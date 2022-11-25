An American Living In Canada Asked If Black Friday Happens Here & People Shared The Differences
"I don't think they're as extreme as they are in the States."
An American who moved to Canada has asked Canadians about how Black Friday here compares to the U.S. and people explained the differences.
In r/AskACanadian, someone shared that they had recently moved to Canada from the U.S. and they wondered if Black Friday deals were also a thing in this country.
They also asked if it was worth it to make purchases then or if they should wait for another time of year.
Canadians confirmed that Black Friday does happen in Canada but then pointed out some differences between the event in the two countries.
"There's always a debate here about whether the sales are better on Black Friday or on Boxing Day," one person said.
"Black Friday and Boxing Day have both been kinda ruined by the whole 'Black Friday week and Boxing week' trend," someone else commented. "I went to the U.S. for one Black Friday and man was it different."
Another person explained that while Black Friday deals are a thing in Canada, they "don't think they're as extreme as they are in the States."
They continued and said, "Honestly, I've found that Black Friday deals aren't all that much more extreme than just typical sales days."
Someone else shared that they believe Black Friday sales are better than Boxing Day sales in Canada nowadays.
In another thread posted in r/AskACanadian, one person asked if it's worth it to shop on Black Friday and if people line up at stores like they do in the U.S.
While people shared advice, a lot of people made comparisons between what happens in the U.S. and Canada.
"I don't think I've ever seen lines or mayhem like the U.S. has," someone said. "Everything I see seems to be Black Friday week or online."
"It was always an American event prior to American Thanksgiving and was never acknowledged in Canada until about 10 (?) years ago and everyone just went along with [it] like [it's] normal," another person commented.
Many retailers in Canada are having Black Friday sales this year that can be shopped in-store or online, including Best Buy, Costco, Lululemon, Bath & Body Works, Apple, Walmart, Amazon and more.
