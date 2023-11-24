Black Friday Deals In Canada — 11 Products You Can Afford Now Thanks To Big Discounts
Savings are available at so many retailers in Canada!
Black Friday is finally here and there are a bunch of products you can afford now whether you're buying gifts for friends and family or treating yourself.
You can shop Black Friday sales at retailers in Canada including Best Buy, Walmart, Costco, Amazon, and Canadian Tire to get discounts.
Savings are available on pretty much anything you want or need like TVs, vacuums, toaster ovens, groceries, clothing, speakers, iPads, and more.
Now, if you're looking to shop sales, here are a bunch of products you can suddenly afford thanks to Black Friday deals!
Gourmia Digital Air Fryer Toaster Oven
Gourmia Digital Air Fryer Toaster Oven.
Price: $79.98 (
$189.89)
Details: You can save $110.01 on the Gourmia Digital Air Fryer Toaster Oven with Walmart's Black Friday sale in Canada!
It's powered by Fry Force 360 degree Technology which cooks food quickly and evenly with little to no oil.
There are 19 one-touch cooking presets so you can air fry, bake, dehydrate and more with a single tap. You can also use the easy-set touch controls to adjust the time, temperature, and toast settings to your preferences.
It includes an air fry basket, an oven rack, a baking pan, and a crumb tray.
Bose SoundLink Micro Portable Outdoor Speaker
Bose SoundLink Micro Portable Outdoor Speaker.
Price: $99 (
$149)
Details: Amazon is offering this Bose SoundLink Micro Portable Outdoor Speaker for $50 off with the Black Friday sale.
It has up to six hours of playtime from a rechargeable battery and a built-in speakerphone so you can take calls out loud and access your phone's Siri or Google Assistant.
Also, the speaker is waterproof and comes with a tear-resistant strap.
Google Nest Hub Smart Display
Google Nest Hub Smart Display with Google Assistant.
Price: $79.99 (
$129.99)
Details: Best Buy has a Black Friday deal on the Google Nest Hub Smart Display with Google Assistant. You can save $50 with the sale.
This Nest Hub has compatibility with thousands of devices so you can turn on the lights, lock the doors, monitor video doorbells and cameras, and more.
There are even smart bedside features including a Sunrise Alarm!
Hisense 58-inch 4K UHD LED TV
Hisense 58-inch Class - A6KV Series - 4K UHD LED TV.
Price: $417.99 (
$477.99)
Details: You can save $60 with this Hisense 58-inch 4K UHD LED TV at Costco if you want to buy a TV with Black Friday sales but don't want to spend a bunch of money.
Not only can you stream movies and shows with the TV but it's also compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.
Apple iPad 9th Generation — 10.2-inch Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi
Apple iPad 9th Generation with a 10.2-inch Retina Display, 64GB and Wi-Fi.
Price: $358.99 (
$449)
Details: This 9th generation Apple iPad is 20% off with Amazon Canada's Black Friday sale. That's $90.01 off the regular price!
It features a 10.2-inch retina display, a 12MP ultra-wide front camera, an 8MP wide back camera, Touch ID, and Apple Pay.
Xbox Series S Bundle
Xbox Series S.
Price: $298 (
$379.96)
Details: If you were looking to save money on a video game console during Black Friday this year, the Xbox Series S is $81.96 off at Walmart now.
It's not just the Xbox Series S console, it's a starter bundle which means you get everything you need to play and three months of Game Pass Ultimate.
This bundle includes an Xbox Series S console, a three-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership, an Xbox Wireless Controller, a high-speed HDMI cable, a power cable, and two AA batteries.
Fitbit Luxe Fitness Tracker
Fitbit Luxe Fitness Tracker with 24/7 Heart Rate & Sleep.
Price: $99.99 (
$169.99)
Details: You can get the Fitbit Luxe Fitness Tracker for $70 off at Best Buy now.
It monitors your heart rate, sleep and health, and tracks calories, steps, distance and running.
This Fitbit has an exercise mode that's compatible with a bunch of activities including weight lifting, kickboxing, circuit training, martial arts, and more. Plus, Active Zone Minutes send you reminders and vibrations as you reach your target heart rate goals.
Ninja Professional Plus Blender DUO
Ninja Professional Plus Blender DUO with two cups.
Price: $99.99 (
$179.99)
Details: The Ninja Professional Plus Blender DUO at Canadian Tire is 40% off for Black Friday and you can save $80.
It features a 72-ounce pitcher that can make large batches of whatever you want whether it be smoothies or crushed ice for drinks. Also, there are single-serve cups with spout lids so you can take drinks on the go.
KitchenAid Digital Hand Mixer with Turbo Beater II
KitchenAid 9-Speed Digital Hand Mixer with Turbo Beater II.
Price: $89.99 (
$129.99)
Details: This KitchenAid Hand Mixer is 31% off with Amazon's Black Friday Sale which means you can save $40.
Since it has nine speeds, you can do almost any baking or cooking task from from mixing in chocolate chips to whipping egg whites.
It comes with stainless steel Turbo Beater II accessories, a pro whisk, dough hooks, and a blending rod.
Insignia 32-inch 1080p FHD LED Smart TV
Insignia 32-inch 1080p FHD LED Smart TV.
Price: $179.99 (
$349.99)
Details: This Insignia 32-inch 1080p FHD LED Smart TV is on sale for $170 off with Best Buy's Black Friday sale in Canada.
You can watch live TV and play content from streaming service apps. It's equipped with the Fire TV operating system and Alexa voice controls so you can easily access movies, shows, and more.
Also, it features an LED-backlit display, a 1080p picture, and DTS TruSurround technology.
Dyson V8 Origin Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum
Dyson V8 Origin Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum.
Price: $399.99 (
$549.99)
Details: You can save $150 on this Dyson V8 Origin Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum.
It features suction power and a non-tangling brush head so you can pick up dirt, pet hair, and more. Also, the advanced filtration system traps small dust particles for thorough cleaning.
This bundle comes with a motorcar cleaner head, a combination tool, a crevice tool, a wall dock, and a charger.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.