You Can Shop Best Buy's Black Friday Sale Now & These 9 Products Are All More Than $100 Off

You can now shop for discounts with the Black Friday sale at Best Buy in Canada both online and in-store.

Not only are savings available but a lot of deals for Black Friday this year are huge with products on sale for more than $100 off!

That includes TVs, computers, laptops, smart home devices, headphones, speakers, small kitchen appliances, vacuums, wearable tech, cameras, toys and more.

Now that the early Black Friday sale is done, Best Buy's Black Friday deals for 2023 have officially started and you can shop the discounts all week long.

If you're shopping online for deals, the retailer offers a Black Friday price guarantee on products.

That means the price of any item with a "Black Friday Price Now" badge won't go any lower during Best Buy's Black Friday sale.

However, if the price does get cheaper during the sale after you buy it, the retailer will refund the difference.

Now, let's get into the deals for Black Friday in 2023 at Best Buy and the products that are more than $100 off so you can save a lot of money.

Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Stick Vacuum

silver dyson v15 detect vacuum

Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Stick Vacuum.

Best Buy

Price: $799.99 ($999.99)

Details: This Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Stick Vacuum is on sale for $200 off with Best Buy.

It's designed to adapt the suction power based on how dirty your floors are, so you get a cleaning whether you're vacuuming the dust off a hard floor or crumbs from a carpet.

Also, the Dyson vacuum has an advanced filter for better dust pickup and runs for up to 60 minutes on a single charge.

Find it on Best Buy

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music 30mm GPS Watch

black garmin forerunner watch

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music 30mm GPS Watch.

Best Buy

Price: $269.99 ($479.99)

Details: If you're looking to get discounts on fitness trackers, this Garmin Forerunner 245 Music 30mm GPS Watch is $210 off for Black Friday.

It logs your heart rate, sleep patterns, speeds, and more so you can monitor your workouts and activities. Also, it has advanced physio, workout, and running dynamics features and Garmin Coach.

You can even download up to 500 songs to the watch for listening while you work out.

Find it on Best Buy

Sony Alpha ZV-E10 APS-C Interchangeable Lens Mirrorless Vlog Camera

sony alpha camera for vlogging

Sony Alpha ZV-E10 APS-C Interchangeable Lens Mirrorless Vlog Camera.

Best Buy

Price: $899.99 ($999.99)

Details: Whether you're recording videos to share online or just to share with friends and family, you can save $100 on the Sony Alpha ZVE10 Mirrorless Vlogger Camera with Best Buy's Black Friday sale.

It comes with a 16-millimetre to 50-millimetre lens and a three-inch touch LCD screen that can be rotated and flipped for vlogging and selfies.

Find it on Best Buy

Bella Pro Touchscreen Air Fryer — 7.6 Litres

silver and black bella pro air fryer with a touchscreen

Bella Pro Touchscreen Air Fryer — 7.6 Litres.

Best Buy

Price: $99.99 ($239.99)

Details: When it comes to small kitchen appliances, Best Buy's Black Friday deals are offering $140 off this Bella Pro Touchscreen Air Fryer.

It has a 7.6 litre capacity so you can cook almost any food you want in the air fryer. Also, the touchscreen display and the automatic shutoff features make using the air fryer easy.

Find it on Best Buy

KitchenAid Custom Stand Mixer — 4.5 Quart

red kitchenaid stand mixer that's 4.5 quarts

KitchenAid Custom Stand Mixer — 4.5 Quart.

Best Buy

Price: $299.99 ($499.99)

Details: If you're a baker or want to get into baking, the KitchenAid Custom Stand Mixer is discounted by $200 for Black Friday at Best Buy.

With this KitchenAid custom tilt-head stand mixer, there's a 4.5-quart stainless steel mixing bowl which means you can mix dough for six dozen cookies or three loaves of bread at once.

It features 10 speeds and comes with a flat beater, a dough hook, and a wire whip.

Find it on Best Buy

HP 15.6" Laptop

silver and black hp 15.6 inch laptop

HP 15.6" Laptop.

Best Buy

Price: $499.99 ($699.99)

Details: As expected with a Best Buy sale, laptops are discounted and this HP 15.6-inch laptop is $200 off for Black Friday.

It has an Intel Core i3 CPU, a 15.6-inch IPS display with FHD quality, and a battery that provides up to seven hours of use.

Plus, the keyboard is backlit so you can continue working, gaming, and more even in dark and dimly lit areas.

Find it on Best Buy

iRobot Roomba 694 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

black irobot roomba wi-fi connected vacuum

iRobot Roomba 694 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum.

Best Buy

Price: $239.99 ($369.99)

Details: If you don't want to vacuum your home all the time, you can save $130 on this iRobot Roomba vacuum.

Since it's a Wi-Fi-connected robot vacuum, you can basically just set it and forget it! Also, it's compatible with the iRobot app and voice-assistant devices so you can set up cleaning schedules.

It's equipped with a three-stage cleaning system and smart technology to get rid of dirt and dust throughout your home.

Find it on Best Buy

Bose QuietComfort 45 Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones

black bose noise cancelling headphones

Bose QuietComfort 45 Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones.

Best Buy

Price: $299.99 ($449.99)

Details: You can save $150 on Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones with Best Buy's Black Friday sale.

These over-ear noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones allow you to listen to music for up to 22 hours on a single charge.

Also, the Acoustic Noise Cancelling feature lets you adjust, compare and measure the sound based on your environment so you get a personalized sound experience.

Find it on Best Buy

Insignia 32" 1080p FHD LED Smart TV

black insignia 32 inch smart tv

Insignia 32" 1080p FHD LED Smart TV.

Best Buy

Price: $179.99 ($349.99)

Details: If you want to buy a new TV during Black Friday sales but don't want to spend a lot of money, you can get this Insignia 32-inch Smart TV for just $179.99 at Best Buy which is $170 off!

It comes with the Fire TV operating system and Alexa voice controls. You can stream live TV and content from apps with an LED-backlit display, a 1080p picture, and a DTS TruSurround sound experience.

Find it on Best Buy

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

