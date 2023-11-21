Lululemon Has An Early Black Friday Sale On Now & Here's How To Get Access To Great Deals
The early deals include over 30 items.
You don't have to wait until Black Friday to get access to some great deals at Lululemon.
Lululemon Canada is offering a bunch of early deals for Black Friday ahead of November 24 and you can save a lot of money on some of your favourite items.
The early deals are available through the Lululemon app for the retailer's members. That means you have to sign up for an account if you don't have one already and download the app as well.
The early sale applies to 35 products that you'll find listed on the app.
Here are some of the deals being offered as part of the early drop.
Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25"
A model wearing the Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25" in the colour Pink Peony.
The Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25" is currently on sale on the app for $59 when it typically retails for $98.
The pants are available in a bunch of colours, including three early access colours: Pink Peony, Maldives Green and Kohlrabi Green.
Wunder Puff Super-Cropped Vest
A model wearing the Wunder Puff Super-Cropped Vest in the colour Roasted Brown.
The Wunder Puff Super-Cropped Vest is also part of the early access drop and is selling for $99 on the app. The vest normally retails for $178.
Lululemon members will have access to two new colours: Trench (which is a beige) and Roasted Brown.
Wunder Puff Super-Cropped Jacket
A model wearing the Wunder Puff Super-Cropped Jacket in the colour Trench.
The Wunder Puff Super-Cropped Jacket is on sale for $119 as part of the early Black Friday deal. It typically retails for $228.
Members have access to the vest in one early access colour for that price: Trench.
Lululemon Align Ribbed Tank Top
A model wearing the Lululemon Align Ribbed Tank Top in the colour Powder Blue.
The Lululemon Align Ribbed Tank Top is available on the app in three colours: Powder Blue, Flush Pink and Dark Lavender.
The tank top is on sale for $49 and it typically has a retail price of $68.
Abrasion-Resistant High-Coverage Long-Sleeve Shirt
A model wearing the Abrasion-Resistant High-Coverage Long-Sleeve Shirt in the colour Black.
Lululemon's Abrasion-Resistant High-Coverage Long-Sleeve Shirt is available on the app for $39, which is down from the retail price of $78.
Members will have early access to one colour: black.
Hotty Hot Low-Rise Lined Short 2.5"
A model wearing the Hotty Hot Low-Rise Lined Short 2.5" in the colour Velvet Dust.
The Hotty Hot Low-Rise Lined Short 2.5" is on sale for $39 which is a big drop from its regular price tag of $68.
The shorts come in multiple colours, including one early access colour: Velvet Dust.
Metal Vent Tech Short-Sleeve Shirt 2.0
A model wearing the Metal Vent Tech Short-Sleeve Shirt 2.0 in the colour Slate/White.
The Metal Vent Tech Short-Sleeve Shirt 2.0 is available for $49 compared to its regular price of $78.
Lululemon members have early access to three colours on the app: Slate/White, Midnight Shadow/Tempest Blue and Deep Coal/Black.
Aside from the early access Black Friday sale, Lululemon shoppers can also get deals on the retailer's "We Made Too Much" page.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.
Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's Editorial team just for you.