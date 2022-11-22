Dyson's Black Friday Sale Has Started In Canada & You Can Save On So Many Appliances
Including Dyson's coveted vacuums!
If you've had your eye on one of Dyson's pricey vacuums, now may be the time to buy, as early Black Friday deals have landed at the retailer already.
Dyson Canada is sharing some of its early deals for the retail holiday, including discounts on the brand's coveted cordless vacuum cleaners.
Right now, you can get money off several Dyson vacuums, with more deals to come on Black Friday.
Ahead of the 25th, shoppers can save hundreds on vacuums like the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute, which is down from $799.99 to $699.99. This model promises up to 60 minutes of run time, 30% more suction than Dyson's V8 model, and comes with two cleaner heads and eight accessories.
Shoppers can also save $200 on the Dyson Ball Allergy+, originally $599.99 and now on sale for $399.99, which is said to have the strongest suction of any vacuum and is made to capture dust and allergens.
Cordless vacuums like the V10 Animal+ and the V10 Allergy have also been discounted $100 ahead of Black Friday.
The pre-Black Friday offers are available until November 24, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
As for other Dyson appliances, shoppers can purchase special edition hair care products at a cheaper price, too. This includes the Dyson Airwrap in a new Vinca Blue and rosé colourway, which also comes with a free travel pouch, paddle brush and detangling comb valued at $160, and is currently for sale at $749.99.
Dyson is also offering special editions of their Supersonic hair dryer and Corrale straightener, which are available in the same blue-rosé colourway and come with complimentary "presentation cases," a paddle brush and a detangling comb valued at $170.
Dyson Black Friday deals
The deals only get better from there! For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Dyson will have even more sales on vacuums, air purifiers and humidifiers.
Starting November 24, shoppers can get $150 off all V8 and V11 Dyson vacuums, and save $200 on the Dyson Ball Animal 2 Pro.
They can also get $200 off air purifiers like the Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact and Dyson Purifier Cool, as well as $150 off the Dyson Cool purifier and $200 off the Dyson Humidifier.
Shoppers looking for more ways to save on Dyson products can also shop Black Friday deals at Besty Buy Canada, including discounts on new and refurbished Dyson hair care, purifiers, vacuums and fans.
