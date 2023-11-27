7 Of The Best Black Friday Sales & Cyber Monday Deals In Canada You Can Still Shop
Sales have so many products for more than $100 off!
If you're looking to shop discounts for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, there are still sales available in Canada and you can get big discounts!
That includes in-store and online deals with Costco, Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, Bath & Body Works, and more retailers.
Plus, a lot of products are more than $100 off with these deals.
So, here's what you need to know about Black Friday and Cyber Monday in Canada, including what retailers are offering sales right now.
When do Black Friday sales end?
Even though it's not November 24, 2023 — which is the actual date of Black Friday — anymore, some retailers are still offering Black Friday savings in Canada and have extended sales that are continuing through this week.
There are also Cyber Monday deals now if you want to shop for discounts.
What is Cyber Monday?
Cyber Monday is another seasonal sales event that's offered the Monday after Black Friday. Retailers have deals that are available online rather than in-store.
However, some retailers still offer in-store savings for Cyber Monday so you can save money regardless of how you want to shop for deals.
When is Cyber Monday?
Cyber Monday is on Monday, November 27, 2023.
Retailers in Canada that offered Black Friday deals this year — including Best Buy, Costco, Walmart and Amazon — are also having Cyber Monday sales.
That means you can still get savings if you didn't shop on Black Friday or if you just want to score even more deals.
Best Buy
Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale in Canada is happening now and there are also extended Black Friday savings.
Deals are available on TVs, computers, laptops, tablets, headphones, video game consoles, small kitchen appliances, vacuums, wearable tech, smart home devices, cameras, and more
You can get Sony WH-1000XM5 Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $399.99 which is $100 off the regular price.
The TCL S4 58" 4K UHD HDR LED Direct-Lit Roku Smart TV is $170 off so it costs $429.99 and the ASUS Vivobook 15 15.6" Laptop is discounted by $230 which means it's $569.99.
Also, savings of $150 are available on the Dyson V8 Origin Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum which now costs $399.99.
Amazon
Amazon's Cyber Monday deals include savings on Echo devices, air fryers, coffee machines, TVs, fitness trackers, small kitchen appliances, laptops, clothing, headphones and speakers, vacuums, groceries, and more.
If you're looking for big savings, so many products are more than $100 off with the Cyber Monday sale through Amazon.
That includes the Echo Show 15 Full HD 15.6" smart display you can get for $219.99 (33% off, a discount of $110), the SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class Crystal UHD CU7000 Series you can get for $597.99 now (20% off, a discount of $150.01), and the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long you can get for $649.99 (19% off, a discount of $150).
Costco
You can shop online, not just in-store, if you have a Costco membership which means you can get savings with Costco's Cyber Monday sale.
Discounts are being offered on appliances. clothing, computers, electronics, furniture, home decor, groceries, office products, toys, TVs, and more products.
Here's a look at some of the items that you can get huge deals on with the Cyber Monday sale at Costco:
- Samsung 43" Class - Q60C Series - 4K UHD QLED LCD TV — now $598, discounted by $150
- Apple iPad Air 5, 10.9 in. 64 GB, Wi-Fi — now $658.99, $120 off
- HP Smart Tank 6001 Wireless All-in-One Printer — now $269.89, $100 off the regular price
- Cricut Explore 3 Smart Materials Starter Kit — now $399.99, $100 off
Walmart
With the Cyber Monday sale at Walmart, online deals with price guarantees are available from November 26 to November 29, 2023.
You can get up to 50% off video games, TVs, clothing, furniture, laptops, and more at the retailer.
The Gourmia Digital Air Fryer Toaster Oven is now $79.98 which is $109.91 off the regular price, the onn. 70" 4K UHD HDR Frameless Roku Smart TV is discounted by $200 and now costs $598, and the KitchenAid Ultra Power Plus Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer is $100 off which means you pay $299.98.
Bath & Body Works
While people shop for discounts on electronics and tech during Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, you might be looking to save money on everyday items.
Bath & Body Works Canada's Cyber Monday sale has quite a few deals that you can shop.
When shopping through the Canadian online store, you can get full-size body care products discounted to $5.95 on Monday, November 27, 2023. This sale ends at 5:59 p.m. ET on November 27.
Just add any body wash, shower gels, body creams, body lotions or mists that you want to the online shopping bag and the deal will be automatically applied during checkout.
Bath & Body Works is also offering 40% off the entire store at locations in Canada and online until 5:59 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.
There is no coupon required to get the deal in-store. If you're shopping online, the deal will be automatically applied during checkout — no promo code is required.
Bath & Body Works' Cyber Monday deals don't end there! You can also get free shipping to anywhere in Canada on orders that are $50 or more until Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at 5:59 a.m. ET.
When you place an online order of at least $50 and enter the promo code "CYBER," you'll get free standard shipping and handling.
Indigo
Indigo's Cyber Monday deals are available on books, kids' items, toys, Christmas products, home decor, pyjamas, accessories, stationery, and more until November 28, 2023.
You can get 30% off book door crashers and 30% off special edition books with the sale.
That includes some of Indigo's Best Books of the Year for 2023 like Becoming a Matriarch by Helen Knott, Moon of the Turning Leaves by Waubgeshig Rice, Happy Place by Emily Henry, The Defector by Christ Hadfield, and more.
You can also get up to 50% off toys, up to 50% off pyjamas, bags and accessories, up to 50% off Christmas items, and up to 50% off home products.
Here are some of the products that are discounted online for Cyber Monday with Indigo:
- Plaid Faux Mohair Throw — now $29.99, which is $30 off the regular price
- Holiday Plaid Stocking — now $10, which is discounted by $24.50
- Fraiche Food, Fuller Hearts cookbook by Jillian Harris and Tori Wesszer — now $27, which is down by $18
- Women's Fam Jam two-piece Pajama Set — now $39.99, which is discounted by $30
- Red Traditionalist Leaves mug — now $5, which is $9.99 off the regular price
Roots
If you're looking for savings on clothing, Roots is offering a Cyber Monday sale with products discounted by up to 60% off and select winter jackets and sweaters for 40% off.
That includes the Cloud Full Zip Track Jacket which is now $68.60 — a discount of $29.40 — and the Elora Sweater is $52.80 now — $35.20 off the regular price.
Also, the Organic Original Sweatpant is $58.80, down by $25.20, and the Cord Trucker Jacket is now $124.60, discounted by $53.10.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.
