This Costco Canada Black Friday Deal Is Offering Free Costco Shop Cards Up To $300
There's a hack with the cards that lets non-members shop in warehouses. 👀
Costco Canada is offering a new Black Friday deal for a limited time that gets you a free Costco Shop Card!
If you're a Costco member and are looking to take advantage of their sales this year, you can shop the retailer's Black Friday smartphone deal from November 17 to November 28, 2022.
All members can get a Costco Shop Card that's worth $250 or $300 for free when purchasing select smartphones at wireless kiosk locations in warehouses.
You can get a $300 Costco Shop Card when you buy the Apple iPhone 13 128GB with Rogers. You'll save $287 over 24 months and pay $20 a month after the credit.
With the Apple iPhone 12 64GB from Fido, you'll get a $250 Costco Shop Card and save $239 over 24 months. You'll pay $26.42 per month after the credit.
You can get a $300 Costco Shop Card when you purchase the Virgin Plus Samsung Galaxy S22 128GB. You'll save $740 over 24 months and pay $25.83 each month after this deal.
If you buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 128GB with Bell, you'll get a $300 Costco Shop Card and save $905 over 24 months. You'll pay $20.71 a month after the credit.
Costco Shop Cards range from $50 to $2,000 and can be used as payment in warehouses, at Costco gas stations and online. Plus, there is no expiry date.
If you don't need the card for yourself, there's a Costco hack you might not know about that lets you give the card to non-members so they can shop at the warehouse themselves.
People don't need to be a member to use the shop card but only members can buy the card — or get it with this Black Friday deal.
Non-members who want to shop at a warehouse with the Costco Shop Card have to register for a one-day shopping pass at the Membership Counter when they want to go use it.
When you pay with the card, the cost of the purchase will be deducted from the balance and if any money is left over, that amount will be on the receipt!