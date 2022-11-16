10 Super Helpful Winter Accessories I Didn't Even Know Existed Until I Moved To Canada
Some of these are absolutely genius. 🇨🇦
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Canada's winter weather has started to make an appearance in many parts of the country and, for me, that came with an important question: What winter clothes and accessories do I need to survive the upcoming season?
As a newcomer to Canada – I moved from the UAE, a hot country – it is the time of year I am most dreading.
After all, in the UAE, we're used to perennial warm weather. In fact, temperatures rarely dip below 10 C, even in winter.
Already, I've learned that finding that perfect winter jacket and other accessories can be hard, especially if you need to create a whole new wardrobe from scratch.
Luckily, as I soon discovered after a trip to the mall, Canadians are very well prepared for the cold weather, and that's because there are so many incredible accessories created especially for the season.
Thermals, hats, beanies, scarves and boots are the obvious ones, but there are also some that I'd never even heard of, let alone see before.
So here's a look at some winter accessories that I've discovered since moving to Canada. And, I have to say, some of these are borderline genius.
Glove liners
I knew gloves are a must-have accessory in Canada, but I didn't quite realize how many varieties there are!
A real learning moment was realizing that I actually need TWO layers of gloves.
That's right, there are glove liners that are more functional for everyday use and can be worn underneath more heavy-duty mitts, as well as super thick gloves for when you have to be out and about in the cold. Who knew?
Gloves with touchscreen sensitivity
Gloves in Canada with touchscreen sensitivity.
I've always found gloves to be difficult to wear and, yes, a big reason why is because I can't use my phone when I wear them.
This is why it just about blew my mind to discover that most gloves in Canada come with touchscreen sensitivity.
As anyone who has ever been lost in the cold and needs Google Maps ASAP knows, using your phone is of absolute importance when you're in Canada and I'm so grateful for this creation.
Granted, they don't always work on touchscreens as well as your fingers do, but it's definitely better than nothing!
Gloves with extra heating
While I'm on a roll about gloves, I also discovered that there are gloves available that come with an actual heating element.
That is, in addition to insulation, they're battery-operated or can be charged to provide extra warmth to your hands when it's freezing out.
Just take all my money!
Handwarmers
Disposable handwarmers.
If you're still not satisfied, or just tend to have very chilly hands, you can also buy additional handwarmers.
These are little packets that provide extra heat for those extra cold days. You can get disposable or reusable ones.
Absolutely genius.
Balaclavas
An Eddie Bauer balaclava.
I first encountered balaclavas (not to be confused with the Middle Eastern dessert baklava) when they started popping up as Instagram ads (thanks, Zuckerberg).
A balaclava is a headgear that exposes only the parts of your face most needed (like your eyes and nose), while keeping the rest of you covered.
Although some people swear this isn't necessary unless you're opting for serious winter activities, I'd like to keep this around for those extra windy winter days, just in case.
Long johns
I'm adding this in simply because I hadn't heard the term "long johns" before.
To put it simply, these are thermals or innerwear that keep you extra toasty.
While some say they are made with a more silky material than thermals, for the most part I think they are used pretty interchangeably.
And, they are a definitely godsend.
Fleece-lined everything
One of my favourite things about winterwear in Canada is learning that a lot of clothing actually comes with a fleece lining.
That means it can feel slightly heavier, but you'll be grateful for that bulk if you're ever out in the snow.
From fleece-lined jeans to fluffy tights, there's a lot out there if you know where to look.
Just don't be like me, the person feeling up stacks of jeans in stores to see if they have a fleece lining underneath.
Shackets
I wouldn't call these a winter accessory, but they're a cosy, cool one for fall, for sure.
Shackets are, like the name suggests, a combination of shirts and jackets.
They're super thick, available in all colours and styles, and provide an extra layer of protection without being so warm you need to instantly shed them if you're indoors.
In other words, a perfect extra layer.
You can also get them in that classic plaid style if you really want to flaunt that Canadian style.
Neck warmers
Not a fan of a scarf whipping around in the wind?
You can actually get a winter accessory dedicated to keeping your neck warm. What's not to love about that?
Snow pants
And, finally, while I had heard of snow boots before, snow pants were a first for me.
Simply put, these are a layer that you can wear over all of your clothing, designed to keep you warm and dry on those extra snowy days. Like, a coat for your legs.
These are definitely a must, especially if you're planning any snow-related activities like hitting the ski slopes!
Now that I've discovered these, there's no turning back.
I'm going to be living in them all, all winter long!