Canada's New Year's Eve Forecast Is Out & It's Going To Be So Much Warmer Than Normal
Some parts of the country might even see double-digit temperatures! 👀
After a holiday season marked by a winter storm that plummeted temperatures and disrupted travel plans, it looks like things are turning around.
Canada's New Year's Eve weather forecast is out, and Canadians can expect to see some milder temperatures during the weekend.
According to The Weather Network, temperatures are predicted to go 5 to 15 degrees above seasonal numbers, making it a mild weekend across the country.
This "warmest temperature anomalies" will be felt in much of Eastern Canada, with the possibility for parts of southern Ontario to hit double-digit temperatures!
Moreover, the start of 2023 in Atlantic Canada could actually see top warmest New Year’s Days on record!
For example, the forecast at Halifax airport for New Year's Day is 11 C, which might just be the warmest daily high on record for that area (the current record is 9.3 C).
Even Charlottetown in Prince Edward Island is predicted to be around 7 C, which would make it one of the top five warmest New Year's Days on record.
It's also going to be a rainy New Year's weekend. Southern Ontario and Quebec are expected to see rain on New Year's Eve and Atlantic Canada can expect to see a downpour on New Year's Day.
When it comes to Western Canada, there will be a few pockets where the temperature are near to below seasonal, but still nothing compared to the cold we've been having over the holidays.
Those living along the South Coast of B.C. can expect to see some rains but it shouldn't affect fireworks celebrations on New Year's Eve. Meanwhile, while New Year's Day will start off dry, chances for rain increase later in the day.
Be sure to get those umbrellas out, Canada!
