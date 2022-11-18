H&M Canada's Early Black Friday Sales Have Started & You Can Already Get Up To 70% Off
There are discounts on home products as well.
If you've been thinking about revamping your winter wardrobe in Canada without breaking the bank, then you're in luck!
H&M Canada's Early Black Friday sale has already kicked off and you can get cool discounts on everything from clothes and accessories to home décor.
This year, the brand has announced that they're launching their Black Friday deals earlier, while also running different promotional offers throughout the month.
This means you can expect sales and low prices all the way until November 28, or Cyber Monday.
To begin with, the brand is having a discount until Tuesday, November 22, where you can nab out-of-season styles from the men's, women's, kids' and baby sections at "extra special" prices.
These are pieces carried over from summer, so you might have to wait a bit until you can wear some of them (considering Canada's winter weather forecast). But, at up to 70% off, it's still a good deal.
The official Black Friday event kicks off on November 25 with what they're calling their "biggest discount yet."
Everything will be 25% off and that includes their new fall/winter collection, sequined party wear, and boots. And this is both online and in-store.
So, if you've been thinking about nabbing a holiday outfit or some winter gear, this is probably the time.
You can expect online and in-store sales of up to 70% throughout the Black Friday weekend, that is, on November 26 and 27.
On Monday, November 28, the Cyber Monday sale with start with a one-day discount of 25% online, on, well, everything that's not been taken yet.
Enjoy, shoppers!
