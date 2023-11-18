You Can Shop Best Buy's Black Friday Sale Now & These 9 Products Are All More Than $100 Off
You can now shop for discounts with the Black Friday sale at Best Buy in Canada both online and in-store.
Not only are savings available but a lot of deals for Black Friday this year are huge with products on sale for more than $100 off!
That includes TVs, computers, laptops, smart home devices, headphones, speakers, small kitchen appliances, vacuums, wearable tech, cameras, toys and more.
Now that the early Black Friday sale is done, Best Buy's Black Friday deals for 2023 have officially started and you can shop the discounts all week long.
If you're shopping online for deals, the retailer offers a Black Friday price guarantee on products.
That means the price of any item with a "Black Friday Price Now" badge won't go any lower during Best Buy's Black Friday sale.
However, if the price does get cheaper during the sale after you buy it, the retailer will refund the difference.
Now, let's get into the deals for Black Friday in 2023 at Best Buy and the products that are more than $100 off so you can save a lot of money.
Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Stick Vacuum
Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Stick Vacuum.
Price: $799.99 (
$999.99)
Details: This Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Stick Vacuum is on sale for $200 off with Best Buy.
It's designed to adapt the suction power based on how dirty your floors are, so you get a cleaning whether you're vacuuming the dust off a hard floor or crumbs from a carpet.
Also, the Dyson vacuum has an advanced filter for better dust pickup and runs for up to 60 minutes on a single charge.
Garmin Forerunner 245 Music 30mm GPS Watch
Garmin Forerunner 245 Music 30mm GPS Watch.
Price: $269.99 (
$479.99)
Details: If you're looking to get discounts on fitness trackers, this Garmin Forerunner 245 Music 30mm GPS Watch is $210 off for Black Friday.
It logs your heart rate, sleep patterns, speeds, and more so you can monitor your workouts and activities. Also, it has advanced physio, workout, and running dynamics features and Garmin Coach.
You can even download up to 500 songs to the watch for listening while you work out.
Sony Alpha ZV-E10 APS-C Interchangeable Lens Mirrorless Vlog Camera
Sony Alpha ZV-E10 APS-C Interchangeable Lens Mirrorless Vlog Camera.
Price: $899.99 (
$999.99)
Details: Whether you're recording videos to share online or just to share with friends and family, you can save $100 on the Sony Alpha ZVE10 Mirrorless Vlogger Camera with Best Buy's Black Friday sale.
It comes with a 16-millimetre to 50-millimetre lens and a three-inch touch LCD screen that can be rotated and flipped for vlogging and selfies.
Bella Pro Touchscreen Air Fryer — 7.6 Litres
Bella Pro Touchscreen Air Fryer — 7.6 Litres.
Price: $99.99 (
$239.99)
Details: When it comes to small kitchen appliances, Best Buy's Black Friday deals are offering $140 off this Bella Pro Touchscreen Air Fryer.
It has a 7.6 litre capacity so you can cook almost any food you want in the air fryer. Also, the touchscreen display and the automatic shutoff features make using the air fryer easy.
KitchenAid Custom Stand Mixer — 4.5 Quart
KitchenAid Custom Stand Mixer — 4.5 Quart.
Price: $299.99 (
$499.99)
Details: If you're a baker or want to get into baking, the KitchenAid Custom Stand Mixer is discounted by $200 for Black Friday at Best Buy.
With this KitchenAid custom tilt-head stand mixer, there's a 4.5-quart stainless steel mixing bowl which means you can mix dough for six dozen cookies or three loaves of bread at once.
It features 10 speeds and comes with a flat beater, a dough hook, and a wire whip.
HP 15.6" Laptop
HP 15.6" Laptop.
Price: $499.99 (
$699.99)
Details: As expected with a Best Buy sale, laptops are discounted and this HP 15.6-inch laptop is $200 off for Black Friday.
It has an Intel Core i3 CPU, a 15.6-inch IPS display with FHD quality, and a battery that provides up to seven hours of use.
Plus, the keyboard is backlit so you can continue working, gaming, and more even in dark and dimly lit areas.
iRobot Roomba 694 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
iRobot Roomba 694 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum.
Price: $239.99 (
$369.99)
Details: If you don't want to vacuum your home all the time, you can save $130 on this iRobot Roomba vacuum.
Since it's a Wi-Fi-connected robot vacuum, you can basically just set it and forget it! Also, it's compatible with the iRobot app and voice-assistant devices so you can set up cleaning schedules.
It's equipped with a three-stage cleaning system and smart technology to get rid of dirt and dust throughout your home.
Bose QuietComfort 45 Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones
Bose QuietComfort 45 Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones.
Price: $299.99 (
$449.99)
Details: You can save $150 on Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones with Best Buy's Black Friday sale.
These over-ear noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones allow you to listen to music for up to 22 hours on a single charge.
Also, the Acoustic Noise Cancelling feature lets you adjust, compare and measure the sound based on your environment so you get a personalized sound experience.
Insignia 32" 1080p FHD LED Smart TV
Insignia 32" 1080p FHD LED Smart TV.
Price: $179.99 (
$349.99)
Details: If you want to buy a new TV during Black Friday sales but don't want to spend a lot of money, you can get this Insignia 32-inch Smart TV for just $179.99 at Best Buy which is $170 off!
It comes with the Fire TV operating system and Alexa voice controls. You can stream live TV and content from apps with an LED-backlit display, a 1080p picture, and a DTS TruSurround sound experience.
