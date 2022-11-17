Black Friday Deals In Canada — 9 Products You Can Suddenly Afford Thanks To Hefty Discounts
Why pay full price when you can save hundreds?
If you're looking to score some sweet deals ahead of the holiday season, there are already so many early Black Friday sales you can shop that'll let you pick up pricey products at a serious discount.
Black Friday in Canada is officially on November 25 but retailers like Amazon Canada, Walmart Canada, Best Buy Canada, Canadian Tire and The Bay have put out some early deals to whet your appetite for the main event.
Whether you're looking for a fancy kitchen gadget, a new piece of tech or just something you've had your eye on for a while, here are a few usually-expensive items that you can get significant savings on right now.
An air fryer
Price: $103.94 (
$149.99)
Details: If you've had your eye on one of these handy tools that'll help you whip up meals with less oil, the ULTREAN 8.5 Quart Air Fryer might be exactly what you're looking for.
It has seven different settings that'll get the perfect cook on fries, meat, shrimp, cake, chicken, steak and fish, so it's an all-around useful item!
Ugg boots
Price: $169.99 (
$250)
Details: These comfy boots have a flirty upgrade thanks to velvet ribbon details for an extra little something.
They're easy to pull on and have "wool-blend UGGplush lining" to keep your toes warm and toasty all winter.
Sony headphones
Price: $199.99 (
$349.99)
Details: These over-ear, noise-cancelling headphones are perfect for drowning out excess noise while you're working in a cafe (or trying to ignore your roommate).
They're Bluetooth-enabled and provides up to 30 hours of rechargeable battery life.
A Ring doorbell
Price: $59.99 (
$84.99)
Details: If you're wondering if it's your Uber Eats delivery or another pesky canvasser, this handy Ring doorbell will let you see who's at your front door without leaving whatever comfy spot you're perched in.
It sends real-time notifications, has motion detection sensors and even has night-vision, so you can always see who's lurking in front of your home.
A Keurig coffee maker
Price: $78 (
$148)
Details: Why pay for pricey coffees, lattes and cappuccinos when you can make them at home? This fancy Keurig uses the traditional K-Cup technology but also has technology that gives you the ability to add a shot of concentrated caffeine or flavour to your beverage.
As well, it comes with built-in frother to get that creamy dairy (or dairy-free milk) foaminess that perfectly tops a hot drink.
An Oral-B toothbrush
Price: $84.99 (
$150.33)
Details: Make your dentist proud and finally make the swap from a manually-operated toothbrush to an electric gadget.
It comes with two rechargeable handles, chargers and brush heads and claims to remove "300% more plaque along the gum line than a regular manual toothbrush."
A KitchenAid mixer
Price: $299.99 (
$499.99)
Details: Level up your baking and cooking game with this classic KitchenAid stand mixer that'll make whipping up cake batter, bread dough and even mashed potatoes easy as can be.
It has a 4.5 quart mixing bowl and boasts that it can "prepare dough for 6 dozen cookies in a single batch." That's enough for Santa and all the elves to munch on this Christmas!
A Bowflex
Price: $1,299.99 (
$1,999.99)
Details: If you want to get your sweat on without leaving the comfort of your home, the sale on the Bowflex M6 MAX Elliptical Machine might be worth a look.
It features "16 levels of resistance to give you the most out of your workout, whether you've got 4 minutes to burn or 30 minutes" and promises to automatically adjust "to make even the shortest workouts count."
A robotic vacuum
Price: $349.99 (
$599.99)
Details: If you are constantly surprised at the amount of hair and dust that accumulates on your floor, it might be time to take your cleaning level to the next level with a robot vacuum.
According to Best Buy, the Shark EZ Wi-Fi robot vacuum is "designed to ensure a thorough clean" by methodically travelling "row by row so nothing is left behind while dual spinning side brushes reach deep into corners and edges."
It also has a filtration system that'll prevent any unwanted things like dust and allergens from escaping and giving you a case of the sneezies.
