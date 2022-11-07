Wayfair's Black Friday Sale Has Just Started In Canada & You Can Redecorate For Cheap
But, it's only a sneak peak!
If you're looking for some new furniture in Canada this winter, it might be a good idea to take advantage of Wayfair's Black Friday sneak peek sale.
The furniture and homeware retailer is offering a bunch of savings, with discounts of up to 70% off some really popular items.
However, because it's just a sneak peek, these sales are going to end in three days. So, if you don't want to wait until Black Friday, this is your time to get in on the action at Wayfair.
Among the items on sale right now is a Union Rustic red area rug for up to 50% off, taking it down to a cool $314.99 before tax.
If you're looking to furnish your bedroom or your living room, they have tons of options for that as well. You can get a new loveseat for nearly $350 off or a full L-shaped sectional for over $500 cheaper.
If your bedroom needs a sprucing up, you can also go for a new bedside table, with some of them going for 43% cheaper than usual. They're also selling whole beds – minus a mattress – for as low as $298.
There are savings to be had on kitchen furniture as well. You can get a set of two sleek, modern barstools for $240, which is 40% off the regular price.
And if you're looking for the whole shebang, you can also get a full three-person dining set for $569, a whole $106 less than the regular price.
If you're not looking for big items, there are tons of housewares and decor that you can grab for under $100 too, including cooking and baking supplies, as well as seasonal decorations.
When is Black Friday in Canada?
Black Friday will be taking place in Canada and the United States on November 25.
Leading up to the shopping event, companies across the country have been unveiling their deals and discounts, with some even offering additional discounts leading up to the big day.
When does Black Friday end?
Black Friday typically ends on the following Monday, a day which is commonly known as Cyber Monday.
However, sometimes companies will end their discounts a little later than this.
What is Cyber Monday?
Cyber Monday is the name given to the Monday that follows Black Friday.
This is because it's typically the date when online retailers roll out their discounts, deals and sales for those who didn't want to brave the in-person Black Friday shopping sales.
Which stores in Canada are having Black Friday sales?
Throughout November, many stores will be rolling out Black Friday deals in Canada. Of course, there are some notable exceptions, such as IKEA, but you will find sales going on at most major retailers across the country.
Companies that have previously had Black Friday sales include Aritiza, Best Buy, Wayfair, Walmart, Sephora, Shopper's Drug Mart and many more.
