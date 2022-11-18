Canada's Coach Outlet Black Friday Sale Is Here & You Can Get Almost 75% Off The Disney Merch
Who doesn't love saving money?
Attention, thrifty shoppers! Canada's Coach Outlet has just launched some heavy discounts for Black Friday, so now might be the time to grab a new bag or buy something for that purse-lover on your holiday list.
While Black Friday is officially on November 25, many retailers have already launched seriously good sales to tempt customers and Coach Outlet is among them.
If you've had your eye on some of the Coach x Disney collab pieces, many of the pieces are 65% off with an additional 25% off applied at checkout. Basically, that means pieces are around 75% off, which is a welcome sight given how pricey Coach's items can retail for.
For instance, you can pick up this Disney X Coach City Tote featuring Maleficient and Sleeping Beauty for about $118 when it usually retails for a comparable value of $450.
The Disney X Coach Box Crossbody With Cruella Motif is just $104 and shows Cruella thinking about how fabulous those dalmatians would look as a new coat.
If you're more into Mickey than the baddies, the Disney Mickey Mouse X Keith Haring Mollie Tote is on sale for about $113, or you can pick up some understated Mickey earrings for $23.
The retailer has also recently launched a Coach x Peanuts line, and while the sales on the items aren't as good as the Disney merch, you can still score 25% off at checkout.
The Coach X Peanuts Tote featuring an adorably festive Snoopy is on sale for $123, while the Coach X Peanuts Corner Zip Wristlet costs about $44.
And if you prefer something a little more classic, plenty of Coach's tried and true products also have big discounts.
The much-loved Gallery Tote is just $131, with a comparable value of $350, and the Mollie Tote 25 is on sale for about $171.
Always nice to score a good deal!
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.