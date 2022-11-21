Apple Canada's 4-Day Black Friday Event Includes Gift Cards Worth Up To $350
You can get freebies for purchasing iPhones, MacBooks, AirPods and more! 🍎
If you've got Apple products on your holiday shopping list this year, Apple Canada's Black Friday sale for 2022 has probably got you covered!
The giant tech retailer has shared details of its four-day Black Friday event and you can get gift cards worth up to $350 when you make eligible purchases between November 25 and 28.
Starting on Friday, shoppers will be able to earn rewards for purchases like iPhones, AirPods, Apple Watches, iPads, MacBooks and even qualifying accessories.
While the products themselves – in typical Apple style – won't be any cheaper than usual, those spending money will be able to get gift cards in exchange for eligible purchases.
The gift cards vary in value from $70 all the way up to $350, with the value of the credit generally increasing in line with the value of the product purchased.
For example, shoppers can nab a free $70 voucher after buying an eligible iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad and accessories like Magic Keyboards and Apple Pencils.
If headphones are on your shopping list, there's even more good news. Those who buy Beats Studio3 Wireless, Solo3 Wireless, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds or Beats Flex can also get a $70 gift card for Apple.
Purchases that include products like MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini or iMac qualify for a whopping $350 gift card, with even more savings if a current device is traded in, too.
The sale will begin on Black Friday and will last for four days in total, with the gift cards available to claim both in store and online.
If you want discounts on your electronics this Black Friday – rather than just gift cards – you can check out the early sales at Best Buy.
If you have non-electricals on your shopping list, you can check out early Black Friday sales at places like H&M, Walmart Canada, Costco, Canadian Tire and more.
Good luck, shoppers!
