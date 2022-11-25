Costco Canada's Black Friday Sale Includes Everyday Items & Even Food Is Cheaper
Save some money when you're grocery shopping!
There are Costco Canada Black Friday deals that you can shop for right now and so many everyday items are on sale, even food!
With Costco Canada's Black Friday sale, there are discounts on computers, furniture, home decor, appliances, toys, smartphones, electronics, groceries and more.
Depending on your shopping preferences, you can get Black Friday deals both online and in-store at your local warehouse.
You can find everyday items like bath soak, winter jackets, pyjamas, playing cards, vitamins, pillows, lip balm, lozenges and sunglasses.
Also, there are deals on foods like coffee, protein bars, meat, smoothies and more if you want to save money at Costco while you do your grocery shopping.
Here are just a few of the food items that are discounted with the Costco Canada Black Friday sale!
Smart for Life Artisanal Gourmet Protein Bars, 3 × 900 g
Smart for Life Artisanal Gourmet Protein Bars, 3 × 900 g
Price: $95.99 (
$119.99)
Details: There are 18 protein bars in each box with this $24 off three-pack. The snacks are gluten-free and non-GMO.
The flavours are toasted almond caramel, birthday cake, salted peanut butter, s'mores explosion, strawberry shortcake and double chocolate.
Tim Hortons French Vanilla Cappuccino K-Cup Pods, 60-count
Tim Hortons French Vanilla Cappuccino K-Cup Pods, 60-count
Price: $39.99 (
$49.99)
Details: Tim Hortons French vanilla cappuccino coffee is made from 100% Arabica beans with a hint of French vanilla flavour. It's compatible with all Keurig K-Cup coffee brewers.
You can save $10 with this Black Friday deal.
Aysen Coho Salmon Fillets 4.54 kg (10 lb)
Aysen Coho Salmon Fillets 4.54 kg (10 lb)
Price: $169.99 (
$229.99)
Details: These are boneless, skin-on Coho salmon portions that are sashimi quality. Each fillet is two to three pounds and is individually vacuum sealed to lock in freshness.
The salmon fillets are discounted by $60.
Flow Naturally Alkaline Original Spring Water, 12 x 1 L
Flow Naturally Alkaline Original Spring Water, 12 x 1 L
Price: $24.99 (
$36.99)
Details: This water that's $12 off is sourced from a family-owned artesian spring in Ontario.
The pack that's on sale comes with 12 one-litre bottles.
Revive Superfoods Variety Vegan Smoothies 24 pack
Revive Superfoods Variety Vegan Smoothies 24 pack
Price: $99.99 (
$139.99)
Details: With this pack that's on sale for $40 off, you get 24 smoothies and the flavours are Liquid Gold Smoothie, Strawberry Zen Smoothie and Green Apple Moringa.
They are superfood smoothies that you just have to blend before enjoying.
Fully-cooked Grilled Pork Back Ribs, 567 g (20 oz) x 12 Racks
Fully-cooked Grilled Pork Back Ribs, 567 g (20 oz) x 12 Racks
Price: $199.99 (
$249.99)
Details: Costco's fully cooked pork back ribs have a light rub and are slow-cooked sous-vide-style to lock in flavour. Each order comes with 12 full racks.
You can save $50 on these ribs.
La Prudencia Presliced Bellota Iberian Chorizo Cular 100 g (3.5 oz) x 10-pack
La Prudencia Presliced Bellota Iberian Chorizo Cular 100 g (3.5 oz) x 10-pack
Price: $104.99 (
$134.99)
Details: This Bellota Iberian Spanish chorizo is made with pork meat from Iberian pigs.
With this Black Friday deal, you get $30 off a 10-pack chorizo that each has 100 grams of meat.
Love Good Fats Chewy Nutty, Peanut Chocolatey Nut Bars, 2 × 480 g
Love Good Fats Chewy Nutty, Peanut Chocolatey Nut Bars, 2 × 480 g
Price: $36.99 (
$46.99)
Details: Since it's a two-pack, you get 24 nut bars that combine nuts and dark chocolate. Plus, you save $10.
Maldera Burrata Cheese 100 g (3.5 oz) x 15 pack
Maldera Burrata Cheese 100 g (3.5 oz) x 15 pack
Price: $94.99 (
$119.99)
Details: You can save $25 on this 15-pack of Italian-style fresh cheese that's handcrafted using local Italian milk production.
It's imported fresh every week directly from Italy so when you buy this you're placing a pre-order.
Smoky Maple Pepper Bacon-wrapped Salmon, 142 g (5 oz) x 20 portions
Smoky Maple Pepper Bacon-wrapped Salmon, 142 g (5 oz) x 20 portions
Price: $179.99 (
$239.99)
Details: These bacon-wrapped salmon portions are pre-seasoned, individually wrapped and ready to cook. You just need to thaw them and then BBQ, oven fry or pan fry them.
With this Black Friday deal, you get $60 off a 20-pack of bacon-wrapped salmon.
Lavazza Armonico Espresso NCC - 60 units
Lavazza Armonico Espresso NCC - 60 units
Price: $19.99 (
$29.99)
Details: This Lavazza espresso has notes of roasted cereals and caramel. The capsules are compatible with Nespresso Original machines.
You can get $10 off this 60-pack thanks to the Costco Canada Black Friday sale.
