Walmart Canada's Black Friday Sale Has So Many Deals & Here's A Sneak Peek At Savings
You can shop this three-week Black Friday sale online and in-store!
If you're looking to save money with Black Friday this year, Walmart is sharing a sneak peek at savings you can get online and in-store!
Walmart's Black Friday deals will be available for three weeks which means you'll get discounts throughout November.
Products that will be on sale with Black Friday at Walmart include TVs, laptops, coffee machines, air fryers, vacuums, headphones, smartwatches, and more.
The first week of sales for Black Friday in 2023 with Walmart starts at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 8 online and on Thursday, November 9 in-store.
Then, a bunch of new deals will be added on Wednesday, November 15.
You'll be able to find more deals added both in-store and online on Wednesday, November 22.
Since the retailer is starting this seasonal sale at the beginning of November, you can get early Black Friday deals at Walmart Canada way before Black Friday which is on November 24 this year.
If you're wondering what products you can save money on, there is a sneak peek at the sale for Black Friday at Walmart in 2023!
The Apple Watch Ultra 49mm will be discounted to $699 which is $400 off the original price of $1,099 but the deal is available online only.
You can save $350 on a 75-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV with the Black Friday sale. It's regularly priced at $998 but will be $648 once the sale starts.
If you're a coffee lover, the Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker will be $90 off — discounted from $149.97 to $59.97 — and the Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Coffee Pod Machine will be $70 off — down from $169 to $99 — during the sale.
Also, the Gourmia Air Fryer that's seven quarts with 12 one-touch cooking presets will be $51.98 off which means the price will be marked down from $99.98 to $48.
You can save $55 on the Hamilton Beach Toaster Oven because it used to be $94.98 but it'll be on sale for $39.98 with the Black Friday sale at Walmart.
The KitchenAid Classic 4.5-quart Stand Mixer will also be discounted by $90 which is down from $369.98 to $279.98.
You can save $50 on the Hisense Wireless Subwoofer Soundbar which will be discounted to $148 from $198.
Sony Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones will be on sale for $148 as well. That's a saving of $101.98 since the original price was $249.98.
The Acer Aspire 3 15.6-inch FHD Laptop is regularly priced at $499.98 but you'll save $100 with Walmart's Black Friday sale so it'll cost $399.98
Also, the Dyson V15 Detect Total Clean is regularly priced at $999.98 but the online Black Friday sale with Walmart will mark it down by $200 so you'll pay $799.98.
After Walmart's three-week Black Friday sale ends, you can still save money on products when shopping at the retailer.
That's because there will be a Cyber Week sale at Walmart starting on Sunday, November 26!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.