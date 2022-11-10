Costco Canada Has Early Black Friday Deals & You Can Get New Furniture For Cheap
Flat-screen TVs are on sale too!
Costco is having an early Black Friday sale in Canada for 2022 and you can find furniture for cheap when shopping online!
If you want to give your home a revamped look with new pieces, Costco's pre-Black Friday deals are on furniture, home decor and even flat-screen TVs.
Fireplaces, couches, beds, lamps, tables, desks, strollers and more are included in the sale for Black Friday with savings ranging from $20 off to $600 off!
Contemporary 6-piece Modular Sectional, Light Grey
Price: $1,999.99 (
$ 2,599.99)
Details: This modular sectional is $600 off and the deal is valid for orders placed by November 20, 2022.
The six-piece set has full foam seats and wedge-cut backrests for a modern look along with built-in armrests and plump pillows for comfort.
L2 Noah Contemporary Metal Caged Table Lamp
Price: $69.99 (
$89.99)
Details: This table lamp is $20 off and the deal is valid for orders placed by November 20, 2022.
It has a black-finished openwork frame base with antique gold metal accents and an off-white fabric shade to cast a warm glow on whichever room you put it in.
Springwall Comfort Pockets Renew Medium Plush Mattress
Price: $599.99 (
$849.99)
Details: This mattress is $250 off and the deal is valid for orders placed by November 20, 2022.
It has 992 individually wrapped pocket coils that contour to your body and provide support while you're sleeping.
The mattress is made with graphite-infused memory foam to remove body heat and alleviate pressure. Also, the gel surface helps regulate your body temperature so you can fall asleep faster.
Schwinn Circuit Jogger Travel System with Anti Microbial Fabric
Price: $359.99 (
$459.99)
Details: This stroller and car seat set is $100 off and the deal is valid for orders placed by November 20, 2022.
The stroller has three tires for maneuverability and smooth rides on all terrains. It also has a weather shield, an adjustable handle and a canopy that fully extends for shade.
The car seat has side impact protection, extra newborn support with head and body inserts and four harness heights so babies that are different sizes can fit.
Atypik Modern 2-drawer Desk
Price: $239.99 (
$299.99)
Details: This desk is $60 off and the deal is valid for orders placed by November 20, 2022.
It has two drawers for storage and a wire management system on the work surface. It's also scratch, stain and water resistant.
Bexley Iron and Firwood Accent Table
Price: $59.99 (
$79.99)
Details: This side table is $20 off and the deal is valid for orders placed by November 20, 2022.
It's made of solid firewood that has an antique finish and an iron-finished industrial base. The shape of the table allows it to fit into almost any space.
Stereo Television Stand
Price: $259.99 (
$329.99)
Details: This TV stand is $70 off and the deal is valid for orders placed by November 20, 2022.
It has three storage drawers and three open spaces so you have somewhere to put your electronics or anything else you need to store.
The stand can accommodate most widescreen TVs up to 80 inches.
Hisense 65" Class - U6GR Series - 4K UHD QLED LCD TV
Price: $667.99
Details: This 65-inch TV is on limited offer by Costco and the deal is valid until November 24, 2022.
The TV has 4K resolution and Quantum Dot Color which combine UHD clarity and over a billion colours for a clear and vibrant picture. Also, Dolby Vision HDR enhances the picture for a contrast between bright and dark content across the entire screen.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.