price:
$58 $52.20
Details: This Aritiza bodysuit is an item you just really can't go wrong with. The Contour Squareneck Longsleeve bodysuit features a classic neckline and is made from Aritzia's ever-flattering contour material, which is double-layered here for added support.
Believe me when I say you'll find yourself wearing this everywhere. It's great to layer, easily dressed up, and super comfy. Pair it with everything from slip skirts to sweatpants.
Tip: For those who aren't a fan of bodysuits, you can get the same look with the Contour Squareneck Longsleeve, which is also on sale.
TnaLIFE Atmosphere Hi-Rise Legging
TnaLIFE Atmosphere Hi-Rise Legging.
Price:
$68 $61.20
Details: This story wouldn't be complete without mentioning Aritzia's leggings.
Aritzia has tons of styles and fabrics to choose from, and honestly, you really can't go wrong no matter which you pick. For a classic fit though, I'll always recommend the TnaLIFE Atmosphere Hi-Rise Leggings, which are basically the perfect high-waisted, do-everything leggings.
The leggings feature a wide waistband and are made with a body-hugging fabric that's super comfortable to wear but that doesn't feel too thin.
They come in a variety of colours and multiple lengths so you can find your perfect fit.
On-The-Way Bag
On-The-Way Bag.
Price:
$38 $34.20
Details: If you're a fan of belt bags, you'll definitely want to add this one to your cart. It's about the same size as Lululemon's popular Everywhere Belt Bag but comes in at a cheaper price, especially while it's on sale.
The belt bag features an adjustable strap, interior mesh pocket, and water-repellant fabric.
I love this for going on walks, taking with me when I'm travelling and for running errands. Just throw your stuff in and go!
The '90s Joni Lo-Rise Loose Jean
The '90s Joni Lo-Rise Loose Jean.
Price:
$128 $115.20
Details: Aritzia's in-house line of denim, called Denim Forum, is seriously underrated, with classic styles with great fit and quality that last years.
One of the best among them is the '90s Joni jeans, which I think are a perfect blend of a comfortable, loose fit and a vintage cut that goes with everything.
This low-rise version is super on-trend and easy to dress up or down. According to Aritzia, they're made from non-stretch 100% organic cotton denim from Italy that is "known to only get better with wear."
The Melina Pant
The Melina Pant.
Price:
$148 $73.99
Details: If you still haven't gotten your hands on Aritzia's best-selling Melina Pants, now's the time to grab a pair (or two).
The Melina Pants are high-rise, straight-leg pants that are super flattering and so wearable. As someone who has a pair that I've been loving for years, trust me when I say they really go with everything.
The pants are made with a vegan leather that looks and feels just like the real thing. They're a really great price right now at 50% off, and come in tons of colours and lengths, with a slim and flare option for those who aren't a fan of the straight leg.
Montage Coat
The Babaton Montage Coat.
Price:
$398 $358.20
Details: If you've been looking for the perfect, classic wool coat, look no further than the Babaton Montage Coat.
The wrap coat features a waterfall collar, an interlining for added warmth, and a removable belt, and will have you feeling like the star of a Hallmark movie.
It's made from 100% Italian wool and is fully lined, made to deliver warmth to -10 C. While it's available in different finishes, the boiled wool version just feels extra luxe.
The Super One-Puff Long
The Super One-Puff Long puffer jacket.
Price:
$398 $278.60
Details: While most of Aritzia's Superpuff collection isn't part of the Black Friday sale, you can get this Superpuff for a great price right now.
The Super One-Puff is a goose-down puffer jacket with tons of features that make it a great winter coat.
According to Aritzia, it's engineered to deliver warmth in temperatures as cold as -40 C, making it great no matter where in the True North you live.
The puffer jacket features water-repellant and wind-resistant fabric, a removable hood, soft storm cuffs and cozy brushed pockets to keep your hands warm.
It's filled with 90% goose down and 10% goose feathers, which trap warmth and make for great insulation.
The coat has tons of great reviews noting how warm it is, and is currently 30% off. Personally, I'd recommend a long coat like the Super One Puff Long for those extra cold winter days, but for those who aren't a fan of the long length, it also comes in a shorter version.
If you still want to browse, Aritzia's Black Friday sale will be on until November 27 at 11:59 pm PT. Happy shopping!
