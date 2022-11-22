Lovehoney's Black Friday Sale Is Here & You Can Save Up To 60% Off On Sex Toys
Vibrators, masturbators and more!
If you're in need of adding a little pep to your step, you might want to check out Lovehoney'sBlack Friday sale where sex toys, lingerie and other "essentials" are currently on serious sale.
The retailer, which says it's "the global leader in sexual happiness," currently has up to 60% off of all kinds of fun items.
For vulva owners, you can pick up the aesthetically pleasing Lovehoney Rose Clitoral Suction Stimulator for $45.46, which is about $20 off of its original price.
If you're into more tech-oriented toys, the app-controlled Lovense Lush 2 Pink App Controlled Rechargeable Love Egg Vibrator is 20% off and promises to "simultaneously stimulate your G-spot and clitoris with its deep, rumbly and extra-quiet vibrations."
For penis owners, the Blowmotion Warming Vibrating Male Masturbator is 40% off, which means savings of about $45 on a product that "wraps around the head of your penis like a warm mouth, delivering mind-blowing stimulation to this ultra-sensitive zone."
For couples, you can pick up an under-the-mattress bondage restraint for $25.98, which is 60% off of its usual $64.95 price tag.
If you're looking for an entire experience, the Lovehoney Wild Weekend Mega Couple's Sex Toy Kit which comes with 11 pieces is currently 50% off and should keep you occupied for a good chunk of time.
And if you're worried about your nosy neighbour getting a glimpse of your new goodies, never fear — Lovehoney ships products in "discreet, boring brown boxes," so what's in the package will stay between you and whoever you choose to share it with.
Have fun, and don't forget the lube!
